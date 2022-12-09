ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Charlotte residents can ride holiday-themed CATS bus for free

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents listen up!. A Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus decked in a festive and wintry design is providing fare-free trips for riders through Jan. 7, 2023. CATS has placed a holiday bus in circulation on routes throughout the greater Charlotte region to enhance riders’...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Such a blessing for us' | Nonprofit helping other nonprofits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nonprofit that helps other nonprofits has been making a big impact across the Charlotte region - but you probably haven’t heard of it. Apparo connects corporations with organizations that need their help. But first, they need to know who needs their help. Apparo has been in Charlotte for 16 years -- over that time they’ve worked with hundreds of nonprofits.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

200 new jobs coming to the Charlotte-area, Gov. Cooper says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More jobs are coming to the Charlotte area. Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that Albemarle Corporation is adding 200 jobs in Mecklenburg County. The company will establish an advanced materials research and development facility with a minimum project investment of $180 million. "North Carolina’s innovation economy...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Unusual Vending Machine In Charlotte North Carolina For The Holidays

An unusual vending machine comes to Charlotte, North Carolina this holiday season. Be on the lookout in the Promenade On Providence for the “Light The World Mobile Giving” machine. According to Charlotte on the Cheap, swiping your credit card at this vending machine gives something more rewarding than candy. Your swipe gives to local nonprofits like Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency and Loaves and Fishes/Friendship trays. So, for just $5 or $10 you might help a family in a developing country or buy a pair of socks for a local family in need. And, with 100% of the credit card fees covered, your whole gift goes to the nonprofit. This very unusual vending machine is available at the Promenade, 10844 Providence Road in Charlotte from December 13 to December 17 this year. Available hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will also be an opening night on December 12 by the fountain. And, parking is free.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Thank you to Tropical Smoothie Café for being a sponsor of the Magical Toy Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season, we can all help put smiles on the faces of children in need. WCNC and the Salvation Army have teamed up kick off this year's magical toy drive. For the 3rd year in row, Tropical Smoothie Café is part of our team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Light the World Mobile Giving Machine comes to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Light the World Mobile Giving Machine has come to Charlotte, giving citizens the opportunity to purchase items for both local and global charities. For those looking to help others in need during the holiday season, these bright red vending machines provide a quick and easy way to give back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia Police: Utility trailer stolen from business

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a Gaston County business. It happened on North Modena Street. Police shared a video of the theft on Twitter on Tuesday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Several holiday essentials perfect for entertaining

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The holiday season can get hectic between entertaining and finding the perfect gift. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has us covered with all of our holiday essentials! Let's take a look at these essentials:
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Sign falls onto I-77, causing major backups near Carowinds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 were backed up for several miles due to a highway sign that fell on the road near Carowinds Tuesday afternoon. All lanes have since reopened. An exit sign near Exit 90 for Carowinds Boulevard collapsed onto the southbound lanes of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-based company expanding in University City, creating 200 jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-based specialty chemicals company will expand its operation in Mecklenburg County, investing millions of dollars and creating 200 new jobs. That was the announcement Tuesday from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, which said Albemarle Corporation’s project in Mecklenburg County will create a facility to develop...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Bank of America offering free financial counseling in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America announced it will offer free financial counseling to help people who are struggling with their money. Bank of America's free financial counseling will be offered in 17 U.S. cities, including Charlotte, as part of a partnership with the nonprofit Operation HOPE. The counseling will be offered at 180 banks starting next year following a successful launch in Atlanta and Los Angeles.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Good etiquette during the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays can be stressful, when it comes to attending parties, and other social gatherings, even dinner at a person's house can be stressful - that's why it's important to let guests know your expectations when it comes to their behavior in your house. Here with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Holy Angels providing needed care in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — It’s a well-known landmark in Belmont, North Carolina on Wilkinson Boulevard -- the Holy Angels sign. You may have seen the sign but you’re not sure about the name Holy Angels. It all starts with the Sisters of Mercy. The dedicated group has always...
BELMONT, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

