FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Charlotte residents can ride holiday-themed CATS bus for free
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents listen up!. A Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus decked in a festive and wintry design is providing fare-free trips for riders through Jan. 7, 2023. CATS has placed a holiday bus in circulation on routes throughout the greater Charlotte region to enhance riders’...
'Such a blessing for us' | Nonprofit helping other nonprofits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nonprofit that helps other nonprofits has been making a big impact across the Charlotte region - but you probably haven’t heard of it. Apparo connects corporations with organizations that need their help. But first, they need to know who needs their help. Apparo has been in Charlotte for 16 years -- over that time they’ve worked with hundreds of nonprofits.
200 new jobs coming to the Charlotte-area, Gov. Cooper says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More jobs are coming to the Charlotte area. Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that Albemarle Corporation is adding 200 jobs in Mecklenburg County. The company will establish an advanced materials research and development facility with a minimum project investment of $180 million. "North Carolina’s innovation economy...
country1037fm.com
Unusual Vending Machine In Charlotte North Carolina For The Holidays
An unusual vending machine comes to Charlotte, North Carolina this holiday season. Be on the lookout in the Promenade On Providence for the “Light The World Mobile Giving” machine. According to Charlotte on the Cheap, swiping your credit card at this vending machine gives something more rewarding than candy. Your swipe gives to local nonprofits like Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency and Loaves and Fishes/Friendship trays. So, for just $5 or $10 you might help a family in a developing country or buy a pair of socks for a local family in need. And, with 100% of the credit card fees covered, your whole gift goes to the nonprofit. This very unusual vending machine is available at the Promenade, 10844 Providence Road in Charlotte from December 13 to December 17 this year. Available hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will also be an opening night on December 12 by the fountain. And, parking is free.
WCNC
Thank you to Tropical Smoothie Café for being a sponsor of the Magical Toy Drive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season, we can all help put smiles on the faces of children in need. WCNC and the Salvation Army have teamed up kick off this year's magical toy drive. For the 3rd year in row, Tropical Smoothie Café is part of our team.
Light the World Mobile Giving Machine comes to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Light the World Mobile Giving Machine has come to Charlotte, giving citizens the opportunity to purchase items for both local and global charities. For those looking to help others in need during the holiday season, these bright red vending machines provide a quick and easy way to give back.
2 North Carolina cities among 10 fastest-growing metros in US, study finds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte metro was recently ranked in the top 10 for the fastest-growing large metros in the U.S., according to a new study. The Inspection Support Network examined census data showing the population change among large, small and mid-size metros across the U.S. to rank the fastest-growing areas nationwide.
Gastonia Police: Utility trailer stolen from business
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a Gaston County business. It happened on North Modena Street. Police shared a video of the theft on Twitter on Tuesday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the...
McNinch House owner reflects on loss of daughter, future of uptown restaurant
CHARLOTTE — McNinch House owner Ellen Davis is trying to find her way after an unimaginable loss. Her daughter, Beth Davis, 66, passed away the day after Thanksgiving. “It’s just unbelievable. It’s not nature’s way,” Davis says. The mother-daughter duo had spent the last 25...
WCNC
Several holiday essentials perfect for entertaining
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The holiday season can get hectic between entertaining and finding the perfect gift. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has us covered with all of our holiday essentials! Let's take a look at these essentials:
Sign falls onto I-77, causing major backups near Carowinds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 were backed up for several miles due to a highway sign that fell on the road near Carowinds Tuesday afternoon. All lanes have since reopened. An exit sign near Exit 90 for Carowinds Boulevard collapsed onto the southbound lanes of...
You can once again fly nonstop from Charlotte to Paris on American Airlines
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is resuming some non-stop flights out of Charlotte Douglas in the new year. The airline said it will once again take passengers directly from Charlotte to Paris to Frankfurt, Germany. The Paris route last operated in the summer of 2019 and the Frankfurt leg...
SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for this recent bail money request scam
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is warning its residents of a scam that's circulating the area. According to police, one of its residents was recently scammed out of $5,000 after falling victim to this scam. Police said the scammer called the resident and told the...
WBTV
Charlotte-based company expanding in University City, creating 200 jobs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-based specialty chemicals company will expand its operation in Mecklenburg County, investing millions of dollars and creating 200 new jobs. That was the announcement Tuesday from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, which said Albemarle Corporation’s project in Mecklenburg County will create a facility to develop...
Bank of America offering free financial counseling in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America announced it will offer free financial counseling to help people who are struggling with their money. Bank of America's free financial counseling will be offered in 17 U.S. cities, including Charlotte, as part of a partnership with the nonprofit Operation HOPE. The counseling will be offered at 180 banks starting next year following a successful launch in Atlanta and Los Angeles.
WCNC
New Rowan-Salisbury school board policy would require teaching assistants to drive school buses
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan-Salsibury school leaders unanimously signed off on a policy that would require new teaching assistants to also drive school buses. The decision is partially due to the fact the district is struggling to find bus drivers. Under the policy, some teaching assistants would be required to be substitute bus drivers when needed.
'It's been selling tremendously' | Charlotte woman works hard to get self-made liquor brand on ABC Store shelves
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Persistence paid off for Taylor Redd, the owner of Redd Rose Vodka, who can now proudly spot bottles of her liquor at ABC Stores across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. Redd said it's been a dream that's been several years in the making. "I own a liquor. It...
WCNC
Good etiquette during the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays can be stressful, when it comes to attending parties, and other social gatherings, even dinner at a person's house can be stressful - that's why it's important to let guests know your expectations when it comes to their behavior in your house. Here with...
Holy Angels providing needed care in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — It’s a well-known landmark in Belmont, North Carolina on Wilkinson Boulevard -- the Holy Angels sign. You may have seen the sign but you’re not sure about the name Holy Angels. It all starts with the Sisters of Mercy. The dedicated group has always...
CMS is discussing a new plan to cut down on travel time for students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMS is discussing its new express bus plan which includes bus routes that are designed to make fewer stops and provide more than 5,000 students express service to schools. This proposal could mean some extra work for parents with bus stops moving two to three miles,...
