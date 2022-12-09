Read full article on original website
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, rips Portugal coach after World Cup heartbreak
Cristiano Ronaldo’s longtime partner chided Portugal’s coach on Saturday over his decision to start the soccer star on the bench again in the country’s stunning loss to Morocco at the 2022 World Cup. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Georgina Rodriguez — who has been linked to the 37-year-old Ronaldo since 2016 — called out Fernando Santos in a critical post as Portugal fell to Morocco, 1-0, in Saturday’s quarterfinal at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. “Today your friend and coach decided wrong. That friend for whom you have so many words of admiration and respect,” Rodriguez, 28, wrote alongside a snap of...
Pele And LeBron James Send Messages To Cristiano Ronaldo After Portugal Legend Posts Statement Reflecting On World Cup
Ronaldo posted a lengthy statement on Instagram less than 24 hours after Portugal were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup by Morocco.
Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.
The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Plus-Size Brazilian Model Claims Qatar Airways Told Her She Was “Too Big For Coach” But Airline Says She Was “Extremely Rude And Aggressive”
A “plus-size” Brazilian model complained on Instagram that she was denied passage after staff told her she was too fat to fly. But Qatar Airways says the real reason she was denied boarding was because her party was rude and lacked requisite documentation for her destination. Plus-Size Brazilian...
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
This US state is named after an "unpopular" English queen, Henrietta Maria
Queen Henrietta Maria; portrait by Anthony van DyckPhoto byRoyal Collection ; Public Domain Image. Queen Henrietta Maria (1609 - 1661) was Queen of England, Scotland, and Ireland. She was the wife and queen consort to King Charles I (1600 - 1649). She was also the mother of two kings of England, Charles II, and James II.
‘Incredible’: Luis Suarez sends Lionel Messi message after guiding Argentina to World Cup final
Luis Suarez has lauded his friend and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi after booking his place in Sunday’s World Cup final.The PSG forward inspired a dominant Albiceleste to a 3-0 victory over Croatia, scoring a penalty and then setting up Julian Alvarez’s second goal at the Lusail Stadium.And former Barcelona teammate Suarez has pleaded with Messi to carry on showing his class on the field ahead of Sunday’s final against France or Morocco.“Never get tired of showing that you are the best in the world,” Suarez said. “The whole world stops to applaud this guy and what he's given to...
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Why Did Brazilian Soccer Star Neymar Jr. and Bruna Biancardi Break Up?
Find out what Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar da Silva Santos Jr.'s ex-fiancée, Bruna Biancardi, said following reports about why they split.
Referee for Argentina vs. Netherlands World Cup Match Sent Home
Following his controversial decisions in the heated Argentina vs. Netherlands match for the Qatar World Cup quarterfinals, Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz has reportedly been released from the tournament while the game’s VAR officials will still be given the option to participate in future competitions. The game which has...
Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post
Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US
Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...
Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King
French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
A Cat Is At The Center Of Latest World Cup Controversy
A news conference with Brazilian player Vinícius Júnior took an awkward turn when the kitty appeared.
Croatia manager believes beating Argentina in World Cup semi-final will make it the nation's greatest ever victory
"If we win tomorrow that would make it the greatest historical game for Croatia of all time," he said in the pre-match press conference
6 of the 10 worst cities in the world for expats to live in are in Europe — see the list
While Valencia, Spain, was named the best city for expats, Johannesburg in South Africa was voted the worst city for expat living.
Portugal Coach Fernando Santos Says He Doesn't Regret Benching Cristiano Ronaldo
Following Morocco’s upset defeat of Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Portugal’s Head Coach Fernando Santos shares that he has “no regrets” about not starting Cristiano Ronaldo. The soccer star only made his way on the field during the 51st minute as his team was trailing 1-0.
