whqr.org
ASL advocates cheered a new bilingual program in LA. But its rollout has been rocky
The Los Angeles Unified School District board passed a controversial resolution in May that places deaf and hard of hearing children in a bilingual American Sign Language and English program. But several months into the school year, the policy's implementation is riddled with confusion from some faculty and alleged resistance from those who are tasked with implementing the program.
whqr.org
North Carolina attacks highlight the vulnerability of power grids
NORTH CAROLINA — When Moore County, N.C., suddenly went dark last Saturday night, Mayor Carol Haney was perplexed. There'd been no storm, no warning, just darkness on what had been a festive holiday season evening. It turned out a shooting attack on two electrical substations knocked tens of thousands of people off the grid for the better part of a week.
