Tallahassee, FL

Re-retiring: A lucky curmudgeon finally calls it quits | Bill Cotterell

By Bill Cotterell
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago
This is my last official column for the Tallahassee Democrat and the USA Today Florida network.

A little more than 10 years after I retired as a reporter, I’m finally really retiring and ending this twice-weekly column the late editor Bob Gabordi asked me to continue writing after I quit covering the Florida Capitol.

Looking back over 57 years, it’s been a good career. Journalism sure beats working. I’ve seen a lot of changes in the craft, mostly the slow and steady crumbling of print media, but I’ve been lucky.

Maybe I should have had some foreboding with my first job. The old Miami News, an afternoon paper that folded in 1988, offered me an entry-level job in 1966. Literally the next day, the News announced a “mechanical merger” with the Miami Herald and my job — along with those of many long-serving staffers — went away overnight.

Meet the man behind the column:Hall of Fame welcomes Democrat legend Bill Cotterell

I got a similar gig at the Herald and not long after, was hired by United Press International. The worldwide news wire wasn’t impressed by my obvious potential, but hired me because I’d served a hitch in the Marine Corps and was draft-exempt — a big deal in 1966. Also, the boss believed women reporters get married, pregnant and quit too soon, while men are bound closer to their jobs when they settle down.

Hey, probably not legal, but lucky me.

Anyway, UPI offered me $102.50 a week to drop out of Miami-Dade Jr. College and go to Columbia, South Carolina. En route to the airport on Jan. 27, 1967, I went by the UPI Miami bureau to thank the guy who’d hired me, but the place was in chaos.

Three astronauts had just died in the Apollo launch pad fire at the Kennedy Space Center. I pitched in to help with phones, thinking, “Wow, wire service work is gonna be exciting.”

The next Monday, I was in Columbia punching farm market prices into a teletype — soybeans, chickens, tobacco, peaches — and thinking, “Wow, wire service work is gonna be boring.”

I was right both times.

For the next 18 years, I reported for UPI in Raleigh, North Carolina, Birmingham, Alabama, Miami, Tallahassee and Atlanta. I covered big national stories, elections, hurricanes and court cases. I met a lot of really smart and good people — mostly fellow reporters — and got lucky again.

UPI sent me to Tallahassee in 1969 and five years later asked me to work in Atlanta because the governor up there, if you can believe it, planned to run for president. Not wanting to waste one of its Washington experts on a guy with no chance, UPI had me follow Jimmy Carter around the country for several months in 1976. He wound up going to Washington and I went back to Atlanta, where again I got lucky.

I met a midtown Atlanta Democrat who got elected to the Georgia legislature in 1980. Long story short, we just came back from visiting our six grandchildren in Seattle.

I’d bounced between the Georgia and Florida capitals a bit for election campaigns and legislative sessions during the 10 years I lived in Atlanta, so when a spot opened in Tallahassee in 1984, Cindy and I moved down here. The next year, UPI started laying people off and closing bureaus (did I mention the decline of print media?) but I caught on with the Democrat (did I mention being lucky?)

More from Bill Cotterell:State prepares for more protests in 2023 session | Bill Cotterell

As I expected through rounds of belt-tightening over the last few years, I finally got caught in the wave of staff cuts recently announced by Gannett newspapers. I have no complaints, as I don’t need the income and there’s no point getting mad about the decline of print media. That would be like getting mad at gravity — ain’t nothing anybody can do about it.

I’m more concerned for my friends in the newsroom — bright, hard-working young people who, despite what you may have heard, are not making up “fake news” and certainly aren’t “the enemy of the people.” At 79, I can watch state government and confine my desultory griping to Facebook.

Editor William Hatfield said I can keep my key to the newsroom and my log-in, so I may contribute an occasional column when something irks me enough, but no more twice-weekly rumination on the state of our state. I’ll miss the feedback from readers, even the dumb ones.

When Hatfield suggested this swan song column, I hesitated. Reporters should stay out of our stories and I’ve always avoided using the first-person singular in columns. I used to argue with my late friend Gerald Ensley, who felt personal references make columns more conversational.

OK, I decided to write about myself this once. But don’t expect it every 57 years.

Bill Cotterell is a really retired capital reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat who, until now, wrote a twice-weekly column. You can still reach him, for a while, atcotterell@tallahassee.com.

