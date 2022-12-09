Fort Riley Post Cemetery will be the location for an annual Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday at 11 a.m. Jerri McBride, a coordinator for the event, said this will be the 17th year for the ceremony. It is open to the public and you can lay wreaths following the conclusion. "The ceremony is an opportunity for the community around Fort Riley to take time and remember the fallen, honor those still serving and it gives you an opportunity to teach your children the value of freedom because freedom is not free."

