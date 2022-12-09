Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Law enforcement 'taking a beating', Emporia chief says
Emporia’s Police Chief says law enforcement “has been taking a beating” over the last few years, but he’s “proud” to see new officers willing to serve. Ed Owens gave the keynote speech Friday at a commencement ceremony for the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Lawrence.
CVB provides update to the Geary County Commission
Geary County Convention & Visitor's Bureau is nearing the end of the year under budget for the year. That was one of the topics for CVB Director Donna Price during a report to the Geary County Commission. "Makes me feel like we're setting ourselves up really well for next year."
Record number of children participate in Shop with a Cop
Junction City police are reporting their biggest turnout ever for Shop with a Cop, the program that provides needy children with a breakfast and Christmas gifts. There were 73 kids that participated in the event last Saturday. Representatives from eight different law enforcement agencies participated. They included the Junction City...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 13
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bohnert, Michael Leon; 37; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Ellison, Christian...
WIBW
TPD unit involved in accident en-route to robbery call
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Police Dept. unit was involved in a two-vehicle accident in the 2700 block of SE California St. while responding to a robbery call shortly before 8:50 p.m. Monday night. TPD says the officer’s vehicle ended up on a guide wire near the BP gas...
JC Breakfast Optimist Club Donates To Shop With A Cop
Shop with a Cop received a boost Wednesday from the Junction City Breakfast Optimist Club with a donation of $200. Pictured left to right: Junction City Police Officer Eddie Torres and Nita Miller, JC Breakfast Optimist Club President.
Kansas officer responding to robbery call involved in crash
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a two vehicle crash involving a police officer who were responding to a robbery. Just before 9p.m. Monday, a police officer was responding to a report of a robbery in the 2900 block of SE California, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. A...
USD 475 recognizes accomplishments
JCHS JROTC Blue Jay Battalion - USD 475 and Junction City FFA Chapter were recognized during the recent Board of Education meeting. For the second straight year, JROTC placed first in the 'mixed category' of the All-Army Challenge Division at the Raider National Championship! The FFA placed in the Silver Division - Top 16 - at the National FFA Convention. Additionally, Isabel Huddleston and Leon Leadabrand finished 7th in the National FFA Agriscience Fair.
WIBW
Silver Lake Police: ‘Blanket Man’ within rights to walk along Highway 24
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Silver Lake Police Department says a man dubbed ‘Blanket Man’ is well within his rights to walk along Highway 24 - as long as he obeys the law. The Silver Lake Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to say...
ncktoday.com
Concordia Police Department Report for Tuesday, December 13th
On 12/12/2022 at 11:40 AM Officers arrested Adam McConnell of Concordia on a Reno County warrant for Failure to comply in the 400 block of E 6th Street. McConnell was transported to Cloud County Corrections. On 12/10/2022 at 7:33 AM Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the...
WIBW
Sheriff’s Office launches operation to deter mail, package thefts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has launched a collaborative operation to deter mail and package thefts this Holiday season. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says with the start of the Holiday season, it has already seen more mail and package thefts in the county.
WIBW
Game Wardens ask public for help in Lyon Co. poaching cases
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens have asked the public to report any information they may have about two poaching cases out of Lyon County. KVOE reports that investigations into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon Co. in November continue well into December. Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve has...
WIBW
Traffic stop, warrants result in several Council Grove arrests
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Several arrests were made in Council Grove as the result of warrants and a traffic stop. The Council Grove Police Department says that just before 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at 28 N. Neosho St. When...
Kansas school district shuts down for the rest of 2022 due to rampant illnesses
OSAGE CITY (KSNT) – Osage City Schools will close for the remainder of 2022 due to widespread illnesses throughout the district. USD 420 Superintendent Ted Hessong spoke with 27 News about the decision to close for the rest of 2022 starting on Dec. 14. On Monday, the school sent out a message stating that more […]
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in NE Kansas
A police pursuit ended in a fiery crash Sunday afternoon in Geary County.
WIBW
Salina man arrested in connection for failure to appear, probation violations
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man is behind Riley Co. bars after he was arrested for failure to appear and probation violations stemming from two separate incidents. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that Aaron Noonan, 28, of Salina, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, on two Riley Co. warrants.
WIBW
Arkansas City man arrested after shots fired at Manhattan vehicle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arkansas City man was arrested over the weekend after multiple rounds were fired at a Manhattan vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, officials were called to the 3300 block of Kennsington Ct. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
Salina man jailed in Riley County after a warrant arrest
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Salina man on multiple charges after a weekend arrest. Just after 9:30p.m. Dec. 9, police in Manhattan, arrested 28-year-old Aaron Noonan of Salina on two Riley County District Court warrants, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The first warrant...
WIBW
Two hospitalized after vehicles collide on Highway 75 north of Topeka
SOLDIER, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were hospitalized and one was seriously injured after vehicles collided on Highway 75 north of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of NW 62nd St. and Highway 75 with reports of an injury crash.
Wreaths Across America will be held Saturday at Fort Riley
Fort Riley Post Cemetery will be the location for an annual Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday at 11 a.m. Jerri McBride, a coordinator for the event, said this will be the 17th year for the ceremony. It is open to the public and you can lay wreaths following the conclusion. "The ceremony is an opportunity for the community around Fort Riley to take time and remember the fallen, honor those still serving and it gives you an opportunity to teach your children the value of freedom because freedom is not free."
