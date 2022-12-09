Chiles' Garrett Marschka is your Big Bend Preps Athlete of the Week

Closing out our first week of Athlete of the Week voting, we are headed up north on the mats at Chiles. Picking 65.7 percent of the 11,156 submitted votes, Chiles senior wrestling Garrett Marschka is your Big Bend Preps Athlete of the Week.

Marschka has had a hot start to his senior season, winning the 138 weight class at Border Wars X last week. He won the championship match via final decision, 9-6 over St. Paul's Conlan Enk. The win improved his record to 9-0 on the season. In the three matchups leading to the championship round, Marschka won all via pinfall, with the first one coming a little over a minute in.

Marschka's efforts helped Chiles to an 11th-place team finish at the meet. Chiles travels to Lincoln this weekend to compete in the Capital City Classic.

Congrautaions to Marschka and finalists Kenyi Brown (Leon), Zac Scovotto (Maclay), Paige Churchill (Lincoln), Samantha Drawdy (Aucilla Christian), Anthony Robinson II (Florida High), Balise Wallace (Malcay), Genesis Henry (Rickards) and Jae T Thaxton (Wakulla).

The Tallahassee Democrat/Big Bend Preps runs an Athlete of the Week contest every week, recognizing one standout high school athlete out of eight nominees. Voting for AotW opens on Monday and closes on Thursday.

The Athlete of the Week will be announced at noon on Friday. The Big Bend Preps Athlete of the Week contest will resume the week of January 15.

Jack Williams covers prep sports for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.