Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
When Has the World Cup Final Been Decided in Extra Time?
Winning a World Cup Final means a player must’ve played a minimum of 630 minutes across seven games, not counting any potential extra time periods. It takes immense stamina, durability and resolve to make it to the end of regulation of a World Cup Final, but what if the game is tied after 90 minutes?
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl died of heart aneurysm at World Cup
Grant Wahl died of an aneurysm in his heart when he was stricken while covering a World Cup match last weekend, according to an autopsy of the well-known American soccer writer. Wahl’s wife, Dr Céline Gounder, said Wednesday that an autopsy was conducted by the New York City Medical Examiner’s...
NBC Washington
Lionel Messi, Argentina Advance to World Cup Final With 3-0 Win vs. Croatia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The dream lives on for Lionel Messi and Argentina. La Albiceleste secured a 3-0 win over Croatia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup on Tuesday in style.
NBC Washington
How to Watch France Vs. Morocco in 2022 FIFA World Cup Semifinal
Two historic achievements are on the line on Wednesday. When France and Morocco battle it out on the pitch in the second semifinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the stakes will be instrumental for both teams. Not just the obvious of making it to the last game,...
NBC Washington
Argentina Fan Sports Lionel Messi ‘Topo Gigio' Celebration Tattoo
The Argentinian national team and its fans aren’t going to let the Netherlands forget the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals anytime soon. Lionel Messi and Argentina clinched a semifinal berth after beating the Dutch in a penalty shootout at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday. The win was big in keeping Argentina’s World Cup hopes alive, and the players seemed particularly satisfied with getting the victory over the Oranje.
NBC Washington
Lionel Messi Assists Julian Alvarez, Argentina Leads Croatia 3-0
Julian Alvarez secured a brace against Croatia to make it 3-0 for Argentina in the 69th minute of their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup. Lionel Messi was once again the maestro behind the play, taking Croatian center back Josko Gvardiol for a ride on the right-hand flank to set up the cut-back low cross for Alvarez to slot home.
Moroccan fans stranded after airline scraps World Cup flights to Qatar
Morocco's national airline has canceled seven of the flights intended to transport fans to Doha, Qatar to watch the World Cup semifinal against France on Wednesday afternoon, multiple outlets have reported. The airline blamed Qatari officials for the cancellations. "Following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform customers of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways," the airline said in a statement, per Reuters and The Associated Press. "Royal Air Maroc offers its apologies to customers for this inconvenience beyond its control." RAM did not specify what restrictions had been imposed, but said it would reimburse customers for the cost of their tickets. The airline announced earlier this week that it would organize 30 extra flights to Doha on Tuesday and Wednesday for fans hoping to attend the historic match. Ultimately, however, only 14 flights were scheduled, seven of which were scrapped on Wednesday. Affected travelers who booked match tickets or secured hotel rooms are now unable to travel, per Reuters and Fox News. Morocco is the first African and Arab nation to advance to semifinals in World Cup history, per AP. The country's national team will square off against France at 2 p.m. ET.
NBC Washington
Gregg Berhalter Offers Explanation on Gio Reyna's Lack of World Cup Play
One of the biggest World Cup storylines surrounding the USMNT is spilling out past Qatar. Gio Reyna essentially disappearing from the lineup throughout the team’s two-week run to the Round of 16 left many fans -- who had heard so much about the next American wonderkid -- perplexed. Recent comments from head coach Gregg Berhalter seem to shed some light on the situation and fan the flames all at the same time.
NBC Washington
Each Semifinalists' Biggest Key to Winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina and Croatia will meet in the semifinals on one side, while France and Morocco will go at it on the other in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Each nation has passed multiple tests to reach this point of the tournament in Qatar, but the stakes are now the highest they've ever been as the final approaches.
NBC Washington
‘Al Hilm' Unveiled as Official Ball of 2022 FIFA World Cup Semifinals, Final
Four countries are still dreaming in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup has reached the business end of the tournament with two pivotal semifinal matchups approaching on Tuesday and Wednesday. Up first is Argentina vs. Croatia on Tuesday, a rematch of the 2018 group stage game where the Vatreni cruised...
Comments / 0