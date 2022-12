LSU saw sophomore Derrick Davis become the latest player from the 2022 roster enter his name in the transfer portal. The addition of Davis to the portal now puts the total number at 10 former Tigers to leave the program via the portal, though only seven were on the active roster during the 2022 season. Losing Davis is a bit of a hit for the purple and gold as he was a young athlete who provided promise at a few different positions.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO