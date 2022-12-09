Todd Carpenter is the owner of The Last Stop Saloon, a bar and restaurant in The Dalles that dates back to the 1880s. He also owns two other taverns in Beaverton and Portland. He and his partner were drawn to The Dalles nearly six years ago by its “300 days of sunshine,” a community that rallies together and the proximity to myriad outdoor recreational opportunities. But one thing he doesn’t care for is the low pay service sector workers make, along with a lack of affordable housing, affordable daycare and medical services such as vision and dental care. So Carpenter offers his staff a starting salary of $17.25 an hour and provides paid time off. He also entered into an agreement with The Dalles to redevelop three downtown properties, including an outdoor event space scheduled to open in the spring. He also plans to refurbish two floors above the dining space in The Last Stop Saloon to convert them into living spaces for service sector workers.

THE DALLES, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO