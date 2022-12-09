Read full article on original website
Reckoning with the homelessness crisis in The Dalles
Kenny LaPoint is the executive director of the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council, an organization that provides services to people experiencing homelessness in Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties. MCCAC operates the only homeless shelter in Wasco County, a facility made up of 18 tiny homes in an industrial part of The Dalles, overlooking the Columbia River. It also conducts a federally mandated Point-in-Time count of people experiencing homelessness, and is in the process of acquiring a 54-room hotel to serve as transitional housing for families and clients with complex medical cases. This spring, MCCAC will break ground on a navigation center on the west side of The Dalles which will not only include shelter beds, but also office space for community agencies to provide wraparound services, including employment assistance. On Tuesday mornings, a mobile medical clinic operated by a non-profit medical center, One Community Health, visits the shelter to offer free medical services such as diabetes and cancer screenings.
A homeless services measure in California offers lessons for a similar initiative in Portland
The Portland region is making big investments to address the area’s growing homelessness crisis. Among the latest efforts is Metro’s Supportive Housing Services tax. It was approved by voters in 2020 and began doling out money last year. The fund is projected to pump around $225 million every year into projects to help end homelessness, until 2030.
Why a restaurant owner in The Dalles thinks revitalizing downtown will boost business and help struggling workers
Todd Carpenter is the owner of The Last Stop Saloon, a bar and restaurant in The Dalles that dates back to the 1880s. He also owns two other taverns in Beaverton and Portland. He and his partner were drawn to The Dalles nearly six years ago by its “300 days of sunshine,” a community that rallies together and the proximity to myriad outdoor recreational opportunities. But one thing he doesn’t care for is the low pay service sector workers make, along with a lack of affordable housing, affordable daycare and medical services such as vision and dental care. So Carpenter offers his staff a starting salary of $17.25 an hour and provides paid time off. He also entered into an agreement with The Dalles to redevelop three downtown properties, including an outdoor event space scheduled to open in the spring. He also plans to refurbish two floors above the dining space in The Last Stop Saloon to convert them into living spaces for service sector workers.
Christmas came early for the City of The Dalles Police Department
Christmas came early for the City of The Dalles Police Department. Two of our new officers graduated the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training Police Academy today. Officer John Caminiti (left) and Officer Kanyon Reams (right) finished the sixteen week course in Salem and are headed back to The...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: The disappearance of Shorty Davis
After he disappeared in the summer of 1900, rumors of his murder emerged but no evidence was found One of the longest unsolved mysteries of Central Oregon occurred in the summer of 1900, when local sheepman, Shorty Davis, disappeared from his ranch on Upper Crooked River. Mr. Davis had arrived in Central Oregon in 1881 and worked as a sheep herder for local ranchers. Through hard work and thriftiness, he was able to purchase property southeast of Prineville, near the mouth of Eagle Creek. He developed a prosperous sheep ranch and summer-grazed his sheep on the lush timberlands of the...
77-year-old man saved after spending 2 days stranded in snow along remote Oregon forest road
A 77-year-old man was rescued after spending two days in his pickup truck stuck in a snowbank along a remote Oregon forest road this week.
Meet the brothers making The Dalles a ‘Little Music City’ with live music 7 days a week
Al and Nolan Hare are brothers and musicians who were raised in The Dalles. They also play lead and bass guitar in Brewer’s Grade Band, a country western outfit that had a busy touring schedule until the pandemic shuttered live music venues across the nation. As in-person performances started up again last summer, Al approached local downtown business owners with a vision of making The Dalles a “Little Music City,” showcasing live music seven nights a week. Today, there are nearly two dozen live music venues and growing, with an outdoor event space to open in late spring. The Hare brothers and other members of Brewer’s Grade Band perform original music for us while sharing their vision for making The Dalles a music and entertainment destination in the Columbia Gorge.
'Suspicious circumstances' surround body found in Powell Butte Nature Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating after a body was found in Powell Butte Nature Park. Officers were dispatched to the scene at about 3:15 p.m. Friday where they located the dead person. Police said that due to "suspicious circumstances" homicide detectives were called into the investigation. The cause...
Man busted with 12,000 fentanyl pills in Government Camp gets 5 years in prison
A former Portland man living in Arizona has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after he was busted with 12,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills during a traffic stop on Highway 26 near Government Camp in March of 2021.
8 men arrested in child sex-luring sting in Clackamas County
Milwaukie police lead effort to nab suspects from Portland, Tigard, Gresham, Oregon CityOn Dec. 1, eight men were arrested on felony charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child after Milwaukie police hosted various law-enforcement agencies throughout Clackamas County for a child sex-luring sting. Undercover police investigators used a variety of social networking applications and websites posing as decoy boys and girls under the age of 15. Decoy investigators said they did not engage users of the sites unless they were contacted by those people. Several people learned in those conversations that the...
Man dies in structure fire beyond fire district
Glenn Cooper, 86, was a lineman, a rancher, and an avid antique machine collector Fire completely destroyed the home at 15000 SW Lower Bridge Way early Tuesday morning, Dec. 6. Neighbors looking through the remains discovered the body of Glenn Cooper, 86. An anonymous caller notified Redmond Fire and Rescue of the fire at about 1 a.m. Apparently, crews initially had the incorrect address, drove to the end of their district and turned back. Later wild land fire fighters with the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch responded. COID called Cloverdale Fire District to help put out...
Brace yourself for a snowy weekend
We're seeing this weather system move quickly into the region and can expect snow to start falling by around 4 p.m. Friday. Winds are coming out of the south, with gusts as high as 25 mph, and will likely make our temperatures feel colder than they are. Friday's highs are...
