Related
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
buzzfeednews.com

Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate

Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
HuffPost

Republicans Not Getting In The Way Of A Trump 2024 Run

Donald Trump is no longer president. He was impeached over his role in inciting an insurrection. He cost Republicans a majority in the Senate not once but twice, most recently in the 2022 elections. And he’s a proven turnoff for swing and suburban voters. Yet on the eve of...
Tampa Bay Times

Rick Scott didn’t flip the Senate for Republicans, then he lost to McConnell. Now what?

Rumblings about the political ascension of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate GOP’s 2022 campaign arm, have been in the air for months. In February, Florida’s junior senator broke ranks to roll out a controversial policy plan that Scott said was needed to define the party’s agenda — the details of which put him at odds with some other Republicans and became a favorite target of Democratic attacks.
Salon

Uh, Politico? Biden didn't make Marjorie Taylor Greene "the face of the GOP" — Republicans did

"The widespread assumption that only Democrats have any agency or causal influence over American politics." This is famously known as "Murc's Law," named after a commenter at the blog Lawyers, Guns, and Money who noticed years ago the habitual assumption among the punditry that Republican misbehavior can only be caused by Democrats. Do Republicans reject climate science? Must be because Democrats failed to persuade them! Did Republicans pass unpopular tax cuts for the rich? Must be that Democrats didn't do enough to guide them to better choices! Do Republicans keep voting for lunatics and fascists? It must be the fault of Democrats for being mean to them! Even Donald Trump's election was widely blamed on Democrats — who voted against him, to be clear — on the bizarre grounds that Barack Obama should have rolled over and just let Mitt Romney win in 2012.
TheDailyBeast

Biden's Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
BBC

Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats

Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
