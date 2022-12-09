Read full article on original website
msn.com
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
7 Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
All eyes are turning to a number of Republicans to see which rising stars and notable voices might decide to take on former President Trump in 2024.
buzzfeednews.com
Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate
Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warns Republicans to stop 'underestimating' Biden
"Conservatives' hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms," he wrote.
After winning the Senate, Democrats' campaign chief warns GOP: Trump will continue to drag you down
WASHINGTON — Days after denying Republicans the Senate majority they fought for in the midterm elections, the Democrats' campaign chief warned the GOP: If former President Donald Trump continues to be your leader, voters will continue to punish you. “There’s no question that Donald Trump is a motivating factor...
Warren urges Democrats to get 'aggressive' against Republicans after Senate triumph
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is calling on her fellow Democrats to be "aggressive" and put Republicans on the defensive now that her party has secured the Senate for two more years.
Here Are the Republicans Who Voted Against McConnell's Leadership Bid
After a tough midterm cycle, 10 Republicans decided to support McConnell rival Rick Scott instead.
Republicans Not Getting In The Way Of A Trump 2024 Run
Donald Trump is no longer president. He was impeached over his role in inciting an insurrection. He cost Republicans a majority in the Senate not once but twice, most recently in the 2022 elections. And he’s a proven turnoff for swing and suburban voters. Yet on the eve of...
Arizona Democratic Party official says voters feel that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has 'totally turned her back on the people who got her into office'
The vice-chair of the Arizona Democratic Party said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema "turned her back" on voters when she decided to leave the Democratic Party.
Rick Scott didn’t flip the Senate for Republicans, then he lost to McConnell. Now what?
Rumblings about the political ascension of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate GOP’s 2022 campaign arm, have been in the air for months. In February, Florida’s junior senator broke ranks to roll out a controversial policy plan that Scott said was needed to define the party’s agenda — the details of which put him at odds with some other Republicans and became a favorite target of Democratic attacks.
POLITICO
Congressional Republicans were largely silent after POLITICO revealed Donald Trump dined with white supremacist Nicholas Fuentes.
On Sunday, when asked directly about Trump's decision to dine with Fuentes, incoming House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) only told NBC's "Meet the Press" that the former president "certainly needs better judgment in who he dines with." The Senate: The chamber is forging ahead on a bill...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
House Dems on GOP's thin majority: Welcome to hell
After two years of late-night phone calls and countless painful negotiations, they're ready to watch Republicans navigate their own barely-there majority.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans should 'stop compromising' with Democrats, arguing that Senate GOP leaders 'routinely cave in' to Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer
"I ran for leader because Republican leaders in the Senate routinely cave in and allow Schumer and Biden to win," Scott said during a Nevada speech.
Iowa Republicans threaten to move caucuses if Democrats change schedule
Party chair says ‘I’ll move this thing to Halloween if that’s what it takes’ amid suggestion Democrats may go to Michigan first
Uh, Politico? Biden didn't make Marjorie Taylor Greene "the face of the GOP" — Republicans did
"The widespread assumption that only Democrats have any agency or causal influence over American politics." This is famously known as "Murc's Law," named after a commenter at the blog Lawyers, Guns, and Money who noticed years ago the habitual assumption among the punditry that Republican misbehavior can only be caused by Democrats. Do Republicans reject climate science? Must be because Democrats failed to persuade them! Did Republicans pass unpopular tax cuts for the rich? Must be that Democrats didn't do enough to guide them to better choices! Do Republicans keep voting for lunatics and fascists? It must be the fault of Democrats for being mean to them! Even Donald Trump's election was widely blamed on Democrats — who voted against him, to be clear — on the bizarre grounds that Barack Obama should have rolled over and just let Mitt Romney win in 2012.
Biden's Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
BBC
Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats
Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
White House helping defeated Dems find jobs after congressional losses
President Biden's administration is helping to find new jobs for Democratic lawmakers and staffers who lost their midterm elections and gave Republicans control of the House.
