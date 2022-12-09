ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift to make feature directorial debut for original script

By Adriana Diaz
 4 days ago

Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut with her own original script, Variety reported.

The singer-songwriter has signed with Searchlight Pictures — the Oscar-winning studio behind “The Menu” and “The Shape of Water” — to direct her own full-length film.

“Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

Details like the plot and cast are highly guarded as Swifties are sure to begin hunting for clues — as they often do.

Swift was slowly been slipping behind the camera in recent years, co-directing her 2019 music video “Me” and fully directing her music videos for “The Man” (2019), “Cardigan” (2020), “Willow” (2020), “Anti-Hero” (2022) and “Bejeweled” (2022).

Last year she received Oscar buzz for her 14-minute short film “All Too Well,” which was paired with her top hit of the same title.

Swift has been expanding her role behind the camera in recent years and previously expressed her hopes to direct a film.
She recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the fan-favorite video, which won an MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year.

The star previously described her work directing “All Too Well” as “a fulfilling experience” during the Toronto International Film Festival and divulged her interest to dive into directing a film at the time.

“I think I will always want to tell human stories about human emotion,” Swift said.

“I never say never, but I can’t imagine myself filming an action sequence. If it happens one day, honestly, that’ll be funny character growth, but at this point, I could see it going in a more comedic, irreverent place.”

Last year Swift earned an MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year after directing a 14-minute short film for her song “All Too Well.”
Swift’s fans, including Sam Bankman-Fried, are notorious for their die-hard love for the star and are expected to make whatever she releases a hit.

While she’s known for focusing much of her work on her past and present relationships and heartbreaks, Swift shared that she plans to expand her plot lines.

“I don’t always see myself telling stories about extreme, guttural heartbreak at your most formative age that debilitates you emotionally for years and then you have to develop the scar tissue in order to move on with your life, and limp your way to your typewriter and write a novel about it,” she said. “I think I’ve done that.”

