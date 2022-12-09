Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Park Record
Oregon woman killed in accident at Deer Valley Resort
An 18-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in a tubing accident Saturday night at Deer Valley Resort. The Oregon woman, whose name was not released, was tubing with friends after the resort had closed, according to Emily Summers, the resort’s senior communications manager. Around 9 p.m., she collided with a chairlift tower at Silver Strike Express.
Park Record
Ridgelines: Soaring above the ridgeline
There is something magical about standing atop a snow-covered mountain peak at sunrise. White clouds dance against a steel blue sky. Razor-thin blades of light slide across the snow-covered ridgeline. You are alone amidst a special silence that permeates the atmosphere. The wind was rustling as I hiked through the...
Park Record
Deer Valley showcases Snow Park concept during open house for staffers￼
Deer Valley Resort on Monday evening showcased the concept for a major development at the Snow Park base, drawing a large crowd of resort staffers on the day before a similar event was scheduled for the public. There were dozens of people at Snow Park Lodge at any one time...
Park Record
Park City-area holiday lodging projections drop sharply
Park City-area lodging occupancy is projected to drop sharply during the upcoming holiday stretch compared to the figures during the same period a year ago, something that points to the possibility of smaller crowds during an important period for the tourism industry. The occupancy forecast, compiled on behalf of the...
Park Record
Filmmakers wants Park City to know that ‘Spider Lives’ ￼
The shooting death of alpine skier Spider Sabich in March 1976 has overshadowed his work as an Olympian and professional ski-racing champion. So filmmakers Christin Cooper, Mark Tache, Mike Hundert and Hayden Scott decided to set the record straight in the documentary, “Spider Lives,” which will screen Thursday, Dec. 15, by Park City Film at the Jim Santy Auditorium.
Park Record
Park City police report snow-related problems on roads
The Park City Police Department during the weekend and into the early morning hours of Monday received a series of reports related to the snowfall, including cases involving drivers who struggled in the winter conditions. The cases did not appear to be serious. The reports to the police resembled those...
Park Record
Guest editorial: Great opportunity for historic homes
To homeowners in our historic district (which is most of Old Town), Park City Municipal has a grant program that you can apply to for work on an historic or potentially historic home. Projects eligible for the grant must apply through the city’s planning department and should work toward preservation,...
Park Record
Guest editorial: Cherished nonprofits serve community ‘at will’
We are fortunate that Park City has a vibrant group of nonprofit organizations that fill many needs in our community. Be it caring for abuse victims, feeding the hungry, supporting mental health, diverting toxic waste, preserving the environment, access to trails, and enriching the community through the arts; we have come to rely on these organizations to augment services offered by the government and more importantly add to what makes Park City an exceptional place to live.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Property fraud targets the Summit County rental market
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the latest report of property fraud in the community – and the latest scam was targeting the rental market. Deputies received a call from a Silver Summit woman on Sunday stating that her property was listed for sale on Craigslist as available to rent monthly, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Her house is currently for sale, but not for rent.
Park Record
Park City police respond after a raccoon enters residence
The Park City Police Department in early December received an unusual report of an animal entering a residence. The case was reported at 8:57 p.m. on Dec. 6 on High Street, a small road close to the Rail Trail. A raccoon entered the residence and the person who contacted the police had not “been able to get in contact with anyone who can help her,” Police Department logs said. The raccoon was in the kitchen at the time of the call.
Park Record
Mark O’Connor’s Appalachian Christmas concert is ‘Crossing Bridges’
National Fiddler Hall of Fame inductee Mark O’Connor has something special planned for the Appalachian Christmas concert he brings to Park City each year. This time, the award-winning musician will give his audience a glimpse of what it was like to be a musical prodigy who rubbed shoulders with folk and bluegrass legends, while taking home national fiddle contest titles in the 1970s at the tender age of 12.
Park Record
Changes raises the spirit of this year’s Holiday Spectacular and Sing-a-Long
This year’s Park City Holiday Spectacular and Sing-a-Long is a “spectacular Spectacular,” said Director Amber Hansen. “We finally put together a show that we always intended it to be,” she said. “It’s a true variety show with ensemble numbers, dancing and a live band on stage.”
