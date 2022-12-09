The Park City Police Department in early December received an unusual report of an animal entering a residence. The case was reported at 8:57 p.m. on Dec. 6 on High Street, a small road close to the Rail Trail. A raccoon entered the residence and the person who contacted the police had not “been able to get in contact with anyone who can help her,” Police Department logs said. The raccoon was in the kitchen at the time of the call.

