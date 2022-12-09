ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is what people think makes the holidays festive

By SWNS
 4 days ago

According to new research, 56% of people globally refuse to admit the festive season has begun if there’s no snow on the ground.

A recent survey of 8,500 people across 14 different countries — including 2,000 in the U.S. — revealed 40% want to travel somewhere colder and snowier than where they live, rather than hotter and sunnier (34%) for the festive season.

And while those in the U.S. (41%) and India (53%) would rather hit up a busy city than anywhere else, people in the U.K. prefer a rural holiday getaway (31%), and Canadians dream of a beach vacation (32%).

But how many are making a list and checking it twice? One in three (33%) Americans plan their festive season travels only a week before their trip, while Canadians (30%) and Australians (56%) are more forward-looking, making plans a few months in advance.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Hyatt , the survey also discovered that globally, 62% think the festive season is a great time to cross off a bucket list destination.

"Festive" means different things to different people.
For some, snow means "festive."
When asked to choose from a list of popular locations, respondents around the world rated Canada (20%) as their top bucket list destination, followed by Italy (15%) and Iceland (14%).

In addition, more than two-thirds (67%) around the world plan to partake in a popular activity in the upcoming months. Respondents in Turkey plan to snow hike (43%), people in Thailand will attend a New Year’s party (36%), those in Brazil will visit the beach (41%), and people in Spain have their eyes set on holiday markets (41%).

In fact, many travel to see snow.
However, some prefer a warmer holiday season.
“With many looking forward to celebrating with friends and family during the festive season, we’re excited to offer popular activities such as tree lighting ceremonies, festive meals and New Year’s parties to care for our guests and members and enhance their stays — wherever in the world they choose the celebrate,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights, Hyatt. “We learned that for 70% of global respondents it’s important for their destination to have seasonal festivities to keep the spirit going and Hyatt hotels can deliver that to our guests. As we continue to ground our work in listening to guest and member feedback, this global survey will allow us to dive deeper into their interests and needs, and tailor offerings accordingly around the globe.”

Respondents’ holiday wish lists include clothing and accessories (41%), food gifts such as gift baskets, candy, and chocolate (37%), tech (36%), and travel (33%), such as a vacation or cruise.

People often plan trips last-minute.
Holidays can be time for someone to visit their dream locations.
Globally people also said they plan on extending their festive season travel time to work from their destination (51%), showing consumers are taking advantage of their flexible work environments and opting for extended stays.

While many are looking forward to visiting family and relaxing, 80% noted they plan to explore their destination, including museums and restaurants in the area.

“A third of respondents said traveling to a new destination gets them in a festive spirit. Whether you’re traveling with family, friends, or solo, this time of year is sure to add some magic to your travels,” Amy Weinberg added.

Festive activities get people in the holiday spirit.
PEOPLE’S NON-HOLIDAY-RELATED TRAVEL PLANS

  • Family reunion – 28%
  • Birthday – 26%
  • Get-together with a friend – 25%
  • Romantic date – 21%
  • Wedding – 19%
  • Business trip – 19%
  • Shopping – 19%
  • Volunteering – 11%

