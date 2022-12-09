ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Virginia AG blasts Virginia Beach mass shooting commission

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia's Attorney General has lambasted a state commission that is investigating a 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach, citing the panel's “overall dysfunction” and the resignation of nearly half its members, according to a letter dated Wednesday. AG Jason Miyares wrote that “diligent”...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy