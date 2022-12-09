Read full article on original website
Related
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 iPad Air is now available for just $500
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will help you score great savings on the newest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, as it is now available for $500 after receiving a 17 percent discount on its 64GB storage model. This fantastic iPad is one of the most potent options on the market, and its recent $99 discount makes it one of the most attractive options for those interested in picking up a new tablet.
9to5Mac
Deals: M2 MacBook Air sees $200 discount to new low, MagSafe Leather Wallet $25, more
All of today’s best deals are now on tap for Wednesday, with a new all-time low arriving on Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air at $200 off. Then there’s a chance to score the official MagSafe Leather Wallet at $25, as well as an all-time low on the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at $249. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Best iPad deals for December 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets
Apple announced a new model of iPad pro (from £899, Apple.com) in October, so we’re starting to see discounts on the previous generation. There are also savings to be had on the current-generation iPad, which only launched earlier in 2022, and those looking for a smaller tablet will be pleased to know we’ve found a discount on the pocket-sized iPad mini too.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse online, edit audio, pictures and video and even double up...
AOL Corp
Apple's latest iPad Air falls to $500 at Amazon
This is your chance to get one of Apple's more powerful tablets at a much better price than usual. Amazon is selling the 2022 iPad Air with 64GB of storage and WiFi for $500 - that's a full $100 off here. That's an all-time low for all but one color variant of the tablet, and you'll see similar discounts for 256GB and cellular models. The sale makes it an easier choice if you want a wide range of features but would rather not splurge on the iPad Pro.
The newest Apple iPad is at its lowest price ever on Amazon today
Save $100 on Apple's latest tablet ahead of the holidays.
9to5Mac
iOS 16.2 rolling out today with Apple Music Sing, Freeform app, much more
IOS 16.2 is now rolling out to everyone after several weeks of beta testing. Starting today, iPhone users everywhere can now upgrade to iOS 16.2 with new features such as Apple Music Sing, more advanced encryption features for iCloud, the new Freeform collaboration app, and much more. Head below for a recap of everything new in iOS 16.2.
9to5Mac
How to enable ‘More Frequent Updates’ for Live Activities in iOS 16.2
A neat under-the-radar feature coming to iPhone with iOS 16.2 is the ability to customize Live Activities for “More Frequent Updates.” But even though the capability is valuable, you may not want it turned on for all available apps, more on that below. Here’s how to enable Live Activities more frequent updates on iPhone.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Ultra gains battery improvement with watchOS 9.2 and Multisport workouts
WatchOS 9.2 brings a number of improvements but an interesting update that Apple left off of the release notes is an improvement in Apple Watch Ultra battery life. Shared by Jake Krol, when using Apple Watch Ultra with Low Power mode and the Multisport workout tracking feature, the wearable can get up to 17 hours of continuous use with watchOS 9.2.
Apple’s Colorful 10th Gen iPad Is $50 Off at Amazon
Yes, the 10th Generation iPad is still fairly new on the block, but Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report is now discounting it to the lowest price we’ve tracked. It's a full $50 off for the 64GB storage size in any color. For just $399, regularly $449, you get...
pocketnow.com
Save $150 on Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air, and $200 on the M1 model
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We have fantastic news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new laptop, as Apple’s M2-powered has dropped to its lowest price ever after receiving a 13 percent discount at Amazon.com. This powerful yet slim and light laptop comes with a $1,049 price tag, which is $150 less than its regular $1,199 starting point. It comes packed with Apple’s latest M2 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for your video calls and conferences, and other cool features.
iPhone Flip concept shows a gorgeous foldable iPhone from every angle
The latest renders of the rumored iPhone Flip suggest a 2023 release and a familiar foldable clamshell phone design.
Apple Insider
OtterBox is out with new power banks for iPhone and Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OtterBox has three new chargers to power aniPhone and an Apple Watch, with features that include nightstand mode and versatility as a car vent mount. The Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger, Multi-Mount Power...
9to5Mac
Advanced Data Protection is a win for Apple and users alike [Comment]
One of the ironies of Apple’s long-running battle with the FBI over the agency’s desire for a security backdoor into iPhones is that it could have taken advantage of one which already existed: The fact that iCloud backups of iPhones didn’t use end-to-end encryption. Apple has now finally fixed this with Advanced Data Protection (ADP).
9to5Mac
iPhone 13 Pro/Max up to $437 off in Friday’s best deals, iPhone 14 cases from $37, more
Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by Amazon refurbished iPhone 13 Pro/Max models from $746. Those price cuts are being joined by rare discounts on Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases from $37, as well as another must-have accessory hitting its best price ever of Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for the latest 10.2-inch iPad at just $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
M1 Mac mini sees $149 discount in Tuesday’s best deals, Beats Fit Pro hit $160 low, more
All of Tuesday’s best deals are now headlined by a $149 discount on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini which still arrives ahead of the holidays. Then go check out the pre-Christmas pricing live on the latest Beats Fit Pro, which drop to all-time lows from $160. And then you’ll want to dive into all of the HomeKit savings in this Philips Hue refurb holiday sale which starts from $18. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
CNET
Refurbished Apple Watch Series 6 and 7 Models Start at $200, Today Only at Woot
If you're in the market for an Apple Watch upgrade, but don't want to spend top dollar on the recently released Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra, you can save on previous-gen models if you know where to look. Today only, for example, Woot is running a couple of Apple Watch deals on older models with prices from as low as $200. With the sale, you could save a decent chunk of cash by going for an older model without sacrificing too much in terms of features.
9to5Mac
Apple surprises up-and-coming musicians with Mac Studio and Studio Display ‘dream desk’ makeover [Video]
Apple recently teamed up with popular YouTube creator Jonathan Morrison to pull off a special surprise for two up-and-coming creators. Apple reached out to Jonathan to ask if he wanted to surprise a creator with a dramatic overhaul to their tech setup, and the end result is pretty heartwarming…. The...
9to5Mac
Apple unveils 2023 edition of Apple Watch ‘Ring in the New Year’ Activity Challenge
Every year, Apple promotes an Apple Watch Activity Challenge for the New Year, and this time was no different. The company has just unveiled the 2023 edition of the “Ring in the New Year” challenge, which encourages Apple Watch users to close all three activity rings for seven days in a row during the first week of the year.
9to5Mac
Apple Store down for many [Update: Appears to be fixed]
Update: Around 20 minutes later, the problem appears to be fixed. Please let us know in the comments if you are still experiencing problems. Many are reporting that they are unable to access the Apple Store, in the US and other countries. When attempting to do so, either nothing happens,...
9to5Mac
EU officially says all new iPhones will need USB-C starting in December 2024
The EU legislation to mandate a common smartphone charger is now a done deal. After it looked like it would pass back in June, the Council of Ministers ratified the vote in October. Today the law has been officially signed and published with a December 2024 deadline for all new smartphones sold in Europe to use USB-C.
Comments / 0