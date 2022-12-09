ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

KDRV

Two local businesses robbed, suspect identified

MEDFORD, ORE. - A male has been identified after robbing local Medford businesses. Medford police received a report of two separate robberies that took place at two local businesses. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old James Austin Buchanan. Medford police identified the suspect by reviewing the surveillance footage captured during...
MEDFORD, OR

