Lexington Planning Commission listens to public comment on new land use proposal

A lengthy meeting of Lexington’s Planning Commission included a long line of speakers, offering comments about the Goal 4 report. It includes a recommendation to, at some point, consider developing some 27-thousand acres outside the current urban service boundary. Jim Shropshire, who lives on a family farm off Old Richmond Road, worries it could become, quote, “an island in a sea of development.”“Our fear on seeing the proposed map is that the history and productivity of our farm may one day disappear,” said Shropshire.Most of the speakers expressed concerns about development. But Barry Saturday spoke of balancing growth needs with a preservation of nature.Longtime development attorney Dick Murphy asked the Commission to advance the report.“That report doesn’t put a square inch of land inside the urban service boundary, it just sets forth a process. We need the process to go forward,” said Murphy.The Planning Commission took no action on the Goal 4 report.