Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Neenah, Notre Dame and Freedom lead rankings
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 has the same teams in as last week, but with St. Mary Catholic's loss, there's some movement in the second half of the rankings. 1. Neenah (6-0): Last week: No. 1. 2. Notre Dame (4-1): Last week: No. 2. 3....
WJFW-TV
White Lake cancelling their girls' varsity basketball season
WHTIE LAKE (WJFW) - The White Lake Girl's Basketball team has canceled their season because of a player shortage. According to a Facebook post, the team will still be looking to scrimmage a few teams in the next couple of months, but will not be officially participating in a regular season.
spmetrowire.com
Public, parochial schools closed Wednesday
Stevens Point Area Public Schools and Pacelli Catholic Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to the weather forecast. Wednesday will not b an E-learning day, but an actual “snow day,” according to Sarah O’Donnell, communications director for the SPAPSD. All after-school activities are also canceled. The...
WSAW
Village of Plover leaving the Stevens Point CVB in January
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau works to bring tourism and industry to Portage County through various attractions and amenities in the area. One of their member communities, the village of Plover, is branching out on its own starting in January. When they found...
Fox11online.com
'Tripledemic' leaves school desks empty as districts continue to see increased absences
(WLUK) -- It’s that time of year again where many students are staying home sick from school. Several school districts are seeing quite a few absences due to RSV, COVID-19 and influenza. “Although COVID-19 is not spread very well on contact or surfaces, influenza can spread that way and...
WSAW
Wausau broker, investment advisor used nearly $2 million in clients’ money for personal, business expenses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing after public records show he did not invest nearly $2 million his clients had entrusted to him. State records show it happened to at least a dozen people around Wisconsin and Michigan. Tony Liddle has been...
94.3 Jack FM
One Pulaski Area Bonfire Victim to Undergo Another Surgery Wednesday
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has received a lot of support since he was one of several people injured in a bonfire explosion in the Town of Maple Grove in Shawano County in mid-October. Officials say someone took a drum of diesel fuel and rolled into the fire,...
WSAW
UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared on Highway 29 West. All lanes are back open in both directions as of 2:53 a.m. The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi-trailer truck in a ditch. According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Mile Marker 145 in Edgar.
Wausau area obituaries December 9, 2022
Roland “Junior” Zerneke, Jr. Roland Zerneke, Jr., 77. Our beloved Husband and Father passed away on December 7, 2022, in Wausau. Junior was born on August 23, 1945, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Roland and Margaret (Brummond) Zerneke. In 1970, he took over his father’s business for 32 years until ill health forced his retirement, Westside Battery and Electric. His brother Billy later joined in the business. He was longtime member of Westside Businessman’s Associations. He met the love of his life, Antoinette “Peggy” Loos in 1967. They were united in marriage on May 17, 1969, and shared 53 years together.
Fox11online.com
Scandinavia sand mine meeting postponed
TOWN OF SCANDINAVIA (WLUK) - A meeting to discuss a proposed sand mine at the site of the Iola Car Show Grounds was postponed from Wednesday night to Jan. 4 due to Winter Storm Alex. The car show and Faulks Brothers have proposed the facility, which would be located where...
CBS 58
Republican Party of Wisconsin elects Brian Schimming as new chairman
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Republican Party of Wisconsin has announced the election of a new chairman. Brian Schimming was unanimously elected to the position at a Saturday, Dec. 10 Executive Committee meeting in Stevens Point, according to a press release from the party. The release quotes Schimming...
spmetrowire.com
City to consider new Transportation Utility—and with it, a new fee
Stevens Point this month may create a new Utility to help pay the increasing costs of road maintenance. The city already has s...
WSAW
Marshfield Clinic, Aspirus facing challenges in preparing for surge in “Tripledemic” illnesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “It appears that we are going to be in for a very tricky season,” says Jeff Wicklander, Senior Vice President, Aspirus Inc. Cold and flu season is always a busy time for hospitals. But like most hospitals across the nation, Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus are fighting significant staff shortages at a time when staff is needed most.
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County Health Department continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines and testing
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Winnebago County Health Department is offering multiple ways for people to get their COVID-19 and flu shots before the holidays. Health officials say getting vaccinated is the best way to minimize risk of COVID-19 and flu. "We are seeing high rates of COVID-19, flu and RSV...
This Wisconsin City Is One Of America’s Fastest Growing Places
I didn't realize until doing a little research for this piece that America's population is up a little over 2.5 percent over the last five years, going from 327 million people in 2016 to almost 332 million people as of last year. And while the population continues to grow, so...
spmetrowire.com
NWS: Portage Co. under winter storm watch
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm watch for Portage, Marathon, Lincoln, and Wood counties until midnight on Dec. 15. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 2-5 inches of snow and two-tenths of an inch of ice. The storm is also expected to bring wind gusts as high as 40 miles an hour, NWS said.
spmetrowire.com
City gives initial green light for new Hilton hotel
A 91-unit hotel could be coming to Stevens Point. Monday's finance committee approved the developer's agreement with Growth Ho...
Winter storm watch issued for Wausau
Wausau and surrounding communities will see a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet this week with gusty winds and hazardous travel, prompting a winter storm watch for the area. Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties are all under a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon on...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Fire Heavily Damages Pittsville Business
PITTSVILLE, WI (WSAU) A Saturday fire destroyed a business in the Wood County city of Pittsville. The fire was reported around 6pm at Gardner Trucking on Hwy 73. No one was in the building at the time and the fire was about 75% involved by the time firefighters were notified and arrived. They were able to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Axel brings rain before turning over to snow
(WLUK) -- The first named winter storm of the season will start off wet but end with about 4 to 7 inches of snow. Winter Storm Axel is here and will bring a variety of precipitation to the area. A light wintry mix is possible in portions of the area...
