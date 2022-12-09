ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Fox11online.com

FOX 11 Top 11: Neenah, Notre Dame and Freedom lead rankings

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 has the same teams in as last week, but with St. Mary Catholic's loss, there's some movement in the second half of the rankings. 1. Neenah (6-0): Last week: No. 1. 2. Notre Dame (4-1): Last week: No. 2. 3....
FREEDOM, WI
WJFW-TV

White Lake cancelling their girls' varsity basketball season

WHTIE LAKE (WJFW) - The White Lake Girl's Basketball team has canceled their season because of a player shortage. According to a Facebook post, the team will still be looking to scrimmage a few teams in the next couple of months, but will not be officially participating in a regular season.
WHITE LAKE, WI
spmetrowire.com

Public, parochial schools closed Wednesday

Stevens Point Area Public Schools and Pacelli Catholic Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to the weather forecast. Wednesday will not b an E-learning day, but an actual “snow day,” according to Sarah O’Donnell, communications director for the SPAPSD. All after-school activities are also canceled. The...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Village of Plover leaving the Stevens Point CVB in January

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau works to bring tourism and industry to Portage County through various attractions and amenities in the area. One of their member communities, the village of Plover, is branching out on its own starting in January. When they found...
STEVENS POINT, WI
94.3 Jack FM

One Pulaski Area Bonfire Victim to Undergo Another Surgery Wednesday

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has received a lot of support since he was one of several people injured in a bonfire explosion in the Town of Maple Grove in Shawano County in mid-October. Officials say someone took a drum of diesel fuel and rolled into the fire,...
PULASKI, WI
WSAW

UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared on Highway 29 West. All lanes are back open in both directions as of 2:53 a.m. The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi-trailer truck in a ditch. According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Mile Marker 145 in Edgar.
EDGAR, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 9, 2022

Roland “Junior” Zerneke, Jr. Roland Zerneke, Jr., 77. Our beloved Husband and Father passed away on December 7, 2022, in Wausau. Junior was born on August 23, 1945, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Roland and Margaret (Brummond) Zerneke. In 1970, he took over his father’s business for 32 years until ill health forced his retirement, Westside Battery and Electric. His brother Billy later joined in the business. He was longtime member of Westside Businessman’s Associations. He met the love of his life, Antoinette “Peggy” Loos in 1967. They were united in marriage on May 17, 1969, and shared 53 years together.
WAUSAU, WI
Fox11online.com

Scandinavia sand mine meeting postponed

TOWN OF SCANDINAVIA (WLUK) - A meeting to discuss a proposed sand mine at the site of the Iola Car Show Grounds was postponed from Wednesday night to Jan. 4 due to Winter Storm Alex. The car show and Faulks Brothers have proposed the facility, which would be located where...
SCANDINAVIA, WI
CBS 58

Republican Party of Wisconsin elects Brian Schimming as new chairman

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Republican Party of Wisconsin has announced the election of a new chairman. Brian Schimming was unanimously elected to the position at a Saturday, Dec. 10 Executive Committee meeting in Stevens Point, according to a press release from the party. The release quotes Schimming...
WISCONSIN STATE
spmetrowire.com

NWS: Portage Co. under winter storm watch

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm watch for Portage, Marathon, Lincoln, and Wood counties until midnight on Dec. 15. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 2-5 inches of snow and two-tenths of an inch of ice. The storm is also expected to bring wind gusts as high as 40 miles an hour, NWS said.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Winter storm watch issued for Wausau

Wausau and surrounding communities will see a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet this week with gusty winds and hazardous travel, prompting a winter storm watch for the area. Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties are all under a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon on...
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Fire Heavily Damages Pittsville Business

PITTSVILLE, WI (WSAU) A Saturday fire destroyed a business in the Wood County city of Pittsville. The fire was reported around 6pm at Gardner Trucking on Hwy 73. No one was in the building at the time and the fire was about 75% involved by the time firefighters were notified and arrived. They were able to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.
PITTSVILLE, WI

