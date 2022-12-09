Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Protect Our Care Nevada urges the community to take advantage of Open Enrollment
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — Nevada Health Link’s Open Enrollment 2023 is happening now and closes on Jan. 15, 2023. It will provide Nevadans with the resources they need to enroll in quality, affordable coverage. The organization Protect Our Care Nevada is inviting Nevadans to visit...
mynews4.com
Some Tahoe schools delayed on Tuesday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) schools are on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday. Officials say LTUSD schools are still dealing with the impacts of the snowfall as are many community members and schools could use additional time to prepare for students.
