SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) schools are on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday. Officials say LTUSD schools are still dealing with the impacts of the snowfall as are many community members and schools could use additional time to prepare for students.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO