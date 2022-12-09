ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Movie producer Oren Aviv’s Southampton mansion destroyed by fire

By Craig McCarthy
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A Hollywood producer’s stunning Southampton manse was completely destroyed in a blaze early Friday, officials said.

The inferno broke out just before 12:24 a.m. at the Long Island estate of Oren Aviv, who has produced such flicks as “National Treasure,” authorities said.

The blaze was under control within 30 minutes — but the “house was 100% a loss,” fire spokesman Chris Brenner said.

No one was at the mansion, where construction was being done, when the fire started, according to officials.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Southampton Fire Dept
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by local fire marshals.
NBC 4
Remains of Oren Aviv's mansion after the fire.
Doug Kuntz
The house was "100% a loss."
Joe DeMaria
The remnants of Oren Aviv's residence after the blaze.
Joe DeMaria
Construction was being done at the home before the inferno broke out.
Joe DeMaria
Oren Aviv's mansion was listed at $6.5 million when purchased in June.
Douglas Elliman
Property records show the home was purchased by Oren Aviv, a movie producer known for the Nick Cage flick "National Treasure."
Getty Images

Property records show the home was purchased by Aviv in June, when the 2.7 acre property was listed for about $6.5 million, according to Zillow.

Brenner said the cause of the fire is still under investigation by local fire marshals.

No injuries were reported.

