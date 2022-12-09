Movie producer Oren Aviv’s Southampton mansion destroyed by fire

A Hollywood producer’s stunning Southampton manse was completely destroyed in a blaze early Friday, officials said.

The inferno broke out just before 12:24 a.m. at the Long Island estate of Oren Aviv, who has produced such flicks as “National Treasure,” authorities said.

The blaze was under control within 30 minutes — but the “house was 100% a loss,” fire spokesman Chris Brenner said.

No one was at the mansion, where construction was being done, when the fire started, according to officials.

Property records show the home was purchased by Aviv in June, when the 2.7 acre property was listed for about $6.5 million, according to Zillow.

Brenner said the cause of the fire is still under investigation by local fire marshals.

No injuries were reported.