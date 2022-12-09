Read full article on original website
'God will crown you': Brazil legend Rivaldo surprisingly backs Lionel Messi and arch-rivals Argentina for World Cup glory... as he says the PSG star 'deserves' to be a world champion
Brazil legend Rivaldo is surprising backing Lionel Messi and arch rivals Argentina to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Argentina have reached the final after sealing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Croatia in the semi-finals, where they will face either France or Morocco on Sunday, in a bid to be crowned champions.
NBC San Diego
Lionel Messi Assists Julian Alvarez, Argentina Leads Croatia 3-0
Julian Alvarez secured a brace against Croatia to make it 3-0 for Argentina in the 69th minute of their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup. Lionel Messi was once again the maestro behind the play, taking Croatian center back Josko Gvardiol for a ride on the right-hand flank to set up the cut-back low cross for Alvarez to slot home.
NBC San Diego
Where Is the Next FIFA World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is wrapping up, which means it’s time to look ahead. After a 32-year hiatus, the prestigious tournament will return to North America in the summer of 2026. Where will the games be played in 2026? And which cities will play host to the...
