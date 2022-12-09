Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Shootout Victors Argentina, Croatia to Battle in World Cup Semifinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearing a conclusion. But there’s still plenty to be decided with four games to play – two semifinals, a third-place game and the final. First up in the semifinals is a star-studded matchup between Argentina and Croatia, two squads that advanced out of the quarterfinals after penalty shootouts.
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Real Madrid! Portugal star given green light by Florentino Perez to use the club's Valdebebas training ground - four years since leaving Los Blancos - as he looks to keep himself in shape while in search of a new club
Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Real Madrid's Valdebebas training ground - four years on since he left the club. The Portuguese star, as reported by Spanish publication Relovo, trained alone at the facility as he looks to keep himself in shape as he searches for a new club. Ronaldo has...
Twitter Applauds Lionel Messi After Argentina's Semifinal Win Over Croatia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has become the Lionel Messi show. Argentina cruised to a 3-0 semifinal win over Croatia at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday, and the country’s best player shined throughout. Playing in his final World Cup, Messi continued to add to the scoresheet. He scored from...
Where Is the Next FIFA World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is wrapping up, which means it’s time to look ahead. After a 32-year hiatus, the prestigious tournament will return to North America in the summer of 2026. Where will the games be played in 2026? And which cities will play host to the...
Lionel Messi Assists Julian Alvarez, Argentina Leads Croatia 3-0
Julian Alvarez secured a brace against Croatia to make it 3-0 for Argentina in the 69th minute of their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup. Lionel Messi was once again the maestro behind the play, taking Croatian center back Josko Gvardiol for a ride on the right-hand flank to set up the cut-back low cross for Alvarez to slot home.
Sports reporter Grant Wahl died of an aortic aneurysm at World Cup, wife says
Grant Wahl, the American soccer reporter who collapsed and died while covering the World Cup in Qatar last week, died of an aortic aneurysm that ruptured, his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, said Wednesday.
