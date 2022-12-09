ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Golden Knights faceoff: Flyers begin road trip with visit to T-Mobile Arena

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1Yo9_0jdLTYtr00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An awful third period that led to an embarrassing 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday has the Knights looking to make a statement tonight at T-Mobile Arena against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Injuries and the absence of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo have affected the starting lineup, but it has been penalties that have really caused problems. Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore — who was in the box twice in the third period Wednesday night — are typically anchors on the penalty kill, and the Rangers exposed weakness in the penalty kill without them.

Philadelphia is another one of those matchups that looks good on paper, but could bite the Knights if they don’t have a good start.

It’s another opportunity for the Knights to glow in the dark — they’ll be wearing their reverse retro jerseys for only the second time.

The Flyers, 9-13-5 with a 1-3 record in December, are starting a four-game road trip. And the Knights, 19-8-1, are looking to steady the ship on home ice, where they are just a game above .500.

Pietrangelo is on an “indefinite” leave dealing with an illness in the family. “The Vegas Golden Knights wholeheartedly support Alex and the Pietrangelos and ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time,” according to a team statement.

Recent injuries to Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Nicholas Roy and Brett Howden make tonight’s lineup uncertain.

For Philadelphia, Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny have provided the offense. Goaltender Carter Hart is 8-8-4 with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Faceoff: 7 p.m., T-Mobile Arena
TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
Records: Golden Knights 19-8-1; Flyers 9-13-5
Notes: The Knights remain in first place in the Pacific Division, 6 points ahead of the Seattle Kraken. Jack Eichel leads the team in goals and points (29 points: 13 goals, 16 assists). Special teams have been a problem for Philadelphia, ranking 29th in power play efficiency (16.7%) and 23rd in penalty kill percentage (74.7%).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Golden Knights owner completes takeover of Premier League soccer team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley is expanding his sports empire. Tuesday morning, he finalized his purchase of AFC Bournemouth which is an English Premier League soccer team. The deal is worth around $100 million pounds. Foley also owns the Henderson Silver Knights and the Vegas Knight Hawks indoor football team.The […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Summerlin shooting was result of prior ‘beef;’ 19-year-old woman arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a third person Sunday in connection with a September shooting in Summerlin, documents said. Haley Ferree, 19, was facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, records showed. Police arrested Malachi Garey and Elijah Warren in September in connection with the incident. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Is a front license plate required in Nevada?

With thousands of new people moving into Nevada and many who are new to the Silver State, it's important to know the laws of our roads. One of the most asked-about differences newcomers are unsure of is whether Nevada requires vehicles to have both front and rear license plates.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy