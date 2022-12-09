Golden Knights faceoff: Flyers begin road trip with visit to T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An awful third period that led to an embarrassing 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday has the Knights looking to make a statement tonight at T-Mobile Arena against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Injuries and the absence of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo have affected the starting lineup, but it has been penalties that have really caused problems. Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore — who was in the box twice in the third period Wednesday night — are typically anchors on the penalty kill, and the Rangers exposed weakness in the penalty kill without them.

Philadelphia is another one of those matchups that looks good on paper, but could bite the Knights if they don’t have a good start.

It’s another opportunity for the Knights to glow in the dark — they’ll be wearing their reverse retro jerseys for only the second time.

The Flyers, 9-13-5 with a 1-3 record in December, are starting a four-game road trip. And the Knights, 19-8-1, are looking to steady the ship on home ice, where they are just a game above .500.

Pietrangelo is on an “indefinite” leave dealing with an illness in the family. “The Vegas Golden Knights wholeheartedly support Alex and the Pietrangelos and ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time,” according to a team statement.

Recent injuries to Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Nicholas Roy and Brett Howden make tonight’s lineup uncertain.

For Philadelphia, Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny have provided the offense. Goaltender Carter Hart is 8-8-4 with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Faceoff: 7 p.m., T-Mobile Arena

TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM

Records: Golden Knights 19-8-1; Flyers 9-13-5

Notes: The Knights remain in first place in the Pacific Division, 6 points ahead of the Seattle Kraken. Jack Eichel leads the team in goals and points (29 points: 13 goals, 16 assists). Special teams have been a problem for Philadelphia, ranking 29th in power play efficiency (16.7%) and 23rd in penalty kill percentage (74.7%).

