Read full article on original website
Related
McKnight's
MedPAC recommends fresh Medicare cuts for skilled nursing
MedPAC Friday recommended a 3% cut to Medicare base payments made to skilled nursing facilities in 2024. The recommendations came on the second day of the advisory group’s December meeting, with staff citing the overall financial health of the sector and the size of the Medicare margin between Medicare payments and operator’s costs.
Positive Physicians Insurance Company and Coalition Announce Partnership to Offer Cyber Insurance Coverage
Firms Partner to Provide Cyber Insurance Coverage Options to Positive's Insureds. ("Positive"), a leading medical professional liability (MPL) insurer serving healthcare providers across 10 states, today announced it has partnered with Coalition, the world's first. Active Insurance. provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, to provide Positive's insured...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
McKnight's
For-profit providers still on hot seat in final House COVID report
Months after its first attack, a key House COVID subcommittee on Friday targeted five of the nation’s five largest for-profit nursing home companies over low staffing and wages and slow vaccine booster uptake. The government must improve several outbreak strategies that could improve how well nursing homes can respond,...
myscience.org
Powering vocational education and training with technology
For more than 15 years, researchers have been exploring ways to improve training for apprentices. The findings are summarized in a recently published book and a website for teachers, and new educational technologies are currently being developed. Switzerland is known for its fondue, its punctual trains and its watchmaking industry....
McKnight's
Rising omicron variants will likely defeat current mABs treatments: study
Two emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants will likely evade therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). Antiviral drugs, however, should retain their effectiveness, investigators report. Currently, the omicron variant BA.5 accounts for most COVID-19 cases in the United States. It can be effectively treated with both mAbs and antivirals. But omicron BQ.1.1 and XBB, which are on the rise in the United States, have properties that help them resist the current medications.
‘NO’: Grad Students Analyze, Hack, and Remove Under-Desk Surveillance Devices Designed to Track Them
Surveillance has been creeping unabated across schools, universities, and much of daily life over the past few years, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in October, however, graduate students at Northeastern University were able to organize and beat back an attempt at introducing invasive surveillance devices that were quietly placed under desks at their school.
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
bestcolleges.com
Future of Work and Learning: The Big Blur
Today's college students are focused on skill development gained through a combination of educational programs and work experience. Job skill development is a primary goal for 89% of college students. An overwhelming majority of students (94%) report having practical experience opportunities in their classes and programs. A majority of both...
pv-magazine-usa.com
DOE announces $8 million for six agrivoltaic research projects
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the Foundational Agrivoltaic Research for Megawatt Scale (FARMS) funding, which has allocated $8 million for six solar energy research projects across six states and the District of Columbia. The projects are intended to provide new economic opportunities for farmers, rural communities, and the solar industry. The funding supports agrivoltaics, defined as the co-location of solar energy generation and agricultural production, which can include traditional crops as well as livestock grazing and pollinator gardens.
McKnight's
Federal judge strikes down Montana vaccine-choice law in health settings
Employers in healthcare settings other than long-term care facilities can require employees to be vaccinated against communicable diseases, a federal judge has ruled. Although the part of the Montana law that US District Judge Donald Molloy struck down already excluded nursing homes from being barred from mandating vaccinations, his ruling Friday could apply to any present or future laws that include nursing homes in other states, or federally.
wiareport.com
Grants or Gifts Relating to Women in Higher Education
Here is this week’s news of grants and gifts that may be of particular interest to women in higher education. in Alabama received a $791,808 grant from the American Cancer Society to continue research into identifying and studying genetic factors associated with hereditary breast cancer in the African American community. The research is under the direction of Nancy Merner, an assistant professor in the department of pathobiology in the university’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Merner and her team have conducted gene sequencing and identified protein-truncating variants, or PTVs, specific to African Americans that appear to increase inherited breast cancer risk. “We plan to identify these PTVs associated with breast cancer among African Americans and study how they increase risk,” Dr. Merner said.
McKnight's
Brooks-LaSure: Medicare poised to re-evaluate coverage of new Alzheimer’s drugs
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is open to reconsidering how it provides coverage for promising new Alzheimer’s drug candidates like the amyloid-busting treatment lecanemab, according to Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. At the Milken Institute’s 2022 Future of Health Summit last week, Brooks-LaSure agreed that the case of lecanemab...
rv-pro.com
Blue Ox Partners with Dealers Resources Group
Blue Ox Products has struck a new partnership with Dealers Resources Group (DRG) to provide best-in-class industry sales support to its partner dealers. “We are extremely excited to partner with Dealers Resources Group to enhance our team,” said Alex Walker, director of sales. “Aligning our knowledgeable and experienced sales team with DRG will allow us to double our unrelenting customer sales support. We are excited to work side by side to continue the rapid growth for both of our companies and dealer partners.”
bestcolleges.com
Most Law Students Are Comfortable With Online Learning: Survey
Over 8 out of 10 law students over the age of 40 are mostly to very comfortable with online discussions. Less than half of students are comfortable with accessing online academic resources. Only 10% of law students are mostly online. Most law students are comfortable with online learning since the...
Program helps seniors optimize comfort, safety in their vehicles
With more seniors than ever behind the wheel, occupational therapists want to ensure their vehicles fit them for the best and safest possible ride. Helen Houston, occupational therapy clinical specialist at ECU Health, worked alongside graduate students in East Carolina University’s OT program this week to evaluate six seniors in one-on-one, half hour Carfit sessions in the parking lot of the ECU Health Wellness Center. Houston, who has been at...
crowdfundinsider.com
Uplinq Raises $5.6 Million in Seed Funding, Aims to Improve SME Financial Intelligence, Bookkeeping
Uplinq has raised $5.6 million in seed funding in a funding round led by AZ-VC, the Arizona-focused venture capital fund. The round included a strategic investment from Live Oak Ventures. Additional investors include Merus Capital and Members of the Kuwaiti Royal Family. This current funding is in addition to a previously unannounced round of $1.6 million from additional seed investors.
A Surprising Mid-Career Pivot: Rural Teaching
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. An advertising exec...
This Tech Is Transforming Real Estate and is Creating a Major Market Opportunity
Smart home technology is disrupting real estate, presenting a significant market opportunity for designers, builders, entrepreneurs and investors.
peerj.com
A novel value-based multi-criteria decision making approach to evaluate new technology adoption in SMEs
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
Comments / 0