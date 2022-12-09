ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 450 vehicles for sale at December commonwealth auction

By Kaylee Fuller
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Over 450 vehicles that are no longer used by commonwealth agencies are set to be auctioned off on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The vehicles will be put up for auction at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, the Pennsylvania Department of General Services said.

If you are interested in purchasing a vehicle, there will be an in-person preview of vehicles that begins Thursday, Dec. 8, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 11. The previews will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grantville auction site. While at the preview, you can register to personally view the vehicle. This must be done on or before Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m.

The auction will feature the following vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies, according to the Department of General Services:

  • 2014 Ford Taurus
  • 2011 BMW X5
  • 2007 Lincoln MKV
  • 2001 Chrysler 300M
  • 1994 Buick Park Avenue

Vehicle offerings will include:

  • 4-wheel drive SUVs
  • Utility vehicles
  • Pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, and Jeep
  • Front and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans
  • Police Interceptor sedans and SUVs
  • Several utility/box trucks
The auction will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Buyers must purchase their vehicle with certified funds in the form of a money order, cashier’s check, or certified check made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.” Cash will not be accepted. More information regarding the auction can be found here .

This will be the last auction of 2022.

WTAJ

WTAJ

