ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
NewsWest 9

Odessa city manager and attorney terminated in city council vote

ODESSA, Texas — (Editor's note: The video above is from previous coverage of the meeting.) Both Odessa City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks were terminated during Tuesday's city council meeting. In two separate votes, the council voted 5-2 in favor of letting them go. Both Brooks...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Permian Panther Paws donate hygiene supplies to Permian High School

ODESSA, Texas — The award-winning Permian Panther Paws recently donated women hygiene items to the newest project called the "Pink Pantry". "Pink Pantry" is collaborating with schools in the Permian Basin to make these products more accessible for female students. Products like soap, pads, tampons, wipes and shampoo were donated by the Panther Paws to these pantries at several secondary schools in the area.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Commissioners pass proclamation making Midland Co. a safe place for the unborn

MIDLAND, Texas — In a 4-1 vote Monday morning, Midland County Commissioners approved an action item to proclaim Midland County a safe place for the unborn. "I think it was important to acknowledge what the state of Texas has already said, and that is, we’re not in favor of abortion," said Judge Terry Johnson. "And I think our founding fathers said it best when they said that life, liberty and pursuit of happiness was everybody’s inalienable rights, so we just want to again reaffirm what’s already in a constitution and what our governor and the great state of Texas has deemed appropriate."
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa City Council to discuss firing popular city manager, city attorney

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council will take up agenda items at Tuesday night’s meeting to consider terminating City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks. Brooks and Marrero are both popular department heads, and confusion surrounds how or why this agenda item was placed on...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland County declares itself sanctuary county for the unborn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 in favor of establishing Midland County as a sanctuary city to “protect life from conception to natural death.”. Many Midlanders, both for and against, spoke at the meeting, which was the first item on the agenda. “To me, it...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Ector County tackles the tripledemic

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The director of the Ector County Health Department confirms that the county has seen a slight increase in the tripledemic-related cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19. But she also says it’s not overwhelming local doctors and health experts, and she has a theory on why it’s happening. “(People) were masking […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa man proposes to girlfriend at Starbright Village

ODESSA, Texas — One couple in Odessa has the Christmas memory they’ll always remember. It’s not the presents under the tree that made this particular gift special, but this gift was the gift of love. Derek Judkins proposed to his girlfriend, Brittney Alvarez on Dec. 8, 2022....
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Who is Dr. Stephanie Howard?

MIDLAND, Texas — During a meeting on Dec. 7, the Midland ISD Board of Trustees announced it had selected a lone finalist in its search for a new superintendent. Dr. Stephanie Howard was unanimously approved by the board, and pending the mandatory 21-day waiting she is expected to start in January 2023.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Ellen Noel Art Museum settles in to Presidential Archives

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum relocated into the UTPB Presidential Archives recently while the original building is being expanded and upgraded. Over the past couple of months the museum has settled in, and on Monday it announced it has reopened its Little Free Library. The library...
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

See Beautiful Christmas Marriage Proposal At Starlight Village In Odessa!

It's Christmas time! A time to get in the car and head on over to see the Christmas Lights! And, if you are in Odessa, Texas then you hit up Starlight Village to check out the full display of Christmas Lights! Well, what if you and your man are checking out the lights and all of a sudden among all the exhibits, you see a special message to you? That's what happened recently at Starlight Village in Odessa. See Video Below!
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Elderly man killed in south Ector County crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information into a deadly crash that claimed the life of an elderly man Friday morning. DPS reports that 78-year-old Isidro Hinojosa-Minjarez was leaving the Dollar General store parking lot along Highway 385, four miles south of Odessa.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

62-year-old Midland man dies in motorcycle accident

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday evening, officers with the Midland Police Department Traffic Division and Midland Fire Department responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and a sedan at the intersection of Neely Ave. and Cessna Dr. The motorcycle, operated by Robert Redman, 62 years old from Midland, was traveling...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland County and TxDOT partner up to create Emergency Response Plans

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County has teamed up with TxDOT to create emergency response plans for the new construction project starting on December 16. There will be major detours for people traveling north and south on Midkiff and Cotton Flat Roads. The bridge is currently closed to prepare for the demolition. The Midkiff Bridge will soon follow with its demolition n Early 2023.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy