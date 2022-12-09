Read full article on original website
Odessa city manager and attorney terminated in city council vote
ODESSA, Texas — (Editor's note: The video above is from previous coverage of the meeting.) Both Odessa City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks were terminated during Tuesday's city council meeting. In two separate votes, the council voted 5-2 in favor of letting them go. Both Brooks...
Midland City Council approves letter of intent for proposed entertainment center
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Council approved a letter of intent presented by Midland Development Corporation and Hodges Development Services at Tuesday's meeting. The approval of the non-binding letter of intent is seen as the first step in a long process for the entertainment center. The center will come...
Permian Panther Paws donate hygiene supplies to Permian High School
ODESSA, Texas — The award-winning Permian Panther Paws recently donated women hygiene items to the newest project called the "Pink Pantry". "Pink Pantry" is collaborating with schools in the Permian Basin to make these products more accessible for female students. Products like soap, pads, tampons, wipes and shampoo were donated by the Panther Paws to these pantries at several secondary schools in the area.
Commissioners pass proclamation making Midland Co. a safe place for the unborn
MIDLAND, Texas — In a 4-1 vote Monday morning, Midland County Commissioners approved an action item to proclaim Midland County a safe place for the unborn. "I think it was important to acknowledge what the state of Texas has already said, and that is, we’re not in favor of abortion," said Judge Terry Johnson. "And I think our founding fathers said it best when they said that life, liberty and pursuit of happiness was everybody’s inalienable rights, so we just want to again reaffirm what’s already in a constitution and what our governor and the great state of Texas has deemed appropriate."
Odessa City Council to discuss firing popular city manager, city attorney
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council will take up agenda items at Tuesday night’s meeting to consider terminating City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks. Brooks and Marrero are both popular department heads, and confusion surrounds how or why this agenda item was placed on...
Midland County declares itself sanctuary county for the unborn
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 in favor of establishing Midland County as a sanctuary city to “protect life from conception to natural death.”. Many Midlanders, both for and against, spoke at the meeting, which was the first item on the agenda. “To me, it...
Midland Development Corporation unveils plans for new family entertainment center
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Development Corporation unveiled plans to develop a 17.2 acre plot of land into a family entertainment center. The plot of land was supposed to be used for a Costco, but the lot has been empty ever since the Costco deal went away. A non-binding letter...
MISD school board chooses lone finalist for superintendent position
MIDLAND, Texas — In a school board meeting Wednesday night, the Midland ISD Board of Trustees announced the lone finalist for its superintendent position. The finalist named in the meeting is Dr. Stephanie Howard. Howard's most recent position was superintendent of Crane ISD, according to board president Bryan Murry.
Ector County tackles the tripledemic
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The director of the Ector County Health Department confirms that the county has seen a slight increase in the tripledemic-related cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19. But she also says it’s not overwhelming local doctors and health experts, and she has a theory on why it’s happening. “(People) were masking […]
Beyond the Bow: Midland Quilters Guild quilts for multiple causes, not just fun
MIDLAND, Texas — Every Tuesday at the Thompson House next to St. Luke’s Methodist, the Midland Quilters Guild meets up to do what they do best, quilt. There is no shortage of enthusiasm for the art of quilting in this group. “I like the company… It’s the social...
Odessa man proposes to girlfriend at Starbright Village
ODESSA, Texas — One couple in Odessa has the Christmas memory they’ll always remember. It’s not the presents under the tree that made this particular gift special, but this gift was the gift of love. Derek Judkins proposed to his girlfriend, Brittney Alvarez on Dec. 8, 2022....
Who is Dr. Stephanie Howard?
MIDLAND, Texas — During a meeting on Dec. 7, the Midland ISD Board of Trustees announced it had selected a lone finalist in its search for a new superintendent. Dr. Stephanie Howard was unanimously approved by the board, and pending the mandatory 21-day waiting she is expected to start in January 2023.
Ellen Noel Art Museum settles in to Presidential Archives
ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum relocated into the UTPB Presidential Archives recently while the original building is being expanded and upgraded. Over the past couple of months the museum has settled in, and on Monday it announced it has reopened its Little Free Library. The library...
Junior League of Odessa to hold 5th annual Christmas Carriage Rides
ODESSA, Texas — The Junior League of Odessa will be holding their 5th annual Christmas Carriage Rides from December 12-14. The rides will take place at the Emerald Forest Subdivision from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the dates listed above. These rides are part of a fundraiser to...
See Beautiful Christmas Marriage Proposal At Starlight Village In Odessa!
It's Christmas time! A time to get in the car and head on over to see the Christmas Lights! And, if you are in Odessa, Texas then you hit up Starlight Village to check out the full display of Christmas Lights! Well, what if you and your man are checking out the lights and all of a sudden among all the exhibits, you see a special message to you? That's what happened recently at Starlight Village in Odessa. See Video Below!
New To Midland/Odessa? Here Are Some Things You Need To Know
If you have lived in Midland/Odessa all of your life, or even most of your life, here are 5 things you definitely know, but if you are new to town here are some things you need to know about our area. 1. We are 300 miles away from everything. The...
Elderly man killed in south Ector County crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information into a deadly crash that claimed the life of an elderly man Friday morning. DPS reports that 78-year-old Isidro Hinojosa-Minjarez was leaving the Dollar General store parking lot along Highway 385, four miles south of Odessa.
62-year-old Midland man dies in motorcycle accident
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday evening, officers with the Midland Police Department Traffic Division and Midland Fire Department responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and a sedan at the intersection of Neely Ave. and Cessna Dr. The motorcycle, operated by Robert Redman, 62 years old from Midland, was traveling...
Midland County and TxDOT partner up to create Emergency Response Plans
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County has teamed up with TxDOT to create emergency response plans for the new construction project starting on December 16. There will be major detours for people traveling north and south on Midkiff and Cotton Flat Roads. The bridge is currently closed to prepare for the demolition. The Midkiff Bridge will soon follow with its demolition n Early 2023.
Bush Convention Center unveils life-sized sculpture of former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush
MIDLAND, Texas — The Bush Convention Center in downtown Midland was opened a little over three years ago, and Monday night, a special addition was placed inside the building. The new feature on the first floor of the building is absolutely amazing. The Midland Chamber of Commerce unveiled a...
