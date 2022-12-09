Library for Africa accepting donations at Trotwood library
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Library for Africa is collecting books at the Trotwood Branch of the Dayton Metro Library.
According to a release, items being collected include gently used or new K-9 early learner books, academic workbooks, all types of school supplies, teacher materials, educational games, water bottles, lunch bags and book bags. The items will be shipped to Liberia, Africa.Former Miamisburg Mayor Dick Church dies at 81
A U-Haul truck will be parked in the library parking lot and refreshments will be served in the community room.
Items can be donated on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
You can also donate online here or on Cashapp at $libraryforafrica.
