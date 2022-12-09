Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
World War II Film Featuring NW Iowa Residents Premieres in Algona and Forest City
Forest City (Radio Iowa) — A film about a German POW camp near Algona has made its initial premiere this week. The movie “Silent Night in Algona” tells the story of the prisoners in Algona between September and December of 1944. Forest City native Jim Brockhohn plays the role of Uncle Joe in the feature.
pureoldiesspencer.com
High Path Avian Influenza Back in Northwest Iowa
(KICD) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed two cases of high pathogen avian influenza in turkey flocks in both Buena Vista and Cherokee Counties this month. Gretta Irwin with the Iowa Turkey Federation says the disease has lasted longer than the previous outbreak in 2015, but luckily has affected fewer birds.
Radio Iowa
Temperatures around freezing could bring a mix of precipitation this afternoon
Freezing rain could make the going very slow this afternoon and tomorrow morning across much of northwest and north-central Iowa. Meteorologist Allan Curtis, at the National Weather Service, says it’s a tricky call to make but they want motorists across the region to be cautious. “Temperatures are going to be right around freezing, one or two degrees above or below,” Curtis says, “and for the most part, we’re not talking about snow with this one, we’re talking about freezing drizzle, freezing rain or maybe just generic cold rain.”
kiwaradio.com
Ice Storm Leaves Some Damage In Its Wake
Northwest Iowa — Monday night’s ice storm did produce some damage in northwest Iowa. In addition to several accidents due to icy roads, there were some other reports sent to the National Weather Service. They report that there was a social media post with picture of a 6-inch...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Joan Burnett, 72, of Emmetsburg
Services for 72-year-old Joan Burnett of Emmetsburg will be Friday, December 16th, at 1 p.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
siouxcountyradio.com
Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Phyllis Rukes, 87, of Spencer
A private family service for 87-year-old Phyllis Rukes of Spencer will be held at Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with burial at Lake View Gardens Cemetery. Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
kiwaradio.com
Two From Rock Valley Taken To Hospital After Larchwood Area Accident
Larchwood, Iowa — Two people from Rock Valley were taken to a hospital after an accident near Larchwood on Monday, December 12th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:20 a.m., 84-year-old Marjorie Bergsma of Rock Valley was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2014 Chrysler Town & County van and hit a patch of ice.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Carol Koep, 85, of Milford
Memorial services for 85-year-old Carol Koep of Milford will be Friday, December 16th at 10:30am at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
KCCI.com
More bird flu outbreaks reported in Cherokee, Buena Vista counties
One-hundred thousand birds will be destroyed as the Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed two more cases of bird flu in the state on Sunday. The outbreaks were found in commercial turkey flocks in Cherokee and Buena Vista counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture tells KCCI approximately 50,000 turkeys in each...
kiwaradio.com
Two Fire Calls In Hartley’s District Monday
Hartley, Iowa– The Hartley Fire Department responded to not one but two calls on Monday, December 12, 2022. And they were just barely done with one call when the other one came in. According to Hartley Fire Chief Brad Meendering, just before 9:30 p.m., the Hartley Fire Department was...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Dickinson County Supervisors Approve Change to Makeup of Joint 911 Service Board
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Ehret spoke with the Board of Supervisors at their latest meeting about allowing the Emergency Management Commission to take up the duties of a joint 9-1-1 service board. Ehret told Supervisors a recent change to a law covering...
kicdam.com
Supervisors Accept Resignation of Dickinson County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor is formally resigning her position after charges were filed last month for public intoxication. The only comment from elected officials Tuesday morning was a well wish from Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Leupold. The unanimous approval comes a little over...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Taken To Hospital After Accident
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident on Tuesday morning, December 13th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after 9:30 a.m., 28-year-old John Kooyenga of Rock Valley was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger southbound on Elmwood Avenue, four miles south of Rock Valley. They say 33-year-old Anatolii Rykhlo of Antelope, California was driving a 2015 Volvo 730 semi-tractor pulling a cargo trailer westbound on 360th Street.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Weekend Wrestling Scoreboard: 12/10/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are the Wrestling Scores from the weekend. The Sheldon/South O’Brien girls team went to the Wolves Tournament hosted by Western Iowa in Onawa. Tamson Budden would place first for Sheldon/South O’Brien in the 154-168 Division. Emmetsburg hosted the Bob Roethler Invitational that...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Sports Schedule: 12/13/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for sports. With the current weather, area High School Athletics are currently up in the air as far as what is postponed and what is not. Here is a list of High School Athletics that were scheduled for tonight.
kiow.com
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
nwestiowa.com
Maggert soars to $1,500 at Boyden karaoke
BOYDEN—The high note of last Saturday’s Karaoke Contest was Rachel Maggert, who earned first place and a grand prize of $1,500. “I’ve always been able to sing. I don’t want to sound cocky, it’s just come naturally for me, so it’s very fun. I’m a perfectionist, so if I’m not good right away, I don’t do it. I just find it really fun,” Maggert said.
Sioux City Journal
27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who strangled a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Woman Injured In Accident Just South Of Town On 60
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman was taken to the hospital after an accident early on Monday, December 12th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after 5:30 a.m., 20-year-old Sarah Lerma of Sheldon was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer southbound on Highway 60, about a mile south of Sheldon, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the median and rolled.
Comments / 0