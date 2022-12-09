BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A second child in an Upshur County shaken baby case has died. Upshur County deputies said Ciera Gillespie, 25, left three children (1, 2 and 6-years-old) under the care of her boyfriend, Thomas Cunningham, 27, in their Valley Drive home to go to the store Nov 28. On her way home she received a call from Cunningham alerting her that something was wrong with the two-year-old.

UPSHUR COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO