WDTV
DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are actively searching a Buckhannon property for the body of a man reported missing 10 years ago, according to documents. 5 News obtained a copy of a search warrant at a property on Old Elkins Rd. seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons that may be found.
wajr.com
Marion County man charged in kidnapping of Fairmont woman
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County man is facing charges after police report he held a woman against her will for several hours in a Fairmont home. In the early evening hours of Dec. 8 police were first called to the address but left when there was no answer at the door.
WDTV
Officers on scene of dig site in Ellamore
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement officers are on the scene of a dig site in Ellamore. Upshur County deputies and state police have been at the scene off Old Elkins Rd. for several hours. A 5 News reporter on scene was not allowed to get close to the dig...
WDTV
‘I need help’: Fairmont man kidnaps woman for hours, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he kidnapped a woman for multiple hours. Deputies were dispatched to a 911 call on Friday around 3:40 a.m. after authorities heard a woman “screaming and shouting for help” on the phone before a man took it and said everything was okay, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Arrest made in last month’s downtown Morgantown shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he shot another man multiple times in downtown Morgantown last month. 18-year-old Nyqwan McCargo, of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, shot at another man after leaving a High Street nightclub on Nov. 5 around 1:30 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.
wajr.com
Second child dies in Upshur County shaken baby case, new charges expected
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A second child in an Upshur County shaken baby case has died. Upshur County deputies said Ciera Gillespie, 25, left three children (1, 2 and 6-years-old) under the care of her boyfriend, Thomas Cunningham, 27, in their Valley Drive home to go to the store Nov 28. On her way home she received a call from Cunningham alerting her that something was wrong with the two-year-old.
WDTV
Morgantown man charged for setting his apartment on fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he set fire to his own apartment. 25-year-old Todd Riley, Jr., of Morgantown, was involved in an argument with two people he knew around noon on Spruce St. in Morgantown on Nov. 28, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Man charged for breaking into Morgantown hot spot
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged after deputies said he broke into a hot spot in Morgantown Monday morning. Morgantown County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Rd. in Morgantown on Monday around 2:40 a.m. for a burglar alarm, according to a release from the department.
WDTV
Woman transported after rollover crash in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was transported to the hospital on Tuesday following a rollover crash. Deputies responded to the rollover crash on Adolph Rd. and arrived on scene to find a grey Ford Focus in the middle of the road upside down, according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
WDTV
Man found at stabbing scene with knife, covered in wife’s blood
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after officers found him covered in blood standing next to his unresponsive wife. According to court documents, officers responded to Dessie-Clem Road on Monday and found Rodney Dobbins, of Frametown. When officers approached Dobbins,...
Shots fired investigation leads to meth arrest
HUTTONSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges following a Friday incident in which gunfire was reported. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December 9, 2022, Deputy T.J. Knotts along with Special Agent Frazier with the U.S. Forrest Service were conducting interdiction patrols in the Mill Creek area of Randolph County.
WDTV
Man breaks into home, points gun at woman, police say
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home and pointed a gun at a woman inside the home. Rowdy Arbogast Jr., 36, of Erbacon, broke into a home on Webster Rd. in Webster Springs on Dec. 7 by prying the front door open with a crowbar and kicking in the next door, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Angeline E. Karakiozis Filippine
Angeline E. Karakiozis Filippine, 96, of Bridgeport passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on April 28, 1926, a daughter of the late George and Wilma Carpenter Karakiozis. She was married to Salvatore “Sam” Chay Filippine, who preceded her in death on July 2, 2013....
WDTV
MPD provides update on people wearing ski masks downtown, on WVU campus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department has addressed rumors of people wearing ski masks while committing crimes in downtown Morgantown and on the West Virginia University campus. Officials said there have been two incidents recently reported to the Morgantown Police Department or the WVU Police Department that involved...
Is a ski-masked group armed with golf clubs attacking people in West Virginia?
If you've seen rumors about a group of people roaming around downtown Morgantown and wearing ski masks while committing crimes, the Morgantown Police Department said that's not the case.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Charliena Gilmore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charliena Gilmore, the manager of Ember Arts, joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about Santa painting with kids this weekend at Ember Arts, last minute Christmas gifts, and “Santa is coming to West Virginia.”. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
lootpress.com
Injuries sustained after vehicle crashes into tree
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple entities responded to a motor vehicle accident Friday which resulted in injuries to those involved. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December 9, 2022, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, along with Randolph County Emergency Services, and Elkins Fire Department, responded to a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Chenoweth Creek Road.
WDTV
Clarksburg man celebrates 100th birthday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local businessman is celebrating a major milestone. Pete Kaites celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday evening. Friends, family, and even the mayor stopped by to wish Kaites well at his birthday party at the Wonder Bar. Kaites, who for decades owned a high-end clothing store in...
WDTV
Man charged for injuring one in DUI crash, police say
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after troopers said he injured one person in a Preston County crash while under the influence. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment were dispatched to a crash in Preston County around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.
