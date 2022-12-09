ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Builder

How Eliminating Single-Family-Only Zoning Will Impact Builders and Developers

For more than a decade, Eric Thompson built high-end spec infill homes in Portland, Oregon. His company, Oregon Homeworks, had 10 to 15 starts a year, which sold for $1 million and up. But about three years ago, Thompson started building homes with accessory dwelling units (ADUs), splitting the lots, and selling the ADUs separately in anticipation of Portland’s zoning reforms. Today, his business model revolves around building multiple homes on lots previously zoned for single-family housing.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

20-year-old Tualatin dancer makes Radio City Rockettes

TUALATIN, Ore. — The Radio City Rockettes in New York City are a holiday tradition going back nearly 100 years. One of their newest dancers is from the Portland metro area. Brooklyn Bronson’s dream began on stage at a young age. Born and raised in Tualatin, Ore., Bronson started dance classes at three years old. She perfected her moves at local dance studios.
TUALATIN, OR
hereisoregon.com

Dumpling Week will return for 2023: Here’s how restaurants can participate

Calling all Portland restaurants: Dumpling Week is returning in 2023, and we’re looking for your participation. To celebrate The Oregonian/OregonLive’s annual celebration of all things wrapped in dough, we’re inviting any and all interested restaurants, food carts and bars to apply to participate in the 2023 festivities. Applications for the event will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 2 (fill out the form here). The event takes place Jan. 29-Feb. 4.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Winter Wonderland Ticket Giveaway

Recognized throughout the Pacific Northwest as the “Largest Holiday Light Show West of the Mississippi”, the 30th annual Safeway Winter Wonderland powered by Advantis Credit Union, will grab your attention with glimmers and glows around every corner. All proceeds from the event will benefit Sunshine Division‘s year-round hunger relief efforts that provide thousands of free, nutritious meals to Portland families in need. Spectators can enjoy the most spectacular drive-through light show in the region from the comfort of their own vehicles, viewing over 250 colorful light set pieces and many fully animated scenes along the way. Win a Toyota VIP lane Ticket with special VIP access to skip-the-line to the start of Winter Wonderland! Toyota VIP Lane Ticket Valid for 1 Car any day between November 25th and December 31st.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Pink Martini talks New Years’ Eve celebrations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A little orchestra with a big sound that started in Portland, Everyday Northwest sponsors Pink Martini talk about their New Years’ Eve celebrations. Watch the video above, featuring Thomas Lauderdale and Sofia Von Trapp, to learn more.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Peacock Lane Returns Thursday

Peacock Lane in Portland will have its lights on daily from December 15, 2022, until December 31, 2022, from 6 PM to 11 PM each night. Returning this year are two additional elements - the Hot Cocoa Booth and Pedestrian-only nights!. The Hot Cocoa Booth provides, free of charge, hot...
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Nya's Cakes to open new bakery space in Sandy

Nya Warwick prepares Champion Way storefront for sales of her tasty creations beginning in December.After two years of baking out of her home kitchen, Nya Warwick of Nya's Cakes has made a long-term dream a reality and secured a brick-and-mortar bakery space on Champion Way in Sandy. Warwick, 25, has been baking for more than half of her life, first taking to the kitchen to test out her cake making and decorating skills at the age of 12. By the time she was 18, Warwick was making and selling cakes to friends. Before opening Nya's Cakes as a...
SANDY, OR
The Oregonian

A moment of tragedy and beauty on a Portland MAX train: Tom Hallman at large

Earlier this week a Milwaukie woman wrote to tell me about a man who died on a MAX train. Anastasia Gilliam told me she’d been a passenger on the train and had contacted officials to get the man’s name in the hopes of offering his family her condolences. Representatives from various agencies, citing privacy rules and regulations, said they were prohibited from revealing anything, not the man’s name, age, address or cause of death.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy