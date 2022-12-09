Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!GreysonPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Gabbiano’s is the red sauce Italian restaurant Portland didn’t know it needed
Editor’s note: This week, we continue our countdown of Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022, leading to our Restaurant of the Year announcement on Friday. At No. 5: Gabbiano’s, a new Italian American restaurant overflowing with warm hospitality, fun cocktails and melted mozzarella. Want to understand Gabbiano’s?...
Kohr Explores: Seasonal favorites at Flying Fish in Portland
Dungeness crab season may be delayed in the Pacific Northwest, but there's still tons of seafood favorites to find at local restaurants.
Sunset High School sweethearts combine wine with art in the Chehalem Mountains
A pair of married Sunset High School alums make wine and pottery while curating an art gallery 700 feet above sea level in Newberg. These proud Apollos sell most of their wines direct-to-consumer, so be easy on yourself if you’ve never heard of them before. Do, however, whip yourself...
How Eliminating Single-Family-Only Zoning Will Impact Builders and Developers
For more than a decade, Eric Thompson built high-end spec infill homes in Portland, Oregon. His company, Oregon Homeworks, had 10 to 15 starts a year, which sold for $1 million and up. But about three years ago, Thompson started building homes with accessory dwelling units (ADUs), splitting the lots, and selling the ADUs separately in anticipation of Portland’s zoning reforms. Today, his business model revolves around building multiple homes on lots previously zoned for single-family housing.
Sunshine Noodles, one of Portland’s only Cambodian restaurants, will close next week
Sunshine Noodles, one of Portland’s few Cambodian-influenced restaurants, will serve its last Phnom Penh noodles and mango sticky rice sundaes one week from Sunday, chef-owner Diane Lam wrote in a text message to The Oregonian. Lam, 32, plans to move to San Francisco and find a cooking job at...
Meet the chef behind new high-end dining experience: Janken
Ochoa’s pan-Asian eatery Janken opened for the first time ever on Saturday, Nov. 19.
20-year-old Tualatin dancer makes Radio City Rockettes
TUALATIN, Ore. — The Radio City Rockettes in New York City are a holiday tradition going back nearly 100 years. One of their newest dancers is from the Portland metro area. Brooklyn Bronson’s dream began on stage at a young age. Born and raised in Tualatin, Ore., Bronson started dance classes at three years old. She perfected her moves at local dance studios.
Dumpling Week will return for 2023: Here’s how restaurants can participate
Calling all Portland restaurants: Dumpling Week is returning in 2023, and we’re looking for your participation. To celebrate The Oregonian/OregonLive’s annual celebration of all things wrapped in dough, we’re inviting any and all interested restaurants, food carts and bars to apply to participate in the 2023 festivities. Applications for the event will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 2 (fill out the form here). The event takes place Jan. 29-Feb. 4.
200 tuba players pack Pioneer Courthouse Square for 31st Tuba Christmas Concert (photos)
Pure tuba power engulfed Portland’s Pioneer Courthouse Square for the 31st Annual Tuba Christmas Concert on Saturday. The event was free to the public and attracted hundreds of spectators. The low-octave event began bellowing holiday songs from the heart of the city at 1:30 p.m. and ran for several hours during a typical rainy December day.
Mayor Monday: Ridgefield YMCA, Costco to break ground in 2023
One of Washington's fastest-growing cities over the last few years is continuing its development boom with more projects from a wildlife refuge and YMCA to Costco.
Your guide to Christmas activities in Portland this weekend
Can’t wait for Christmas? In Portland, you don’t have to.
Winter Wonderland Ticket Giveaway
Recognized throughout the Pacific Northwest as the “Largest Holiday Light Show West of the Mississippi”, the 30th annual Safeway Winter Wonderland powered by Advantis Credit Union, will grab your attention with glimmers and glows around every corner. All proceeds from the event will benefit Sunshine Division‘s year-round hunger relief efforts that provide thousands of free, nutritious meals to Portland families in need. Spectators can enjoy the most spectacular drive-through light show in the region from the comfort of their own vehicles, viewing over 250 colorful light set pieces and many fully animated scenes along the way. Win a Toyota VIP lane Ticket with special VIP access to skip-the-line to the start of Winter Wonderland! Toyota VIP Lane Ticket Valid for 1 Car any day between November 25th and December 31st.
100-Year-Old Sequoia Poisoned Nearly 2 Years Ago in Portland Now Cut Down by Owner
In Northwest Portland, a 100-year-old Sequoia was poisoned almost two years ago. The owner decided it was time to cut it down a few days ago. The historic tree was located off Northeast 12th Avenue in the Sabin neighborhood. Signs of Poisoning. After a few holes were drilled into its...
Pink Martini talks New Years’ Eve celebrations
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A little orchestra with a big sound that started in Portland, Everyday Northwest sponsors Pink Martini talk about their New Years’ Eve celebrations. Watch the video above, featuring Thomas Lauderdale and Sofia Von Trapp, to learn more.
Peacock Lane Returns Thursday
Peacock Lane in Portland will have its lights on daily from December 15, 2022, until December 31, 2022, from 6 PM to 11 PM each night. Returning this year are two additional elements - the Hot Cocoa Booth and Pedestrian-only nights!. The Hot Cocoa Booth provides, free of charge, hot...
Nya's Cakes to open new bakery space in Sandy
Nya Warwick prepares Champion Way storefront for sales of her tasty creations beginning in December.After two years of baking out of her home kitchen, Nya Warwick of Nya's Cakes has made a long-term dream a reality and secured a brick-and-mortar bakery space on Champion Way in Sandy. Warwick, 25, has been baking for more than half of her life, first taking to the kitchen to test out her cake making and decorating skills at the age of 12. By the time she was 18, Warwick was making and selling cakes to friends. Before opening Nya's Cakes as a...
A moment of tragedy and beauty on a Portland MAX train: Tom Hallman at large
Earlier this week a Milwaukie woman wrote to tell me about a man who died on a MAX train. Anastasia Gilliam told me she’d been a passenger on the train and had contacted officials to get the man’s name in the hopes of offering his family her condolences. Representatives from various agencies, citing privacy rules and regulations, said they were prohibited from revealing anything, not the man’s name, age, address or cause of death.
At least 19 homeless encampments swept Friday in Portland’s Central Eastside
At least 19 homeless encampments in Portland’s Central Eastside were swept Friday as part of a strategy to reduce crime, improve accessibility and decrease visible homelessness in the area. Clare Briglio, executive director of the Central Eastside Industrial Council, said “there has been a tremendous amount of movement” in...
New program aims to keep downtown Portland clean and free of graffiti
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Salvation Army, Downtown Portland Clean & Safe and Central City Concern launched a new program that aims to clean up graffiti and trash in neglected areas in downtown Portland — One Block At a Time. On Friday the organizations kicked off the program in...
No, the town of Boring wasn't named such because it was a dull place to be
BORING, Ore. — As you drive along Highway 212 heading east from Clackamas, you're welcomed to Boring, Oregon, an unincorporated small town in eastern Multnomah County. The town, despite what many might think, was not named after the adjective. "No, the town of Boring is named after a guy...
