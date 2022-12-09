Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Growing artisan food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Related
36 holiday gift ideas for the person who has everything
To help you find a great gift for the most difficult people on your holiday giving list, we scoured the internet, and asked a few difficult-to-shop-for people in our own lives for insight, to create this list of perfect holiday gifts for the person who has everything.
ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays
Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
11 Sarcastic and Funny Last-Minute Holiday Gifts on Amazon — $25 or Less
These seriously hilarious and sometimes sarcastic holiday gifts are too funny and can be ordered on short notice from Amazon — details
10 Affordable Holiday Gifts You Can Buy at Walmart
Still searching for the perfect gift to add to your holiday wish list? We've got you covered with plenty of ideas for everyone in the family. Find Out: 5 High-Quality Costco Items To Buy NowSee: 3...
9 Holiday Gifts That Are Too Good Not to Snag for Yourself
There are two types of people in this world when it comes to holiday shopping: Those who methodically begin preparing their list in September and are finished checking it off before Thanksgiving and those who wait until the last minute to wander around the mall until closing time, peppermint mocha in hand. Unfortunately, I tend to fall in the latter category, but thankfully, I’m not alone—and there is hope for us serial procrastinators.
35 holiday gifts under $50 you’ll wish you thought of sooner
From cute plushies and fragrant candles to coffee subscriptions and kitchen essentials, here are our favorite holiday and Christmas gifts under $50.
47 splurge-worthy luxury holiday gifts to spoil your favorite people
It’s undeniable that a truly thoughtful gift is one of the most straightforward ways to let someone know how important they are to you, and how much you appreciate them in your life. While it doesn’t always have to be something super pricey, splurge gifts are splurges for a reason. We rounded up our favorite luxury gifts that are absolutely worth the splurge.
49 holiday and Christmas gift ideas every woman in your life would love to receive
Whether it's a tear-jerking gift for your significant other or something practical for Mom, these editor-approved holiday and Christmas gift ideas have you covered so you don't have to scramble to shop.
AOL Corp
20 of the best gifts under $20 that will please just about anyone this holiday season
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. So you only shopped for yourself at this...
33 of the comfiest holiday gifts for the homebody in your life
This holiday season, dazzle your pal with these cozy ideas: we’re talking all of the indulgences — from oversized blankets and plush cashmere socks to puzzles, sherpa jumpsuits and more.
Holiday gifts that give back
The holiday season is a lot different this year, but it's still a time of love, giving and gratitude. So why not start some new holiday traditions to maintain the good cheer? Here are some gifts you can put together during this time when so many are apart.
Join Sam's Club for 50% off to save big on holiday shopping and more
Sam's Club is the perfect place to shop for holiday gifts on a budget. Join today for 50% off and save big across all categories right now.
KTLA.com
12 best gifts for couples
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift giving can become a full-time job when you take birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and the holidays into account. It becomes even trickier when you’re buying for couples. You have two sets of tastes and preferences to account for and the gift needs to be enjoyed by both people.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Holiday gift ideas with a healthy vibe
The holiday’s are usually filled with carbs, and sugars, but if you’re looking for a healthier gift option, you’re in luck! Nutrition and health expert, and friend of the show, Jody Trierweiler paid a visit to “Live In The D” to give some advice on purchasing unique gifts with a healthy vibe.
6 Extravagant Holiday Gifts for Kids
Some kids get a taste for luxury at a young age, which can make them hard to shop for. Fortunately, there are a number of high-end holiday gifts perfect for kids who enjoy the finer things in life....
The Best Espresso Machines To Gift This Holiday Season
If you need a gift for the coffee lover in your life, these highly-rated espresso machines are worth every penny.
12 Holiday Shopping Mistakes That’ll Cost You
The holiday season tends to be an expensive time of year. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that the majority of Americans plan to spend between $250 and $500 on gifts alone. Explore:...
30 white elephant gifts under $50 you may just keep for yourself
We’ve rounded up our favorite white elephant gifts that are funny, useful and cheap that are perfect for your next exchange.
The 11 Best Last-Minute Holiday Gifts Under $20 That Don’t Seem Like an Afterthought
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Holiday shoppers, start your engines! With a little over two weeks until Christmas, we are down to the wire snagging last-minute gifts for loved ones. But we don’t want to make it seem like we forgot about anyone […]
Comments / 0