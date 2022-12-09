Read full article on original website
Opinion: Tall-Telling Signs A Romantic Prospect Is Still Seeing Other People
When I was sixteen I had a huge crush on my neighbor that lived down the street from my house. Over the years we had always waved at each other from across the street and would see each other at our small-town events such as the Fourth of July firework show that the city put on.
Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Will Refuse To Validate Their Relationships
My phone dinged, and a rush went through my entire body. Quickly I checked, and his name flashed across my screen... James. For six years, we had been off and on. Whenever a relationship ended for me, he was there. But when we weren’t together romantically, we were “friends.” we would text, talk on the phone, and flirt slightly… until I got too close for comfort.
Opinion: Playing The “Savior” In A Relationship Hurts Both Partners
Trying to “save” your partner? Are you secretly enjoying making your partner “better”? It’s a pattern I recognize not just from my friends’ relationships, but from my own.
Opinion: Make A Narcissist Leave You Alone By Enforcing Strict Boundaries
Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
Homeless man knocks on woman’s door for food, says “None of your neighbors would help me.”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I would imagine that in some point in your life you have come across someone who is panhandling for money, whether it be with a sign on the edge of a highway, or while busking in the Subway, or loitering outside of stores and restaurants.
Opinion: How to accept that your relationshIp is over
You can learn to let go of someone you love and move on after a breakup, just like I did. This article is based on personal experience and information sourced from reputable medical websites, which are cited within the story.
MindBodyGreen
How To Tell If Someone Is Lying To You, From Psychology Experts
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. No one wants to be lied to. But the reality is, white lies abound, and prolific liars are among us. If you think someone could be lying to you and want to know for sure, here's how experts say you might be able to tell, plus what to do when the truth comes out.
22 Things People Did For Themselves, Even Though Society Told Them Not To, And They Loved It Anyway
"Demoting myself so I could work closer to home! I was so afraid, but it’s been the best decision I’ve ever made. I make almost the same amount of money for so much less responsibility and no commute."
Opinion: Defensiveness Hurts Relationships And Is A Prime Indicator of Divorce
The feeling was familiar. It crept through my body and caused every other sense to disappear. What I was experiencing was myself becoming defensive. My partner was trying to communicate and provide feedback, but instead of listening, it felt like my entire body was shutting down, and I felt anger coursing through my veins.
Hippo Swallows Toddler Whole Then Spits Him Out Alive
A two-year-old boy in Uganda lived through a Pincocchio-like tale when a hippo swallowed him whole and then threw up. Not only did he survive the harrowing ordeal, but he only suffered a few minor cuts and bruises. Newsweek reported that the child was playing near his home in Katwe...
Opinion: Uncertainty About A Relationship Requires Self-Discovery
I’m not sure if it’s that time of year when relationships seem to fall apart, or if it’s that so many of us are struggling with the current environment, but I’ve been having a lot of conversations with friends about their relationships. Many are frustrated with how things are going, and some are unsure if they are with the right partner.
Women Are Revealing The Absolute Best Thing They've Ever Done For Their Mental Health, And I Never Considered Some Of These
"It was perfect, and I was able to recharge and relax. Turns out I didn't really hate them — I was just exhausted and overstimulated."
You Can Train Your Brain to React to Stressful Situations Better. Here's the 3-Step Process.
Don't panic. Train yourself into mental clarity.
studyfinds.org
Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression
CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
The 7 Most Common Issues Parents Of Adult Children Bring Up In Therapy
Here's what really worries them in this stage of parenthood, according to therapists.
Opinion: Toxic People Manipulate Their Partners Under the Guise of “Love”
Time and time again, I have witnessed toxic behaviors completely dismissed under the premise of love. “Oh, he is controlling because he loves me so much.”. “She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault….”
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com
Why You Should Intervene when Adults Overwhelm Your Child
Have you had to step in when adults overwhelm your child? It may feel awkward or frustrating, but here’s why you need to intervene—and how. Imagine a family party and everyone is playing with the younger member, a two-year-old child. Grandpa is bouncing her up in his arms in what started as a game but has now been too much for her. Unfortunately, grandpa is oblivious to her irritation and thinks she’s still having a blast.
Opinion: Americans Need to Show More Respect for Education
It’s pretty discouraging to look at the desolation of America’s political landscape. It would be nice if everyone took a moment to look at themselves in the mirror and ask, “What are we doing?”
Medical News Today
Having a sense of purpose may help you live longer, research shows
A sense of purpose can drive healthy behavior and make a person more resilient to stress. Prior research has shown that having a sense of purpose is associated with living longer. A new study shows this association is true for older adults across race, ethnicity, and gender. According to the...
FireRescue1
Finding balance as a first responder spouse
Though it might be hard to find the time, it's important for spouses of first responders to focus on their own needs, too — Let’s be honest. The first responder job encourages a one income household. Unpredictable Hours: Working as a police, EMS or fire spouse is a...
