Stacy Ann

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Will Refuse To Validate Their Relationships

My phone dinged, and a rush went through my entire body. Quickly I checked, and his name flashed across my screen... James. For six years, we had been off and on. Whenever a relationship ended for me, he was there. But when we weren’t together romantically, we were “friends.” we would text, talk on the phone, and flirt slightly… until I got too close for comfort.
MindBodyGreen

How To Tell If Someone Is Lying To You, From Psychology Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. No one wants to be lied to. But the reality is, white lies abound, and prolific liars are among us. If you think someone could be lying to you and want to know for sure, here's how experts say you might be able to tell, plus what to do when the truth comes out.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Defensiveness Hurts Relationships And Is A Prime Indicator of Divorce

The feeling was familiar. It crept through my body and caused every other sense to disappear. What I was experiencing was myself becoming defensive. My partner was trying to communicate and provide feedback, but instead of listening, it felt like my entire body was shutting down, and I felt anger coursing through my veins.
Outsider.com

Hippo Swallows Toddler Whole Then Spits Him Out Alive

A two-year-old boy in Uganda lived through a Pincocchio-like tale when a hippo swallowed him whole and then threw up. Not only did he survive the harrowing ordeal, but he only suffered a few minor cuts and bruises. Newsweek reported that the child was playing near his home in Katwe...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Uncertainty About A Relationship Requires Self-Discovery

I’m not sure if it’s that time of year when relationships seem to fall apart, or if it’s that so many of us are struggling with the current environment, but I’ve been having a lot of conversations with friends about their relationships. Many are frustrated with how things are going, and some are unsure if they are with the right partner.
studyfinds.org

Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com

Why You Should Intervene when Adults Overwhelm Your Child

Have you had to step in when adults overwhelm your child? It may feel awkward or frustrating, but here’s why you need to intervene—and how. Imagine a family party and everyone is playing with the younger member, a two-year-old child. Grandpa is bouncing her up in his arms in what started as a game but has now been too much for her. Unfortunately, grandpa is oblivious to her irritation and thinks she’s still having a blast.
Medical News Today

Having a sense of purpose may help you live longer, research shows

A sense of purpose can drive healthy behavior and make a person more resilient to stress. Prior research has shown that having a sense of purpose is associated with living longer. A new study shows this association is true for older adults across race, ethnicity, and gender. According to the...
FireRescue1

Finding balance as a first responder spouse

Though it might be hard to find the time, it's important for spouses of first responders to focus on their own needs, too — Let’s be honest. The first responder job encourages a one income household. Unpredictable Hours: Working as a police, EMS or fire spouse is a...

