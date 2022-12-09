ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings County, SD

New resource for aspiring SD waterfowl hunters

By Ariana Schumacher
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5lTc_0jdLRrGI00

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– If you’ve ever thought about going goose or duck hunting, South Dakota’s Game, Fish and Parks Department wants to help you get started.

Thanks to many community donations, the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks has been able to add a Waterfowl Access Decoy Loaner Trailer to the Brookings County Outdoor Adventure Center. It’s free and provides hunters with everything they need to get started.

The goal of this new trailer is to get more people out into nature and interested in waterfowl hunting.

“They have noticed a decrease in kind of waterfowl hunters and hopefully get more people into the sport,” said Dustin Huber, Director of the Brookings County Outdoor Adventure Center.

“Waterfowling is a major South Dakota tradition, but it can be expensive to get in to. So we like to offer resources to make it easier to get outside,” said Jason Nelson, Outreach Coordinator, The Outdoor Campus.

The trailer comes with several different items that hunters need.

“So there’s some full body Canadian Geese decoys, as well as some silhouettes, and then there’s a couple layout blinds and then I believe there is a couple flags as well as some goose decoys as well,” said Huber.

Game, Fish and Parks hopes that by having this resource in Brookings, they will be able to help the college students who are looking to get into hunting.

“A lot of waterfowling can be pretty growling and that younger age demographic seem to be the ones that really take to it, and we have a lot of people from out of state and the resources are very good in that area,” said Nelson.

This is the first trailer of its kind in the eastern part of the state, and it won’t be the last.

“We definitely are going to be adding trailers, there will be a Sioux Falls trailer next season,” said Nelson.

Helping more people try something new and step out into the outdoors.

“Just to get more people into the outdoors and like I said before, it is expensive and if you were to go out and purchase all that stuff and you decided you weren’t into something like that, this gives them a little bit better chance to I guess get into that without having to pay that high price of getting all those decoys and stuff like that,” said Huber.

This trailer is open to the public until the end of the season, which varies depending on your location. Here is some information about your local waterfowl season and how to use the trailer .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Snow forecast shuts down much of central SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy snow expected in central South Dakota Tuesday has shut down Interstate 90 and many schools in the area. By the end of the day Tuesday, snow amounts in Pierre and areas in central South Dakota are expected to be over 6 inches with more snow expected overnight into Wednesday.
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

It’s a snow day in Western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With much of western KELOLAND under a blizzard warning until Thursday, law enforcement and Rapid City officials are urging everyone to take extra precautions on the road. Many businesses, schools, and city offices are closed today in preparation for a long winter storm. Today...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Watertown advises no travel as eastern SD deals with ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As northeastern South Dakota experiences another round of this week’s winter storm, the South Dakota Department of Transportation 511 map has listed sections of Interstate 29 and several highways as no travel advised. The road conditions and travel advisories were as of about...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dangerous driving conditions in western SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blizzard warning is in effect in western South Dakota as conditions continue to worsen. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border. There is a no travel advisory in place in Spearfish. Roads around Rapid...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has rescheduled their mobile food distributions this week due to the severe weather. Cancelled distributions include those planned for Tuesday night in Sioux Falls at Laura B Anderson School and King of Glory Church. The new dates for food distributions...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Milbank, Codington Co., eastern SD ready for ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern South Dakota is in for a mixed bag of weather today and into tomorrow as a winter storm with several days of lasting power hits the state. Ice is predicted for the northeastern part of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton and Webster are among the towns that will see freezing rain starting Monday. As much as a quarter inch of ice and enough wind to cause power outages could fall in the region, Karstens said.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Road Closure: I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation will close Interstate 90 both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 2 p.m. Mountain Time. This comes after SDDOT closed I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain earlier today. This means that beginning at...
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future

A $100 million investment in the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo building would translate into another 100 days of use each year and another half-million dollars in economic impact for the Sioux Falls area. Those figures represented just a few of the conclusions from a consultant who presented to a Monday meeting of the Minnehaha County […] The post Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Arlington nursing home to close in February

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara will close its facility in Arlington, west of Brookings, in February. It currently has 22 residents. A spokesperson blamed the closure on staffing issues, Medicaid underfunding, and the continued impact of COVID-19. “We were honored to serve an incredible community...
ARLINGTON, SD
KCAU 9 News

Iowa rain good for soil, even in December

Rainwater was starting to pond on the River Valley Soccer Fields on the east side of town Tuesday. Water was trickling into the Skunk River, which was flowing much higher than just two months ago, but still at a very low level. The rain falling on Iowa was welcome news for State Climatologist Justin Glisan.
IOWA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

Medicine shortage reaches the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a shortage of medications around the United States, it was only a matter of time before it also hit the Rushmore State. In recent weeks, some areas of the US have found it tough to get over-the-counter-fever-and pain-reducing medications. According to the Washington Post, this shortage is the outcome of the “tridemic,” a combination of RSV, Influenza, and COVID. This combination, according to them, is leading some parents across the country to create “isolated shortages,” here in the hills while the shortage of Tamiflu and Motril isn’t a big concern, but when it comes to Amoxicillin, it’s a different story.
Kickin Country 100.5

UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate 90 CLOSED

The latest winter storm is taking its toll on travel conditions in the state. From ice-covered roads to zero visibility. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 is closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67). UPDATE: Interstate 90 (both eastbound and...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstate closures anticipated for Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota DOT says they are anticipating closures due to the strong winter storm that is predicted. The DOT says the closures expected mid-morning on Tuesday would be for the portions of I-90 in western and central South Dakota. Closures on portions of I-29 north of Brookings are expected midday on Tuesday.
BROOKINGS, SD
cowboystatedaily.com

Three Out-Of-Staters Nailed In One Of Wyoming’s Largest Poaching Cases Ever

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After allegedly slaying a menagerie of Wyoming wildlife, three out-of-staters have been convicted of more than 100 violations in what state agents are calling one of Wyoming’s largest poaching cases on record. After a multi-agency investigation stretching back to 2015,...
WYOMING STATE
KEVN

Heavy snow still to come for some

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For some areas, the snow is just getting started. Much of the Black Hills, including Rapid City, will see moderate to heavy snow throughout the evening and overnight. Snow will then continue for Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Black Hills throughout the day tomorrow. Lingering snow showers are also possible for the northern hills Thursday and Friday as well. Lead, Deadwood, and Spearfish could still see up to 2 feet still to come. Rapid City could see an additional 4-8 inches tonight. For road conditions, right now our entire area is dealing with high impacts. I-90 is closed from Wyoming all the way east to Chamberlain. No travel is advised for the northern hills and the plains from Philip down south to Martin and then also west to Pine Ridge. Windy weather will also continue the next few days. It won’t be quite as bad as it is today the rest of the week, but we will still see wind gusts up to 45 mph. Temperatures are going to remain very cold. Lows tonight will be in the teens and single digits with highs tomorrow only reaching the lower 20s. Wind chill values will likely remain below zero over the next several days as well. Temperatures could actually get worse towards the end of the week, but the coldest weather won’t come until next week. Next Monday and Tuesday we could see high temperatures in the single digits with lows well below zero.
RAPID CITY, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy