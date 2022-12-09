Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
White Christmas forecast, southeastern Wisconsin could see snow
Christmas is just around the corner, and what does everyone want? SNOW!. With Wisconsin being in the northern portion of the U.S., people assume that snow is very likely for the holiday season. However, looking at the winter climatology for this area, we can see that this is not always true.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night
MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Sheboygan and Fond du Lac from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. Rain will move in from the southwest Tuesday evening and really pick...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Franklin injured bald eagle shot, Wisconsin DNR believes
FRANKLIN, Wis. - An injured bald eagle found in Franklin Wednesday, Dec. 7 is believed to have been shot, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials said. It's the third such investigation for the DNR in 2022. A DNR warden found the eagle and took the bird of prey to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
43rd annual Senior Open at SentryWorld
Wisconsin is once again set to become the center of the golf world. As SentryWorld in Steven's Point will host the 43rd annual US Senior Open. SentryWorld golf director Danny Rainbow joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-94 East-West project; public weighs in on proposed expansion
Your tax dollars would pay for the long-stalled expansion of the I-94 east-west corridor. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) estimates the project will cost more than $1.2 billion.
