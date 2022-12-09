ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Business wants voters to overturn legislative decrees

Over the last decade, as Democrats solidified their dominance of the state Capitol, they have repeatedly attempted to change how private businesses operate in California. Those efforts have taken many specific forms, including mandates on employee benefits, making it easier for unions to organize workers, and regulating — or even prohibiting — products and services offered to customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy