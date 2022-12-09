ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Crews respond to fire at former OKCPS building for second time in six months

OKLAHOMA CITY — Multiple fires were discovered early Wednesday morning in an abandoned school building in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a passerby saw smoke coming from a building near Northwest 10th Street and Classen Boulevard around 4:05 a.m. and called 911. Crews responded to the scene and saw smoke and a trash fire in separate rooms on the second floor of a structure that used to be an Oklahoma City Public Schools building.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to scene of semi crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to the scene of a semi crash in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday morning, crews responded to a scene on the ramp on westbound Interstate 44 to southbound I-44 just west of May Avenue due to a semi-crash. The road is closed at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma family left with pieces of a home after Wayne tornado

WAYNE, Okla. — A family was left to pick up the pieces of their home after a tornado touched down in Wayne Tuesday morning. The family of four huddled together in a corner of their basement when the tornado hit. Timothy Lynn, the father of the family, said it happened quickly.
WAYNE, OK
KOCO

Overnight storms, tornado cause damage in Wayne

WAYNE, Okla. — Overnight Monday and Tuesday morning, severe storms moved across Oklahoma and caused damage in Wayne. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado that touched down was an EF2. KOCO 5 spoke with the McClain County emergency manager after the tornado hit. Wayne Public Schools announced schools...
WAYNE, OK
KOCO

Red Cross offers help, comfort after tornado hits McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The American Red Cross of Oklahoma offered help and comfort after a tornado hit McClain County. Overnight Monday and Tuesday morning, severe storms moved across Oklahoma and caused damage in Wayne. A tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Wayne. The Red Cross released...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Body camera video shows day Norman 'Cookie Queen' was arrested

NORMAN, Okla. — Body camera video showed the day Shannon Hanchett, also known as the "Cookie Queen," was arrested by Norman police. Hanchett was inside an AT&T store on Nov. 26 when an employee called 911 about her behavior. "Hi, are you Shannon?" said an officer. "My husband has...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City Police Department mourns death of 20-year veteran

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the death of an officer who suffered a medical emergency. Authorities said Master Sgt. Loc Nguyen died Tuesday night after being taken to a hospital for a medical emergency. He was a 20-year veteran with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Candlelight Vigil Tonight For Norman Business Owner, Shannon Hanchett

Norman residents and those close to Shannon Hanchett will gather in her honor outside her bakery on Monday. She died last week inside the Cleveland County Jail. She was detained after deputies say she suffered from a mental health emergency. The memorial starts at 7 p.m. outside Okie Baking Co.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Homes Damaged After Tornado Touches Down In McClain County

--- At least three tornadoes touched down in south central Oklahoma as strong storms swept across parts of the state on Tuesday morning, according to News On 6 Meteorologist Lacey Swope. One tornado touched down in the town of Wayne in McClain County as strong storms swept across parts of...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Large pothole on Interstate 40 causes backup in Calumet

CALUMET, Okla. — A large pothole on Interstate 40 caused a backup in Calumet. Sky 5 flew over the scene where traffic was backed up for miles. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said several vehicles had damage when the pavement buckled on westbound I-40 due to the heavy rains near Calumet.
CALUMET, OK
KOCO

I-40 pothole causes traffic delays, vehicle damage Tuesday

CALUMET, Okla. — A large pothole caused traffic to back up for miles Tuesday morning on westbound Interstate-40 near Calumet. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said heavy rain caused the broken pavement, which damaged multiple cars before crews were able to fix the roadway. Traffic was at a crawl...
CALUMET, OK
KOCO

Firefighters knock down fire at home on west side of OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters knocked down flames at a house on the west side of Oklahoma City. Sadly, two pets did not survive. Firefighters said no one was home when the fire started. "When we arrived on scene, unfortunately, the house was very well involved with fire," said Capt....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OHP: Two people injured after semi-truck jack-knifes on Westbound I-44

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people were injured when a semi-truck jack-knifed along WB I-44 near the NW 36th Expressway off-ramp, early Tuesday morning. State troopers say the driver and passenger of the Hobby Lobby truck were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the driver...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

2 people hit, killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes

Two people were hit and killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a scene at Northwest 21st Street and Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, where a person had been hit and killed by a car. KOCO 5 is working on getting more information.
BETHANY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy