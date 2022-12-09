OKLAHOMA CITY — Multiple fires were discovered early Wednesday morning in an abandoned school building in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a passerby saw smoke coming from a building near Northwest 10th Street and Classen Boulevard around 4:05 a.m. and called 911. Crews responded to the scene and saw smoke and a trash fire in separate rooms on the second floor of a structure that used to be an Oklahoma City Public Schools building.

