Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
KOCO
Crews respond to fire at former OKCPS building for second time in six months
OKLAHOMA CITY — Multiple fires were discovered early Wednesday morning in an abandoned school building in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a passerby saw smoke coming from a building near Northwest 10th Street and Classen Boulevard around 4:05 a.m. and called 911. Crews responded to the scene and saw smoke and a trash fire in separate rooms on the second floor of a structure that used to be an Oklahoma City Public Schools building.
KOCO
Crews respond to scene of semi crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to the scene of a semi crash in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday morning, crews responded to a scene on the ramp on westbound Interstate 44 to southbound I-44 just west of May Avenue due to a semi-crash. The road is closed at this time.
KOCO
Oklahoma family left with pieces of a home after Wayne tornado
WAYNE, Okla. — A family was left to pick up the pieces of their home after a tornado touched down in Wayne Tuesday morning. The family of four huddled together in a corner of their basement when the tornado hit. Timothy Lynn, the father of the family, said it happened quickly.
Confirmed EF2 tornado causes damage in Oklahoma community
An Oklahoma community is cleaning up after severe storms moved through the state early Tuesday morning.
KOCO
Overnight storms, tornado cause damage in Wayne
WAYNE, Okla. — Overnight Monday and Tuesday morning, severe storms moved across Oklahoma and caused damage in Wayne. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado that touched down was an EF2. KOCO 5 spoke with the McClain County emergency manager after the tornado hit. Wayne Public Schools announced schools...
KOCO
Red Cross offers help, comfort after tornado hits McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The American Red Cross of Oklahoma offered help and comfort after a tornado hit McClain County. Overnight Monday and Tuesday morning, severe storms moved across Oklahoma and caused damage in Wayne. A tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Wayne. The Red Cross released...
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
KOCO
Body camera video shows day Norman 'Cookie Queen' was arrested
NORMAN, Okla. — Body camera video showed the day Shannon Hanchett, also known as the "Cookie Queen," was arrested by Norman police. Hanchett was inside an AT&T store on Nov. 26 when an employee called 911 about her behavior. "Hi, are you Shannon?" said an officer. "My husband has...
‘Mission impossible’: NW Expressway pedestrian bridge completion date pushed back; businesses concerned about foot traffic
The pedestrian bridge over Northwest Expressway has been under construction since 2021 and in that time, businesses along the construction zone say it may be driving away their customers, literally and figuratively.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Police Department mourns death of 20-year veteran
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the death of an officer who suffered a medical emergency. Authorities said Master Sgt. Loc Nguyen died Tuesday night after being taken to a hospital for a medical emergency. He was a 20-year veteran with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
4 dogs rescued from burning home by firefighters
Oklahoma City firefighters were able to rescue four adorable pups from a burning home on Tuesday morning.
KOCO
Nearly every Oklahoma trooper has completed active shooter training, OHP says
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said almost every trooper in the state has now gone through a specialized active shooter training. Gov. Kevin Stitt issued "Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools," a mandate requiring all troopers get the training done by the end of the year. Trooper Eric Foster said they are on track to meet that goal.
news9.com
Candlelight Vigil Tonight For Norman Business Owner, Shannon Hanchett
Norman residents and those close to Shannon Hanchett will gather in her honor outside her bakery on Monday. She died last week inside the Cleveland County Jail. She was detained after deputies say she suffered from a mental health emergency. The memorial starts at 7 p.m. outside Okie Baking Co.
News On 6
Homes Damaged After Tornado Touches Down In McClain County
--- At least three tornadoes touched down in south central Oklahoma as strong storms swept across parts of the state on Tuesday morning, according to News On 6 Meteorologist Lacey Swope. One tornado touched down in the town of Wayne in McClain County as strong storms swept across parts of...
KOCO
Large pothole on Interstate 40 causes backup in Calumet
CALUMET, Okla. — A large pothole on Interstate 40 caused a backup in Calumet. Sky 5 flew over the scene where traffic was backed up for miles. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said several vehicles had damage when the pavement buckled on westbound I-40 due to the heavy rains near Calumet.
KOCO
Neighbors work to help Oklahoma City family whose home was damaged in fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors are working to help an Oklahoma City family whose home was damaged in a fire. From clothing to a cage for the family pet, people in the community are providing but they said they still need more help. The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to...
KOCO
I-40 pothole causes traffic delays, vehicle damage Tuesday
CALUMET, Okla. — A large pothole caused traffic to back up for miles Tuesday morning on westbound Interstate-40 near Calumet. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said heavy rain caused the broken pavement, which damaged multiple cars before crews were able to fix the roadway. Traffic was at a crawl...
KOCO
Firefighters knock down fire at home on west side of OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters knocked down flames at a house on the west side of Oklahoma City. Sadly, two pets did not survive. Firefighters said no one was home when the fire started. "When we arrived on scene, unfortunately, the house was very well involved with fire," said Capt....
okcfox.com
OHP: Two people injured after semi-truck jack-knifes on Westbound I-44
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people were injured when a semi-truck jack-knifed along WB I-44 near the NW 36th Expressway off-ramp, early Tuesday morning. State troopers say the driver and passenger of the Hobby Lobby truck were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the driver...
KOCO
2 people hit, killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes
Two people were hit and killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a scene at Northwest 21st Street and Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, where a person had been hit and killed by a car. KOCO 5 is working on getting more information.
