Benzinga
Pacylex Pharmaceuticals Is Poised to Begin a Second Independent Clinical Trial for Its innovative Anti-Cancer Drug
Pacylex Pharmaceuticals plans to begin a second independent clinical trial of its anti-cancer drug, PCLX-001. The firm has recently been in the news for receiving FDA fast-track designation for PCLX-001 for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Three weeks ago, the company announced that it had received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA and clearance of an IND (Investigational New Drug) application to start dosing AML patients.
Pfizer asks FDA to approve updated COVID-19 shot for young children
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Monday announced the company and its partner BioNTech have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve an updated COVID-19 vaccine regimen for young children.
The Jewish Press
Pfizer’s RSV Vaccine Wins FDA Priority Review
Pfizer Pharmaceuticals announced Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its biologics license application for RSVpreF – its new vaccine to prevent lower respiratory tract disease caused by the RSV virus in people ages 60 and up. The decision followed the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation of...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Polso Remote Patient Monitoring Device Approved by FDA
ChroniSense Medical took a step towards its vision of transforming chronic care management with Polso, the company's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution, achieving 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Initial indications include monitoring of blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), pulse rate and respiration rate. "FDA clearance is...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Endologix Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement for AFX2 System
Endologix, a privately held global medical device company, today announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a pre-market approval (PMA) supplement relating to the AFX2 System. Endologix received approval to include an updated warning and the most contemporary clinical information in the labeling for...
MedicalXpress
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
KXLY
LASIK Should Carry Warnings of Possible Complications, FDA Says
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — LASIK is a common vision-correcting procedure that many Americans view as safe and effective, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now drafted guidance that warns of potential complications. Although many patients are happy with the results after surgery, the recommended...
COVID Vaccine Refusers Have 72 Percent Higher Risk of a Serious Traffic Crash, Study Shows
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. People who refused to get the COVID vaccine are far more likely to get into a traffic crash requiring hospitalization, a recently published study found, adding evidence to the theory that anti-vaxxers often demonstrate other kinds of dangerous antisocial behavior. “We theorized that individual adults who tend to resist public health recommendations might also neglect basic road safety guidelines,” the authors stated.
Researchers found that drug cocktails increase the risk of premature death daily
It's been seven years since actor Heath Ledger (28) was found dead in his Manhattan home. The New York coroner's office ruled that Ledger died of "poisoning" from six colds, sleeping pills, and anti-anxiety drugs.
Coronavirus: FDA OKs updated COVID-19 shots for kids under 5
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized updated COVID-19 shots aimed at protecting against the original strain of coronavirus and two subvariants that have circulated widely this year. The FDA amended emergency use authorizations for the bivalent vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for children as young as 6...
Schizophrenia is a chronic brain disorder that affects less than one percent of the U.S. population.
The combination of high achievement and severe mental illness is not mutually exclusive, but most people don't know much about schizophrenia outside of media portrayals of violence, failure, or deviance.
endpts.com
Erasca delves further into RAS/MAPK with Novartis drug, prices $100M offering
After receiving feedback on pivotal studies from European regulators, but not yet the FDA, Novartis is out-licensing a pan-RAF inhibitor going after tumors excited by the RAS/MAPK pathway. To get the exclusive worldwide license to the asset, Erasca is paying the Swiss Big Pharma $20 million upfront in cash and...
techaiapp.com
The Future of Major Depressive Disorder Treatments
Over the last 20 years, we’ve seen major strides in the treatment options for major depressive disorder. We now understand that depression isn’t the same for everyone. The idea is to identify and diagnose what’s happening in a person’s neurochemistry so we can target our treatment in a way that works specifically for them.
optometrytimes.com
Ocuphire submits new drug application for eye drops for reversal of mydriasis
The submission is supported by positive phase 3 data, which shows quick reversal of dilation and favorable safety and tolerability. On December 6, Ocuphire Pharma announced that they have submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for phentolamine ophthalmic solution 0.75% (Nyxol) for the reversal of mydriasis (RM). The reversal is produced by an adrenergic agonist (phenylephrine), parasympatholytic agents (tropicamide), or a combination of the two.
hcplive.com
Fighting for Sight: Geographic Atrophy Drug Development Meets Its Future
After decades of unmet needs in the progressive form of vision loss, the complement inhibitor drug class is nearing the market for affected patients. The long and winding road in drug development may span generations and lead down many avenues before a promised treatment is available to the public. By regulatory standards, the timeline may often be accelerated, but for the patients, the debilitating effects can be far-reaching.
endpts.com
Updated: Gilead, Arcellx team up on anti-BCMA CAR-T as biotech touts a 100% response rate at #ASH22
Gilead and Kite are plunking down big cash to get into the anti-BCMA CAR-T game. The pair will shell out $225 million in cash upfront and $100 million in equity to Arcellx, Kite announced Friday morning, to develop the biotech’s lead CAR-T program together. Kite will handle commercialization and co-development with Arcellx, and profits in the US will be split 50-50.
MedicalXpress
Understanding how the perception of risks and benefits influences cancer clinical trial withdrawal outcomes
While people with cancer have options to participate in cancer clinical trials (CCTs), it can be challenging when they encounter difficulties enrolling and remaining in the trial. Trial withdrawal, although every participant's right, can thwart study goals and hamper advancing novel treatments. Until now, little attention has focused on what...
Social Security update: Largest benefit boost in more than 40 years to take effect in just days
The highest boost to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits will be enacted by the end of December.
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial: Blood thinning drug to treat recovery from severe COVID-19 is not effective
A drug used to reduce the risk of blood clots does not help patients recovering from moderate and severe COVID-19, despite this approach being offered to patients, a U.K.-wide trial, led by Addenbrooke's Hospital and the University of Cambridge has found. The HEAL-COVID trial (Helping to Alleviate the Longer-term consequences...
