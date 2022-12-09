Read full article on original website
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
fox29.com
Police: Man killed in daytime shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was fatally shot in the head during a daytime shooting Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4900 block of Pashcall Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a man who they...
4 statues vandalized outside of Chester County church; images of suspect released
"First thing we have to do is forgive, especially in this advent time. And then hopefully we can rise above it and move on from it."
NBC Philadelphia
Gunmen Shoot, Carjack Driver After He Pulled Over to Help Them, Police Say
A driver was shot and carjacked after he stopped to help people on the side of a busy Philadelphia road late Tuesday night, police said. The incident occurred along the 400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard in the Feltonville neighborhood around 10:44 p.m. Police said a man in his 40s pulled over to help the suspects who appeared to need assistance on the side of the road.
Bucks Community Supports Daughter After Sellersville Mom's Mysterious Disappearance
With her mother officially missing and her father in police custody, the Bucks County community is rallying around Emma Capaldi. As Daily Voice previously reported, Emma reported her mother, 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi, as missing on Oct. 12. She had last seen her mother two days earlier at the family home in Sellersville, police have said.
Caroline Kilgore to Get Historial Marker in Springfield
Caroline Kilgore, a woman who achieved several firsts, will be honored with a historical marker in Springfield Township by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
Man shot multiple times, killed in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia. Authorities say a man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed at around 11:15 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Chadwick Street on Monday. Investigators say the victim was shot several times at close range. They say the shooting may be drug related.Police have not made any arrests in the case.
fox29.com
'Luckiest boy in the world': Philly dog paralyzed after being hit by train recovering at foster home
PHILADELPHIA - Lucky the dog has had quite the devastating journey thus far, but things are finally looking up - and he is finally getting all the love and care he truly deserves!. The now-beloved dog gained local attention after he was found paralyzed on SEPTA train tracks in Philadelphia...
NBC Philadelphia
1 Dies, Teen Hurt in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street
One person died and a teen was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight. The gunfire took place just after 3:45 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said. A male -- who police didn't reveal the age of --...
US Marshals Arrest South Jersey Man In Shooting: Prosecutor
A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses in connection with a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said. U.S. Marshals arrested Brendan Blake of Lindenwold on Monday, Dec. 12, at about 6:45 p.m., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr.
What we know about "The Boy in The Box" Joseph Augustus Zarelli
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For 65 years, a little boy had no name, just an unmarked grave at Ivy Hill Cemetery on the outskirts of Northwest Philadelphia. Until now."The Boy in The Box" has finally been identified as 4-year-old Joseph Augustus Zarelli.The Philadelphia police Department says they're still investigating Zarelli's murder and they need the public's help.CBS3 has closely followed the investigation and kept the case on TV and online.CBS3 Investigations was first to break that police had finally identified the boy. Here is a breakdown of what we know about who was once known as "America's Unknown Child."Who is Joseph Augustus...
76-year-old Pa. woman charged in cold case after DNA disproves goose story | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Policing is changing in some Philly neighborhoods. This community program is spreading the word
How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer to Philly’s gun violence crisis? Get in touch. Di Hargrove rolled up to the Cecil B. Moore Library in North Philadelphia on a recent weekday morning, parked, and popped her trunk. She was hauling a stash of resources: masks, hygiene products, voter guides, and job applications.
3 statues at Chester County church vandalized
A priest from Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Downingtown notified parishioners of the incident during Sunday's service.
Police investigating vandalism at church in Downingtown
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- In Chester County, police are investigating vandalism at a church. It happened over the weekend at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Downingtown.A priest from the church says four religious statues were damaged.Despite the crime, he says this is an opportunity to practice forgiveness.
Bucks County Police Chief Investigated Recently-Solved ‘Boy in the Box’ Case Decades Ago
After decades of wondering what would come of an infamous case he investigated, a Bucks County police chief’s involvement is being remembered. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the police chief for the Bensalem Patch. Kenneth Coluzzi, the Police Chief for Lower Makefield Township, has a special connection to the infamous...
Overnight fire at vacant West Philadelphia building under investigation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Firefighters battled intense flames and freezing temperatures in West Philadelphia early Tuesday morning. A fire broke out just before 1 a.m. on the 600 block of North Preston Street in the city's Powelton neighborhood. The building where the fire happened was vacant, CBS3 has learned. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
philadelphiaweekly.com
21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly
Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
Delco Home to Three of Pennsylvania’s Safest-Driving ‘Cities’
A new report ranks three towns in Delaware County among the safest-driving “cities” in Pennsylvania, writes Adam Johnson for QuoteWizard. The report ranks “cities” based on overall driver quality. To determine the rankings, the site compiled more than 100,000 data points from users across Pennsylvania. Each place was then compared on their overall incidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations throughout the last year.
Renowned Burglary of FBI Office in Media and Upper Darby Native Jim Croce to Receive Historical Markers
The building that housed the Country Court Apartments in Media was also the site of the renowned burglary of an FBI office. The renowned burglary of an FBI office in Media and Upper Darby native Jim Croce are two of the 18 subjects that have received approval for historical markers by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, according to a report from The Associated Press.
Collegeville Pedestrian Airlifted After Crash, Police Say
A badly injured pedestrian in Montgomery County was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a serious accident, authorities say. The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.
