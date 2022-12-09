ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside ‘Wonderland Dreams,’ an interactive art exhibit in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) – “Wonderland Dreams” by artist Alexa Meade is an interactive art experience in New York City that was inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic children’s tale “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon spoke with Meade about the exhibit and what...
Adopt a pet this holiday season

Best Friends Animal Society is waiving all adoption fees until the end of the year and triple-matching donations through the holidays. Josey Miller, a volunteer and spokesperson with Best Friends, talked about why it’s so important to adopt. Adopt a pet this holiday season. Best Friends Animal Society is...
NYC ‘Save for College’ program gifts Brooklyn kids $1,000

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Over 1,000 first graders in the Canarsie and East Flatbush sections of Brooklyn have been awarded $1,000 in scholarship money through New York City’s “Save for College” program. Deputy Mayor of Strategic Initiatives Sheena Wright joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to...
Vigil for Saniyah Lawrence, NY teen stabbed to death by boyfriend

A vigil was held in Harlem Tuesday night. Friends and family gathered to remember the life of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence after her boyfriend allegedly stabbed her and killed her Sunday. Vigil for Saniyah Lawrence, NY teen stabbed to death …. A vigil was held in Harlem Tuesday night. Friends and...
ElfCon brings holiday joy to NYC

Sunday's crawl was an adventure for families to test their limits in a way quite different from Saturday’s SantaCon. Instead of alcohol, ElfCon fills participants’ bellies with hot chocolate from several festive vendors around the city. ElfCon brings holiday joy to NYC. Sunday's crawl was an adventure for...
8 hurt in fire at Brooklyn NYPD warehouse where evidence is stored

A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at an NYPD warehouse in Brooklyn used to store evidence, officials said. 8 hurt in fire at Brooklyn NYPD warehouse where evidence …. A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at an NYPD warehouse in Brooklyn used to store evidence, officials...
Below-average temperatures dropping near freezing

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another unseasonably cold day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures struggled to break the 40-degree mark. Central Park checked in with an afternoon high of 40 degrees, making it the fifth straight day in which temperatures were below average. The day...
'Puzzling': NY dad fears for college student missing in France

The father of Kenny DeLand, the 22-year-old New York college student who went missing during a semester abroad in France, said Monday night that his son was set to graduate in May with a dual major in psychology and pre-law. ‘Puzzling’: NY dad fears for college student missing …
Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy teaching more than sports

The Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy has been producing some of New York City's best players for nearly two decades, but improving your skills at the program isn't the only benefit of signing up. Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy teaching more than …. The Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy has been producing some...
Hamilton Heights residents displaced by massive fire seeking aid

A group of Hamilton Heights residents is struggling to find permanent housing after a massive fire ripped through their building. The blaze on Dec. 3 displaced all tenants of the building, more than 100 people. Hamilton Heights residents displaced by massive fire …. A group of Hamilton Heights residents is...
New York to name gate after exonerated Central Park Five

New York is designating an entrance in its famed Central Park in honor of the five teenagers wrongfully convicted of a brutal 1989 beating and rape. The “Gate of the Exonerated” design was reportedly approved by the city’s Public Design Commission on Monday and is set to go up at the northern entrance of the 843-acre Manhattan park.
