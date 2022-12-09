Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Burger Bandit Strikes in Bronx McDonaldsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Inside ‘Wonderland Dreams,’ an interactive art exhibit in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – “Wonderland Dreams” by artist Alexa Meade is an interactive art experience in New York City that was inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic children’s tale “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon spoke with Meade about the exhibit and what...
LI man dead in snowboarding fall at American Dream’s Big SNOW: report
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (PIX11) — A Long Island man died after a fall at American Dream Mall’s Big SNOW on Thursday, Newsday reported. Peter Mathews, 24, fell while snowboarding at the indoor facility, his family told Newsday. Matthews served in the Maryland Air National Guard. Big SNOW confirmed...
Adopt a pet this holiday season
Best Friends Animal Society is waiving all adoption fees until the end of the year and triple-matching donations through the holidays. Josey Miller, a volunteer and spokesperson with Best Friends, talked about why it’s so important to adopt. Adopt a pet this holiday season. Best Friends Animal Society is...
NYC ‘Save for College’ program gifts Brooklyn kids $1,000
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Over 1,000 first graders in the Canarsie and East Flatbush sections of Brooklyn have been awarded $1,000 in scholarship money through New York City’s “Save for College” program. Deputy Mayor of Strategic Initiatives Sheena Wright joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to...
Vigil for Saniyah Lawrence, NY teen stabbed to death by boyfriend
A vigil was held in Harlem Tuesday night. Friends and family gathered to remember the life of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence after her boyfriend allegedly stabbed her and killed her Sunday. Vigil for Saniyah Lawrence, NY teen stabbed to death …. A vigil was held in Harlem Tuesday night. Friends and...
Sandra Lindsay, the first recipient of the Covid-19 vaccine wants better healthcare
Lindsay joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to look back on the day she received her vaccination and detail how she's an advocate for vaccine access and health education. Sandra Lindsay, the first recipient of the Covid-19 …. Lindsay joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to look back on the...
World premiere of 'Puss in Boots' sequel screened in New York City
The world premiere of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” was screened in New York City Tuesday, attended by stars Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and more. World premiere of ‘Puss in Boots’ sequel screened …. The world premiere of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” was...
Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays
Northlandz, a massive model railroad layout in New Jersey, is a visual and engineering marvel to behold. Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction …. Northlandz, a massive model railroad layout in New Jersey, is a visual and engineering marvel to behold. MTA, NYPD talk subway safety at...
ElfCon brings holiday joy to NYC
Sunday's crawl was an adventure for families to test their limits in a way quite different from Saturday’s SantaCon. Instead of alcohol, ElfCon fills participants’ bellies with hot chocolate from several festive vendors around the city. ElfCon brings holiday joy to NYC. Sunday's crawl was an adventure for...
8 hurt in fire at Brooklyn NYPD warehouse where evidence is stored
A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at an NYPD warehouse in Brooklyn used to store evidence, officials said. 8 hurt in fire at Brooklyn NYPD warehouse where evidence …. A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at an NYPD warehouse in Brooklyn used to store evidence, officials...
Below-average temperatures dropping near freezing
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another unseasonably cold day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures struggled to break the 40-degree mark. Central Park checked in with an afternoon high of 40 degrees, making it the fifth straight day in which temperatures were below average. The day...
'Puzzling': NY dad fears for college student missing in France
The father of Kenny DeLand, the 22-year-old New York college student who went missing during a semester abroad in France, said Monday night that his son was set to graduate in May with a dual major in psychology and pre-law. ‘Puzzling’: NY dad fears for college student missing …
Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy teaching more than sports
The Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy has been producing some of New York City's best players for nearly two decades, but improving your skills at the program isn't the only benefit of signing up. Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy teaching more than …. The Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy has been producing some...
Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket closure: 'we're in trouble'
A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried that their Brooklyn neighborhood may turn into a food desert. Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket …. A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried...
AccuWeather: Partly sunny ahead of a nor'easter
The brisk breeze on Wednesday will make chilly temperatures feel even colder as a nor'easter comes our way this week.
Hamilton Heights residents displaced by massive fire seeking aid
A group of Hamilton Heights residents is struggling to find permanent housing after a massive fire ripped through their building. The blaze on Dec. 3 displaced all tenants of the building, more than 100 people. Hamilton Heights residents displaced by massive fire …. A group of Hamilton Heights residents is...
New York to name gate after exonerated Central Park Five
New York is designating an entrance in its famed Central Park in honor of the five teenagers wrongfully convicted of a brutal 1989 beating and rape. The “Gate of the Exonerated” design was reportedly approved by the city’s Public Design Commission on Monday and is set to go up at the northern entrance of the 843-acre Manhattan park.
