New York State

Money

Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States

Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
GEORGIA STATE
money.com

Gas Prices Will Soon Be Cheaper Than They Were a Year Ago

Gas prices are plunging around the U.S., and any day now drivers could be paying less at the pump than they did a year ago. The national average is likely to dip below $3 in the coming weeks as well. The price for a gallon of gas has fallen by...
GEORGIA STATE
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
Breckenridge Texan

U.S. breaks record for largest single day decline in national average gas prices

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 10.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 31.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
TEXAS STATE
rigzone.com

USA Gasoline Price Now Lower Than Year Ago Average

The U.S. regular gasoline price average is now lower than it was a year ago, according to the AAA gas prices website. As of December 8 the regular gasoline price average is $3.329 per gallon, compared to the average price of $3.343 per gallon a year ago, the site showed. Yesterday’s average was $3.355 per gallon, the week ago average was $3.470 per gallon and the month ago average was $3.804 per gallon, the site highlighted. The highest recorded average price of regular gasoline was seen on June 14 at $5.016 per gallon, the AAA website pointed out.
HAWAII STATE
kitco.com

U.S. producer prices increase in November; trend slowing

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November amid a jump in the costs of services, but the trend is moderating, with annual inflation at the factory gate posting its smallest increase in 1-1/2 years. The report from the Labor Department on Friday...
WASHINGTON STATE
rigzone.com

Winter Chill Exposing Europe Gas Shortage

The winter chill is exposing Europe’s structural gas shortages, according to a new report from BofA Global Research. “Winter weather has ushered in seasonal heating demand; more than doubling European gas consumption versus the summer months,” analysts at BofA Global Research stated in the report, which was sent to Rigzone.
The Center Square

Wholesale vegetables price index spiked 38% last month as key inflation marker rose more than expected

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data Friday for wholesale prices with a 0.3% rise in November, part of a 7.4% increase in the previous 12 months. Wholesale prices can be a leading indicator of consumer inflation. This rise surpassed experts' expectations and was led in part by a 38.1% surge in November in the price of vegetables. “The November advance in prices...
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

