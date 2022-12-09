Read full article on original website
Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States
Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
What Gas Prices Meant for Americans’ Wallets in 2022
When adjusted for inflation, the average annual price of gas rose above $4 per gallon just five times in the 20th century -- three in the 1930s, then again in 1980 and 1981. More recently, the average...
money.com
Gas Prices Will Soon Be Cheaper Than They Were a Year Ago
Gas prices are plunging around the U.S., and any day now drivers could be paying less at the pump than they did a year ago. The national average is likely to dip below $3 in the coming weeks as well. The price for a gallon of gas has fallen by...
Will Diesel Prices Go Down?
The national average is hovering around $5.35 per gallon, nearly $2 higher than this time last year.
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
Gas Pump Prices Continue To Fall In US, But Some States Have Further To Go
The national average pump price for a gallon of gas decreased by 12 cents to settle at an average of $3.44. GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan suggests prices could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas. According to AAA, gas prices continue to plummet, with the previous week marking the...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
10 states with the highest gas consumption
The United States is moving toward electric vehicles, but some states have resisted the switch. Here are the top 10 gas-guzzling states in the country, as identified by RateGenius.
What the OPEC+ oil production cut means for gas prices
The decision from OPEC+ to maintain output cuts of two million barrels per day could impact the decline in gas prices, which is an average of $3.40 per gallon.
U.S. breaks record for largest single day decline in national average gas prices
Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 10.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 31.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
rigzone.com
USA Gasoline Price Now Lower Than Year Ago Average
The U.S. regular gasoline price average is now lower than it was a year ago, according to the AAA gas prices website. As of December 8 the regular gasoline price average is $3.329 per gallon, compared to the average price of $3.343 per gallon a year ago, the site showed. Yesterday’s average was $3.355 per gallon, the week ago average was $3.470 per gallon and the month ago average was $3.804 per gallon, the site highlighted. The highest recorded average price of regular gasoline was seen on June 14 at $5.016 per gallon, the AAA website pointed out.
Oil Prices Keep Dropping Amid Economic Fears — Could It Last Through the Holidays and Beyond?
Oil prices dipped to their lowest point of the year this week despite the recent announcement by OPEC and its allies to keep cutting supplies as fears of a global recession outweigh supply...
kitco.com
U.S. producer prices increase in November; trend slowing
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November amid a jump in the costs of services, but the trend is moderating, with annual inflation at the factory gate posting its smallest increase in 1-1/2 years. The report from the Labor Department on Friday...
OPEC Will Not Increase Oil Production — What Will That Mean for Gas and Heating Oil Prices?
Declining gas and oil prices in recent months have been good news for just about everyone -- except the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC is so unhappy about the trend that...
rigzone.com
Winter Chill Exposing Europe Gas Shortage
The winter chill is exposing Europe’s structural gas shortages, according to a new report from BofA Global Research. “Winter weather has ushered in seasonal heating demand; more than doubling European gas consumption versus the summer months,” analysts at BofA Global Research stated in the report, which was sent to Rigzone.
Stuart Varney: Biden’s energy policy is a ‘failure’ despite low gas prices
FOX Business’ Stuart Varney discusses the price of gas in the U.S. and the impact of Biden’s ‘failed’ energy policy on Americans.
U.S. producer prices increase; near-term inflation expectations ease
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November amid a jump in the costs of services, but the trend is moderating, with annual inflation at the factory gate posting its smallest increase in 1-1/2 years.
Chevron to create JV for U.S. geothermal projects
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) is forming a joint venture with Swedish investment and development firm Baseload Capital to develop geothermal projects in the United States, the companies said on Wednesday.
kitco.com
Gold prices holding above $1,800 as US PPI rises 7.4% in November, coming in hotter than expected
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding support above $1,800 an ounce as wholesale inflation pressure rise more than expected in November, demonstrating that rising prices continue to threaten the U.S. economy. Friday the U.S. Labor Department said its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% last month following October’s...
Wholesale vegetables price index spiked 38% last month as key inflation marker rose more than expected
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data Friday for wholesale prices with a 0.3% rise in November, part of a 7.4% increase in the previous 12 months. Wholesale prices can be a leading indicator of consumer inflation. This rise surpassed experts' expectations and was led in part by a 38.1% surge in November in the price of vegetables. “The November advance in prices...
