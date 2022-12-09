The U.S. regular gasoline price average is now lower than it was a year ago, according to the AAA gas prices website. As of December 8 the regular gasoline price average is $3.329 per gallon, compared to the average price of $3.343 per gallon a year ago, the site showed. Yesterday’s average was $3.355 per gallon, the week ago average was $3.470 per gallon and the month ago average was $3.804 per gallon, the site highlighted. The highest recorded average price of regular gasoline was seen on June 14 at $5.016 per gallon, the AAA website pointed out.

