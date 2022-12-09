ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MA

ABC6.com

23-year-old sentenced 5 years for arson in Woonsocket mill

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket man was sentenced to five years in a federal prison Monday for intentionally setting fires to a Woonsocket mill building. Jacob Lahousse, 23, received the sentence Monday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of arson in September. According to prosecutors, Lahousse admitted...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Providence man found guilty of murder in 2021 shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was found guilty of a 2021 murder and assault stemming from a shooting in Providence. Andrew Mangru, 23, was found guilty following a seven-day trial Friday of second degree murder and several other charges in the shooting death of Andrei Bonilla. According...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rehoboth, state police respond to ‘serious’ crash

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Emergency crews responded to what they deemed a “serious” crash in Rehoboth Tuesday afternoon. The Rehoboth Fire Department said the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Park Street near Tremont Avenue. Crews had the road closed for several hours. An ABC 6 News...
REHOBOTH, MA
ABC6.com

Woonsocket man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket man busted for his involvement in a drug trafficking bust in 2020 pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday. Michael Wilkerson, 38, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Wilkerson was arrested in Oct. 2020 as part...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

North Attleborough man killed in Interstate 295 crash identified

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police identified the North Attleborough man who was killed in a single-car crash in Smithfield over the weekend. The crash happened on Interstate 295 south just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said a Ford Ranger pick up truck drove off the road...
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Girl, 16, suffers ‘serious head injury’ after being hit by car in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said a girl was hit by a car early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Buttonwoods Avenue. Police said the girl, only identified as a 16-year-old, suffered a “serious head injury.” She was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Providence police to hold press conference on license plate readers

PROVIDENCE. R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department will hold a press conference Wednesday to provide updates on the automated license cameras. Mayor Jorge Elorza, Commissioner of Public Safety Steven Paré, and Col. Hugh Clements will also be there. Police are also expected to give an update on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Barrington home

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a Barrington home Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened just after 12:15 p.m. on Houghton Street. Firefighters said flames were coming from the roof. Additional crews were called in from Seekonk and East Providence to fight the two-alarm fire. The fire...
BARRINGTON, RI
ABC6.com

Local singer injured in Providence crash

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) — Local musician Ron Giorgio has been hospitalized after a car accident. According to state police, the crash happened on Dec. 11, on South Water Street near Route 195 after Giorgio performed at a restaurant on Federal Hill. Giorgio is known for singing the hits of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Several fire crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Barrington

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire crews from Barrington, Seekonk and East Providence battled a house fire in Barrington Tuesday afternoon. According to Barrington fire officials, the fire broke out at a home on Houghton Street around 12:15 p.m. Fire officials said fire was coming from the roof and the...
BARRINGTON, RI
ABC6.com

Demolition of former New Bedford power plant postponed

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The demolition of the former New Bedford power plant has been postponed. The former Cannon Street Power Plant demolition was scheduled to be demolished Tuesday afternoon, starting with the implosion of the well known “cigarette” smoke stack. However, a security guard on...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Education Commissioner responds to Providence school demolition

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Education Commissioner, Angélica Infante-Green, as well as Governor McKee spoke in response to the news that two Providence schools would be demolished next year. The news was broken on Twitter by the Providence Teachers Union over the weekend, who exposed the plan, ahead of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence Mayor-elect announced new members of office

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor-elect Brett Smiley announced who will join his leadership team Monday. According to a news release, the following appointments have been made:. “It’s incredibly important to me that we continue to surround ourselves with folks that are dedicated to improving education, increasing safety and improving city services across Providence,” said Smiley in the release.
PROVIDENCE, RI

