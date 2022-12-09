Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Attleboro man indicted in connection to decades-old Fairhaven rape case
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — A Bristol County grand jury indicted an Attleboro man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl more than 20 years ago in Fairhaven. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Wednesday that Patrick Avila was charged with rape of a child with force. On Oct. 26,...
ABC6.com
23-year-old sentenced 5 years for arson in Woonsocket mill
PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket man was sentenced to five years in a federal prison Monday for intentionally setting fires to a Woonsocket mill building. Jacob Lahousse, 23, received the sentence Monday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of arson in September. According to prosecutors, Lahousse admitted...
ABC6.com
Grand jury indicts Providence man in connection to last year’s Glocester murder
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said a grand jury indicted a Providence man in connection to a murder in Glocester last year. Ryan Gallagher, 29, was charged last week with one count of second-degree murder. Police said Gallagher shot Taylor Peterson in June...
ABC6.com
Providence man found guilty of murder in 2021 shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was found guilty of a 2021 murder and assault stemming from a shooting in Providence. Andrew Mangru, 23, was found guilty following a seven-day trial Friday of second degree murder and several other charges in the shooting death of Andrei Bonilla. According...
ABC6.com
2 Bristol County Sheriff’s Office employees sent to hospital after Freetown crash
FREETOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Two Bristol County Sheriff’s Office employees were involved in crash Monday night in Freetown. The Lakeville Fire Department said the crash between two car, one being a sheriff’s office vehicle, happened on County Street. Two Bristol County Sheriff’s Office employees were taken to...
ABC6.com
Rehoboth, state police respond to ‘serious’ crash
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Emergency crews responded to what they deemed a “serious” crash in Rehoboth Tuesday afternoon. The Rehoboth Fire Department said the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Park Street near Tremont Avenue. Crews had the road closed for several hours. An ABC 6 News...
ABC6.com
Woonsocket man pleads guilty to federal drug charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket man busted for his involvement in a drug trafficking bust in 2020 pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday. Michael Wilkerson, 38, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Wilkerson was arrested in Oct. 2020 as part...
ABC6.com
North Attleborough man killed in Interstate 295 crash identified
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police identified the North Attleborough man who was killed in a single-car crash in Smithfield over the weekend. The crash happened on Interstate 295 south just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said a Ford Ranger pick up truck drove off the road...
ABC6.com
Girl, 16, suffers ‘serious head injury’ after being hit by car in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said a girl was hit by a car early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Buttonwoods Avenue. Police said the girl, only identified as a 16-year-old, suffered a “serious head injury.” She was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.
ABC6.com
Providence police to hold press conference on license plate readers
PROVIDENCE. R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department will hold a press conference Wednesday to provide updates on the automated license cameras. Mayor Jorge Elorza, Commissioner of Public Safety Steven Paré, and Col. Hugh Clements will also be there. Police are also expected to give an update on...
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Barrington home
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a Barrington home Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened just after 12:15 p.m. on Houghton Street. Firefighters said flames were coming from the roof. Additional crews were called in from Seekonk and East Providence to fight the two-alarm fire. The fire...
ABC6.com
Local singer injured in Providence crash
PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) — Local musician Ron Giorgio has been hospitalized after a car accident. According to state police, the crash happened on Dec. 11, on South Water Street near Route 195 after Giorgio performed at a restaurant on Federal Hill. Giorgio is known for singing the hits of...
ABC6.com
Several fire crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Barrington
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire crews from Barrington, Seekonk and East Providence battled a house fire in Barrington Tuesday afternoon. According to Barrington fire officials, the fire broke out at a home on Houghton Street around 12:15 p.m. Fire officials said fire was coming from the roof and the...
ABC6.com
Demolition of former New Bedford power plant postponed
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The demolition of the former New Bedford power plant has been postponed. The former Cannon Street Power Plant demolition was scheduled to be demolished Tuesday afternoon, starting with the implosion of the well known “cigarette” smoke stack. However, a security guard on...
ABC6.com
‘She has Incredible Abilities!’: Dolls with disabilities being donated in Rhode Island
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Ocean State Job Lot donated over 1,600 dolls with disabilities to organizations in Rhode Island. Sew Dolling is a manufacturer in East Greenwich that was created by Susan and Don Svendsen, with the intent to teach disability awareness. The “chemo dolls” are boxed with head...
ABC6.com
Local singer, known for singing Frank Sinatra hits on Federal Hill, injured in Providence crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Local musician Ron Giorgio has been hospitalized after a car crash over the weekend. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened on Sunday on South Water Street near Interstate 195 after Giorgio performed at a restaurant on Federal Hill. Giorgio is known for singing...
ABC6.com
Education Commissioner responds to Providence school demolition
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Education Commissioner, Angélica Infante-Green, as well as Governor McKee spoke in response to the news that two Providence schools would be demolished next year. The news was broken on Twitter by the Providence Teachers Union over the weekend, who exposed the plan, ahead of...
ABC6.com
Providence Teachers Union confirm Lauro and Feinstein elementary schools to close
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Teachers Union has confirmed that Carl Lauro and Alan Feinstein at Broad Street elementary schools will be closing. Providence Teachers Union Vice President Jeremy Sencer told ABC 6 News that staff at those two schools were informed Tuesday afternoon that their schools will be closing.
ABC6.com
Hollywood, Rhode Island? New East Providence studio might have you thinking that
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Hollywood, Rhode Island? Not exactly. But new technology is creating similar content. (Add)ventures in East Providence is creating content using revolutionary new technology. “We’re able to take 3-D realistic images, create those and project those onto a giant LED wall,” (add)ventures Senior VP of...
ABC6.com
Providence Mayor-elect announced new members of office
PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor-elect Brett Smiley announced who will join his leadership team Monday. According to a news release, the following appointments have been made:. “It’s incredibly important to me that we continue to surround ourselves with folks that are dedicated to improving education, increasing safety and improving city services across Providence,” said Smiley in the release.
