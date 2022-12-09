A man reportedly used a diving knife to save himself from a shark attack in Hawaii Tuesday, less than a week after a Washington state woman disappeared while snorkeling. According to Hawaii County Police, a 68-year old Waikoloa man was swimming about 400 yards offshore in Anaehoomalu Bay around 8 a.m. when the shark bit him on the lower left torso. It was reported as a 12-foot tiger shark, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

