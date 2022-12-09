Read full article on original website
Second shark attack reported in Hawaii days after woman disappeared while snorkeling
A man reportedly used a diving knife to save himself from a shark attack in Hawaii Tuesday, less than a week after a Washington state woman disappeared while snorkeling. According to Hawaii County Police, a 68-year old Waikoloa man was swimming about 400 yards offshore in Anaehoomalu Bay around 8 a.m. when the shark bit him on the lower left torso. It was reported as a 12-foot tiger shark, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Dog abandoned at Orlando hotel reunited with family 7 years after going missing in Texas
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - This was a happy ending years in the making: a senior dog that ran away from her home in Texas seven years ago is finally back with her owners after being found abandoned at a hotel in Orlando, Florida. Orange County Animal Services said they responded...
Lost boaters who departed from Cape May rescued by tanker off coast of Delaware
Two lost boaters who set sail from Cape May to Florida were rescued hundreds of miles off the coast of Delaware following a dayslong water search for the vessel. The exhausted sailors and their dog were spotted by a tanker ship and brought aboard to be reunited with their families in New York.
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
MOSCOW, Idaho - Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time. Plainclothes officers made an unrelated stop of three University...
Deaths of 2 brothers-in-law found in New Jersey garage believed to be accidental, police say
Family members identified the victims as Lloyd Campbell and Allen Nichols, and said the pair operated a family towing company from the property and worked as mechanics. Prosecutor's say preliminary information has lead them to believe the victims deaths were accidental and may have been caused by carbon monoxide exposure.
South Jersey Christmas tree farm selling $20 trees as owner battles incurable disease
MULLICA TWP, N.J. - A South Jersey Christmas tree farm is selling its trees at a discount this holiday season as its owner battles an incurable disease. Lanza's Farm in Mullica Township is run by Richard Lanza, a third generation tree farmer. For years, Richard has helped his customers choose from a variety of tree that cover the 20 acre property.
West Whiteland police trying to locate bathroom where people may have been secretly filmed
EXTON, Pa. - Police in Chester County are trying to pinpoint which public bathroom they say a man filmed unsuspecting people inside over the summer. The West Whiteland Police Department shared photos of the bathroom and said the suspect is accused of doing the same thing inside a food court bathroom at Exton Mall.
