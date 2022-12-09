Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Week 15 Power Rankings
BALTIMORE — The Ravens edged up in the Week 15 Power Rankings following a 16-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Analysis: “The Ravens are surviving sans Lamar Jackson, and now potentially may have to without Tyler Huntley this week. They are an organization that is smart enough to fight disadvantageous battles on their own terms, making them more likely to squeeze out a win against the Steelers as they did Sunday.”
Wichita Eagle
Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Running Game, Tua, Gesicki, and More
Part 2 of the post-Chargers game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Is the running game broken? Given MM background, it’s a bit shocking how little we have run the past three games. Hey Edgar, I don’t know how anyone can say the running game is broken when the...
Wichita Eagle
Browns Sign LB Jermaine Carter Jr. to Active Roster, Add Two to Practice Squad
The Cleveland Browns have signed Jermaine Carter Jr. to the active roster from the team's practice squad. Carter has appeared in three games for the Browns this season. The fifth-year linebacker takes the place of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury, ending his season. A 6'2" 225 linebacker, he will provide depth at the WILL and be able to contribute on special teams.
Wichita Eagle
Zach Wilson Promoted to Jets QB2 for Lions Game
When the Jets host the Lions on Sunday, quarterback Zach Wilson—the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft—will be back in uniform for the team. Coach Robert Saleh announced that Wilson will serve as the backup to Mike White. Wilson hasn’t suited up for the Jets since...
Wichita Eagle
Major Outlet Ranks Joe Burrow In The Top-Three Of 2022 MVP Race
CINCINNATI — ESPN released its latest NFL MVP rankings and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow checks in at No. 3 behind Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The panel's rankings match Burrow's current standing on the MVP odds board. He is +600, while Hurts (-140) and Mahomes...
Wichita Eagle
Demand for Panthers Postseason Seats Spikes Amid Run
Just four weeks remain in the NFL’s regular season! Week 14 saw some surprising results that had major impacts on the playoff picture as teams jockeyed for position in crowded divisional and Wild Card races. In the AFC, there’s currently a three-way tie for the seventh and final playoff spot. And in the NFC, a tie is all that separates the Giants and Commanders from the Seahawks.
Wichita Eagle
Jessie Bates Hosted Single Mothers Initiative Ahead of Bengals’ Win Over Browns
Jessie Bates held his 3rd annual Single Mother’s Initiative over the weekend. He partnered with Bigger Than Sneakers, Inc. to treat single mothers and their children to a few days full of festivities. “I am so excited for this year’s event,” Bates said prior to the event. “Every year...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Veteran QB Contingency Options for 2023
On more than one occasion, I've discussed that the Denver Broncos are most likely stuck with Russell Wilson in 2023, even if other changes happened with the team. However, I've also mentioned that the Broncos may have to move on from Wilson after 2023, even if it's a painful move because the team can't get locked into that 2025 salary that becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year.
Wichita Eagle
Bill Belichick May Finally Be Pressured to Make Some Changes
The December league meeting is underway, and you guys filled the mailbag. So I answered that mail while stalking a hotel lobby …. From FireFattPatricia (@FFattPatricia): Does Kraft put his foot down and make Bill hire an actual OC?. Well, that’s an aggressive Twitter handle you’ve got there, bud....
Wichita Eagle
Cleveland Browns Will Have a Different Look Against the Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns will have a different look in week 15 when they take on the Baltimore Ravens. The dark colored face masks are coming off the helmet, the white throwback looking face masks are going on. Cleveland is throwing it back to the Kardiac Kids' days for the AFC North...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Quan Hampton, Wide Receiver, Northern Iowa Panthers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Dak is Cowboys ‘Problem, Weak Link,’ Hoots Stephen A. Smith
FRISCO - To the credit of "Get Up" ESPN "analyst'' Stephen A. Smith, he was in his Wednesday morning critique of the Dallas Cowboys actually able to name a couple of roster members outside of Dak Prescott. Not many. But a couple, and had the colorful "expert'' been asked to...
Wichita Eagle
Stability Status Check for Bears at Several Spots
With four games left against contenders for either a division title or playoff spot, the Bears have a unique opportunity. They can look at several positions or personnel situations that could be unsettled heading to the offseason and determine the extent of change they need to pursue, if any. Playing...
Wichita Eagle
Why Mahomes changed critical Chiefs’ play call vs. Broncos — and what happened next
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a critical third-and-11 conversion late in KC’s 34-28 road victory over Denver. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — show how Mahomes exploited Denver’s defense with a pre-snap read ... and also a play-call change before the snap.
Wichita Eagle
Can Baker Mayfield’s Comeback Story Continue Against Packers?
From former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft to being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers before being released and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams. Last Thursday's come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders could be the start of a comeback story for quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Wichita Eagle
Rookies, Kyler Murray Injury Help Desperate Patriots Keep Season Alive With Victory over Cardinals
With their season gasping for air Monday night in the desert, the desperate New England Patriots found life support by turning to new faces and relying on an old friend. An injury to Kyler Murray didn't hurt their cause, either. Trailing the Arizona Cardinals 13-7 early in the third quarter,...
Wichita Eagle
Mavericks ‘In Market’ for John Collins Trade with Hawks
The Dallas Mavericks have gotten off to slow start for the third consecutive season. Despite having some bright moments, stability is lacking, and the Mavs' front office might have to make some changes at some point. Dallas has huge wins against teams like the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers on TNT a ‘Conspiracy,’ Complains Charles Barkley: ‘They Stink!’
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks will be on national TV on Christmas Day. They will oppose the Los Angeles Lakers. NBA analyst Charles Barkley thinks at least one of those teams does not deserve the honor. At halftime of Tuesday's game between LeBron James' Lakers and the Boston Celtics, Barkley...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks WATCH: Tyler Lockett’s Toe-Drag Touchdown Makes History vs. Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks' high-flying offense was off to a difficult start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, being held scoreless through the game's first 20 minutes. But as has been a common trend throughout much of the season, quarterback Geno Smith and receiver Tyler Lockett came to the rescue. Staring down...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Draft: Rakim Jarrett Declares for Draft
Rakim Jarrett of Maryland has decided to turn pro, officially declaring for the NFL Draft via social media. "Jarrett is a quick, high-energy player who always looks for yards after the catch and is a threat to beat defenses downfield, but he is limited by his size and route tree."
Comments / 0