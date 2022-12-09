On more than one occasion, I've discussed that the Denver Broncos are most likely stuck with Russell Wilson in 2023, even if other changes happened with the team. However, I've also mentioned that the Broncos may have to move on from Wilson after 2023, even if it's a painful move because the team can't get locked into that 2025 salary that becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year.

