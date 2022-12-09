ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Ravens Week 15 Power Rankings

BALTIMORE — The Ravens edged up in the Week 15 Power Rankings following a 16-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Analysis: “The Ravens are surviving sans Lamar Jackson, and now potentially may have to without Tyler Huntley this week. They are an organization that is smart enough to fight disadvantageous battles on their own terms, making them more likely to squeeze out a win against the Steelers as they did Sunday.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Browns Sign LB Jermaine Carter Jr. to Active Roster, Add Two to Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed Jermaine Carter Jr. to the active roster from the team's practice squad. Carter has appeared in three games for the Browns this season. The fifth-year linebacker takes the place of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury, ending his season. A 6'2" 225 linebacker, he will provide depth at the WILL and be able to contribute on special teams.
CLEVELAND, OH
Zach Wilson Promoted to Jets QB2 for Lions Game

When the Jets host the Lions on Sunday, quarterback Zach Wilson—the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft—will be back in uniform for the team. Coach Robert Saleh announced that Wilson will serve as the backup to Mike White. Wilson hasn’t suited up for the Jets since...
DETROIT, MI
Major Outlet Ranks Joe Burrow In The Top-Three Of 2022 MVP Race

CINCINNATI — ESPN released its latest NFL MVP rankings and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow checks in at No. 3 behind Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The panel's rankings match Burrow's current standing on the MVP odds board. He is +600, while Hurts (-140) and Mahomes...
CINCINNATI, OH
Demand for Panthers Postseason Seats Spikes Amid Run

Just four weeks remain in the NFL’s regular season! Week 14 saw some surprising results that had major impacts on the playoff picture as teams jockeyed for position in crowded divisional and Wild Card races. In the AFC, there’s currently a three-way tie for the seventh and final playoff spot. And in the NFC, a tie is all that separates the Giants and Commanders from the Seahawks.
TENNESSEE STATE
Broncos Veteran QB Contingency Options for 2023

On more than one occasion, I've discussed that the Denver Broncos are most likely stuck with Russell Wilson in 2023, even if other changes happened with the team. However, I've also mentioned that the Broncos may have to move on from Wilson after 2023, even if it's a painful move because the team can't get locked into that 2025 salary that becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year.
DENVER, CO
Bill Belichick May Finally Be Pressured to Make Some Changes

The December league meeting is underway, and you guys filled the mailbag. So I answered that mail while stalking a hotel lobby …. From FireFattPatricia (@FFattPatricia): Does Kraft put his foot down and make Bill hire an actual OC?. Well, that’s an aggressive Twitter handle you’ve got there, bud....
Dak is Cowboys ‘Problem, Weak Link,’ Hoots Stephen A. Smith

FRISCO - To the credit of "Get Up" ESPN "analyst'' Stephen A. Smith, he was in his Wednesday morning critique of the Dallas Cowboys actually able to name a couple of roster members outside of Dak Prescott. Not many. But a couple, and had the colorful "expert'' been asked to...
Stability Status Check for Bears at Several Spots

With four games left against contenders for either a division title or playoff spot, the Bears have a unique opportunity. They can look at several positions or personnel situations that could be unsettled heading to the offseason and determine the extent of change they need to pursue, if any. Playing...
CHICAGO, IL
Why Mahomes changed critical Chiefs’ play call vs. Broncos — and what happened next

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a critical third-and-11 conversion late in KC’s 34-28 road victory over Denver. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — show how Mahomes exploited Denver’s defense with a pre-snap read ... and also a play-call change before the snap.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Can Baker Mayfield’s Comeback Story Continue Against Packers?

From former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft to being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers before being released and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams. Last Thursday's come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders could be the start of a comeback story for quarterback Baker Mayfield.
GREEN BAY, WI
Mavericks ‘In Market’ for John Collins Trade with Hawks

The Dallas Mavericks have gotten off to slow start for the third consecutive season. Despite having some bright moments, stability is lacking, and the Mavs' front office might have to make some changes at some point. Dallas has huge wins against teams like the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and...
DALLAS, TX
2023 NFL Draft: Rakim Jarrett Declares for Draft

Rakim Jarrett of Maryland has decided to turn pro, officially declaring for the NFL Draft via social media. "Jarrett is a quick, high-energy player who always looks for yards after the catch and is a threat to beat defenses downfield, but he is limited by his size and route tree."
MARYLAND STATE

