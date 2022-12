In one of the most anticipated fights at UFC 282, Bryce Mitchell was dominated by fellow unbeaten featherweight Ilia Topuria – but he apparently might have an excuse. Topuria soundly defeated Mitchell with an arm-triangle choke in the second round Saturday night in Las Vegas. Up until the finish, it was all bad for Mitchell, who was battered and outclassed for the majority of the 8:10 they shared inside the octagon.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO