College football bowl lines and odds for 2022-23 games
It's the most wonderful time of year not just with Christmas around the corner, but with a calendar full of college football bowl games for us to bet on.
It all starts on Dec. 16 when the Bahamas Bowl kicks off and all ends in Los Angeles with the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 9.
Currently, the defending national champs are the favorites to do it again, as Georgia sits at -150 to win it all at SI Sportsbook.
Michigan sits at second (+275), followed by fourth-ranked Ohio State (+350) and third-ranked challenger and first-time CFP team TCU (+1100).
Here's your look at where things stand on the books ahead of bowl season, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook (which are subject to change).
2022-23 College football bowl game odds, point spreads
All times Eastern
Fri., Dec. 16
Bahamas Bowl: UAB (-11, 44) vs. Miami OH. UAB comes in at 6-6 straight up and 5-7 against the spread, while Miami is 6-6 overall and 4-8 against the spread. 11:30 a.m. on ESPN
Cure Bowl: UTSA (-1.5, 55) vs. Troy. Two conference champs on the same field with UTSA coming in 11-2 SU and 7-6 ATS, while Troy is 11-2 SU and 10-3 ATS. 3 p.m. on ESPN
Sat., Dec. 17
Fenway Bowl: Louisville (-2.5, 45) vs. Cincinnati. An AAC vs. ACC matchup with Louisville at 7-5 both SU and ATS and Cincinnati is 9-3 SU and 3-8-1 ATS. 11 a.m. on ESPN
Celebration Bowl: Jackson State (-16.5, 55) vs. NC Central. Deion Sanders split town to coach Colorado, but Jackson is still a big favorite, coming in a 12-0 while UNCC is 9-2 on the year. 12 p.m. on ABC
New Mexico Bowl: BYU (-1.5, 74) vs. SMU. BYU is 7-5 straight up and 4-8 against the spread, while SMU is 7-5 SU and 5-7 ATS. 2:15 p.m. on ESPN
LA Bowl: Washington State (-2.5, 54) vs. Fresno State. The Cougars are 7-5 straight up and 8-4 against the spread, and Fresno is 9-4 SU and 6-7 ATS. 3:30 p.m. on ABC
LendingTree Bowl: Southern Miss (-6, 48) vs. Rice. Southern Miss is 6-6 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread, and Rice is 5-7 SU and 7-5 ATS. 5:45 p.m. on ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl: Oregon State (-6.5, 55) vs. Florida. OSU is 9-3 straight up and 10-2 against the spread, and Florida is 6-6 SU and 7-5 ATS. 7:30 p.m. on ABC
Frisco Bowl: Boise State (-9, 55.5) vs. North Texas. Boise State is 9-4 straight up and 6-6-1 against the spread, and North Texas is 7-6 SU and ATS. 9:15 p.m. on ESPN
Mon., Dec. 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall (-10.5, 40) vs. UConn. Marshall is 8-4 straight up and 6-6 against the spread, and UConn is 6-6 SU and 9-3 ATS. 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Tues., Dec. 20
Potato Bowl: San Jose State (-4.5, 53) vs. Eastern Michigan. EMU is 8-4 straight up and 6-5-1 against the spread, and SJSU is 7-4 SU and 4-7 ATS. 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo (-1, 54.5) vs. Liberty. MAC champion Toledo is 8-5 straight up and 5-8 against the spread, and Liberty is 8-4 SU and 5-7 ATS. 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Wed., Dec. 21
New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama (-5, 60.5) vs. Western Kentucky. WKU is 8-5 SU and ATS and South Alabama is 10-2 straight up and 7-4-1 against the spread. 9 p.m. on ESPN
Thurs., Dec. 22
Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor (-6.5, 47) vs. Air Force. Baylor is 6-6 straight up and 7-5 against the spread and Air Force is 9-3 SU and 6-6 ATS. 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Fri., Dec. 23
Independence Bowl: Houston (-5, 61) vs. Louisiana. Houston is 7-5 straight up and 4-8 against the spread, and Louisiana is 6-6 SU and 7-5 ATS. 3 p.m. on ESPN
Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest (-3.5, 62) vs. Missouri. Wake is 7-5 straight up and against the spread, and Missouri is 6-6 SU and 7-5 ATS. 6:30 p.m. on ESPN
Christmas Eve
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State (-3.5, 47.5) vs. Middle Tennessee State. MTSU is 7-5 straight up and 5-6-1 against the spread, and SDSU is 7-5 SU and 5-7 ATS. 8 p.m. on ESPN
Mon., Dec. 26
Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green (-2.5, 48) vs. New Mexico State. NMSU is 6-6 straight up and 7-5 against the spread, and Bowling Green is 6-6 SU and 4-7-1 ATS. 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Tues., Dec. 27
Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern (-4, 64) vs. Buffalo. GSU is 6-6 straight up and 7-5 against the spread, and Buffalo is 6-6 SU and 6-5-1 ATS. 12 p.m. on ESPN
First Responder Bowl: Memphis (-9.5, 62) vs. Utah State. Memphis and Utah State are both 6-6 straight up, with Memphis at 6-6 ATS and USU at 4-8 ATS. 3:15 p.m. on ESPN
Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina (-7, 63) vs. Coastal Carolina. ECU is 7-5 straight up and against the spread, and CCU is 9-3 straight up and 4-7-1 ATS. 6:45 p.m. on ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin (-3, 43) vs. Oklahoma State. Wisconsin is 6-6 straight up and 5-7 against the spread, and OSU is 7-5 SU and 6-6 ATS. 10:15 p.m. on ESPN
Wed., Dec. 28
Military Bowl: Duke (-1, 62.5) vs. UCF. Duke is 8-4 straight up and against the spread and UCF is 9-4 SU and 7-6 ATS. 2 p.m. on ESPN
Liberty Bowl: Arkansas (-3, 68.5) vs. Kansas. Arkansas is 6-6 both straight up and against the spread, and Kansas is 6-6 SU and 7-4-1 ATS. 5:30 p.m. on ESPN
Holiday Bowl: Oregon (-14, 70) vs. North Carolina. Oregon is 9-3 straight up and 8-4 against the spread and UNC is 9-4 SU and 5-7-1 ATS. 8 p.m. on Fox
Texas Bowl: Ole Miss (-3.5, 70) vs. Texas Tech. The Rebels are 8-4 straight up and 4-7-1 against the spread, and Tech is 7-5 SU and ATS. 9 p.m. on ESPN
Thurs., Dec. 29
Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota (-7.5, 42) vs. Syracuse. The Gophers are 8-4 straight up and 7-5 against the spread, and the Orange is 7-5 SU and 6-6 ATS. 2 p.m. on ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State (-7.5, 65.5) vs. Oklahoma. The Seminoles are 9-3 straight up and 8-4 against the spread, and OU is 6-6 SU and 4-8 ATS. 5:30 p.m. on ESPN
Alamo Bowl: Texas (-6, 68.5) vs. Washington. Texas is 8-4 straight up and against the spread and the Huskies are 10-2 SU and 7-5 ATS. 9 p.m. on ESPN
Fri., Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland (-1.5, 48) vs. NC State. Maryland is 7-5 straight up and 6-6 against the spread, and the Wolfpack are 8-4 SU and 4-8 ATS. 12 p.m. on ESPN
Sun Bowl: UCLA (-6, 57.5) vs. Pittsburgh. Pitt is 8-4 straight up and 5-7 against the spread, and the Bruins are 9-3 SU and 6-6 ATS. 2 p.m. on CBS
Gator Bowl: Notre Dame (-2, 52) vs. South Carolina. Notre Dame is 8-4 straight up and 6-6 against the spread, and the Gamecocks are 8-4 SU and 7-5 ATS. 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Arizona Bowl: Ohio (-1, 43) vs. Wyoming. The Bobcats are 9-4 straight up and against the spread, and the Cowboys are 7-5 SU and 6-6 ATS. 4:30 p.m. on Barstool
Orange Bowl: Clemson (-6.5, 64) vs. Tennessee. Clemson is 11-2 straight up and 7-6 against the spread, and the Vols are 10-2 SU and 9-3 ATS. 8 p.m. on ESPN
Sat., Dec. 31
Sugar Bowl: Alabama (-3.5, 54.5) vs. Kansas State. Alabama is 10-2 straight up and 5-6-1 against the spread, and K-State is 10-3 SU and 9-3-1 ATS. 12 p.m. on ESPN
Music City Bowl: Iowa (-2, 31.5) vs. Kentucky. Iowa is 7-5 straight up and against the spread and Kentucky is 7-5 SU and 8-4 ATS. 12 p.m. on ABC
College Football Playoff semifinals
CFP Fiesta Bowl: Michigan (-7.5, 58.5) vs. TCU. Michigan is 13-0 straight up and 8-4-1 against the spread, and TCU is 12-1 SU and 9-3-1 ATS. 4 p.m. on ESPN
CFP Peach Bowl: Georgia (-6.5, 62) vs. Ohio State. Georgia is 13-0 straight up and 7-6 against the spread, and Ohio State is 11-1 SU and 5-6-1 ATS. 8 p.m. on ESPN
Mon., Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois (-1.5, 46) vs. Mississippi State. Illinois is 8-4 straight up and against the spread, while MSU is 8-4 SU and 6-5-1 ATS. 12 p.m. on ESPN2
Cotton Bowl: USC (-1.5, 62) vs. Tulane. USC is 11-2 straight up and 8-5 against the spread, and Tulane is 11-2 SU and ATS. 1 p.m. on ESPN
Citrus Bowl: LSU (-10.5, 58) vs. Purdue. LSU is 9-4 straight up and 7-6 against the spread, and Purdue is 8-5 SU and 5-8 ATS. 1 p.m. on ABC
Rose Bowl: Utah (-3, 52) vs. Penn State. Utah is 10-3 straight up and 8-5 against the spread, and Penn State is 10-2 SU and 8-3-1 ATS. 5 p.m. on ESPN
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams
Comments / 0