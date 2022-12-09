Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Why Whitner disagrees with Rice’s 49ers rant after Deebo injury
Deebo Samuel's ankle injury in the 49ers' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium has elicited many opinions on the play, including one of derision from legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice. However, NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner sees it differently. Speaking with Rod Brooks...
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts' message to those who blasted him early in his career
Jalen Hurts rarely admits that all the criticism he heard early in his career bothered him. He talks all the time about blocking out the noise, not listening to the rat poison. So it was interesting to hear him with a little bit of an edge talking about that stuff...
NBC Sports
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
NFL power rankings: Eagles stay golden, Cowboys stumble
This year's Eagles are just a total juggernaut. They can beat you by scoring 48. They can beat you by scoring 17. They can beat you with the run game or the pass game. They can beat you with smothering defense. They're completely overwhelming, and they're the best team in the league.
NBC Sports
49ers anxiously awaiting Deebo, Purdy injury updates
SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan was awaiting injury updates Monday morning, as many of the 49ers' injured players, including Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy, were having tests done at Stanford Hospital. One player the 49ers know will not be available for the team’s Thursday night game against the...
NBC Sports
Bosa impressed by 49ers rookie Purdy: 'We got a quarterback'
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy did not just impress the offense with his performance in the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie also made an impression on star pass rusher Nick Bosa. “We got a quarterback,” Bosa said after the game. Purdy completed 16...
NBC Sports
Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB
Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
NBC Sports
Peyton Manning says Bill Belichick once put Peter Boulware in the Pro Bowl to spite Art Modell
On Monday night’s ManningCast, Peyton Manning said Bill Belichick once found an unusual way to get revenge on Art Modell, the owner who fired him as head coach of the Browns. According to Manning, Belichick once added Ravens linebacker Peter Boulware to the AFC Pro Bowl team because Boulware...
NBC Sports
Brady jokes Greenlaw's bold autograph request was 's--t for me'
Dre Greenlaw went viral Sunday night for having the gall to ask Tampa Bay star quarterback Tom Brady to autograph the football the 49ers linebacker intercepted in the third quarter of San Francisco’s 35-7 victory over the Buccaneers. It was a moment to remember for Greenlaw. But how did...
NBC Sports
Purdy conjures memories of another 49ers rookie's starting debut
SANTA CLARA — The day Brock Purdy became a member of the 49ers, coach Kyle Shanahan cited one recognizable player as his top comparison. And after Purdy's first NFL start, that similarity became even more striking. In 2017, the 49ers signed Nick Mullens as an undrafted rookie from Southern...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady on autographing ball intercepted by Dre Greenlaw: “It was shit for me”
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hung around after Sunday’s 35-7 to the 49ers, meeting with San Francisco players and, ultimately, signing a ball that had been intercepted by 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. During the latest episode of Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast, Jim Gray asked Brady, “What it was like for...
NBC Sports
After benching, Marcus Mariota leaves Falcons
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would...
NBC Sports
Gannon on Jordan Davis: ‘Like where he’s trending’
For a while, it felt like the Eagles were just waiting for Jordan Davis to return to be some sort of hero for their run defense. But then the Eagles signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh and the run defense began to improve mightily even before Davis was eligible to return off Injured Reserve a week ago from a high ankle sprain.
NBC Sports
How Eagles' defensive line has grown into NFL's best
If you were able to peek through the door of the Eagles’ defensive line meeting room, this is what you’d see:. Sixteen Pro Bowls, four all-pros, four Super Bowl championships, 333 ½ sacks, 71 seasons and 1,020 games played. The Eagles are rolling, and one of the...
NBC Sports
Thin at safety, Eagles might turn to familiar face
The Eagles are thin at the safety position and they might be turning to a familiar face to help them down the stretch. Veteran safety and former Eagle Anthony Harris visited the NovaCare Complex on Monday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. The Eagles were already without C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who...
NBC Sports
Marlon Humphrey wants to give Deshaun Watson “a not-so-soft” welcome to Ravens-Browns rivalry
Quarterback Deshaun Watson will meet the Ravens on Saturday for the first time since joining the Browns and the two sides should see plenty of each other over the rest of his time in Cleveland. The Browns have gone 1-1 with Watson, although he posted better numbers in last Sunday’s...
NBC Sports
Kyler Murray carted off field with non-contact injury vs. Patriots
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was forced to leave Monday night's game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium after just three plays. Murray scrambled on a first-down play and suffered a non-contact injury as he slid to the ground. He was carted off the field as players...
NBC Sports
Week 14 Eagles grades by position after crushing the Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles are officially a juggernaut. After blowing out the Titans last week at home, the Eagles went to North Jersey and crushed the Giants 48-22 and it wasn’t nearly that close. The Eagles are 12-1 after Week 14, have already clinched a playoff...
NBC Sports
Brady jokes he was shocked his family stayed for 49ers-Bucs
Tom Brady played near his hometown of San Mateo, Calif., for just the second time in his legendary 23-year NFL career on Sunday, but it wasn’t the homecoming he had hoped for. Brady was about 15 minutes away from getting shut out by the team he once rooted for...
NFL games today: 49ers vs Seahawks battle on Thursday Night Football
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Comments / 2