Record-Herald
Blue Lions defeat Indians, 58-53
HILLSBORO — The Washington Blue Lion varsity boys basketball team headed to Hillsboro on Tuesday for their fourth straight road contest. Washington came into the game looking to stay perfect in Frontier Athletic Conference play, while Hillsboro came in looking to even their record in FAC play to 2-2. The Blue Lions trailed 5-0 early in the game before a basket from John Wall got them into the scoring column. Washington would lead at the end of the first quarter, 13-10.
Lady Lions, Panthers place 2nd at swim meet
CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace High School and Washington High School swim teams visited Chillicothe for a meet with the Cavaliers Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Chillicothe won the girls’ meet with 90 points. Washington was second with 79 points and Miami Trace scored 40 points. Chillicothe also won...
Panthers win Ironclad Baker tournament
HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace varsity bowling team traveled to Hillsboro on Saturday, Dec. 3 for the Ironclad Baker Tournament. In the qualifying round, Miami Trace rolled games of 244, 246, 233, 213, 214, 185, 210 and 143 for a total of 1,688. Miami Trace qualified as the No....
Osborne’s 3 lifts Panthers over Cavs
CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers were looking to remain undefeated on the season as they visited Chillicothe High School Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Panthers were 5-0 overall, 3-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference coming in. Thanks to a huge three-point field goal, the only one of the game...
MT girls j-v team beats Jackson, falls to Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers junior-varsity basketball team played at Chillicothe High School Saturday, Dec. 10. Chillicothe won the game, 48-18. Miami Trace defeated Jackson on Dec. 5, 39-14. For Chillicothe, Alysssa Dudley was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points. She hit two three-point field goals...
Blue Lion Wrestling defeats McClain in dual meet
GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lion varsity boys wrestling team got a win over McClain in a dual meet Thursday, Dec. 8, 59-11. This win moves the Blue Lions to 2-0 overall in dual meets and 1-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference. Here are the results from Thursday’s dual...
Opportunity slips away for Lady Panthers
CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers played at Chillicothe High School Saturday, Dec. 10. The Cavaliers entered the game at 3-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference, tied with Jackson and one game ahead of Miami Trace. In the end, this game stayed frustratingly just out of reach for...
SATH to host annual ‘Sweetheart Charity Ball’
The SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped) organization will be hosting its 19th-annual Valentine’s Sweetheart Charity Ball on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Roberts Centre in Wilmington. The evening will begin with appetizers at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8-11 p.m. The attire for the evening...
Concerns expressed at WCHCS meeting
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — During Monday’s Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) Board of Education meeting, two local residents shared concerns about recent reported incidents that occurred within the district. The two residents spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting, which was held at the WCHCS...
All-N-One 4-H Club seeks old and new members
The All-N-One 4-H Club will hold its first meeting on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Extension Office at 7 p.m. Usually, the meetings last about an hour. Club leaders are looking forward to seeing old and new members to participate at the 2023 Fayette County Fair, where they try to make the wide variety of 4-H projects fun and a learning experience.
Flu-associated hospitalizations increase locally
Confirmed flu-associated hospitalizations were up 263% in Ohio for the week ending Dec. 3 (the last week for which data is available). Six flu-related hospitalizations were reported to Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) in November and seven flu-associated hospitalizations have been reported in the first 12 days of December. “We...
Downtown…’where all the lights are bright’
The streets of downtown Washington Court House were packed Saturday during one of Main Street Fayette’s most anticipated events of the year: Downtown Live Christmas. There were many activities for the whole family to enjoy, including an ice-less skating rink, a train trek around the courthouse, parading horse and carriage rides, face painters, a balloon artist, and scavenger hunts. While all that was going on, there was a Santa meet and greet available along with caroling on the courthouse lawn.
