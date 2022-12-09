Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
21-year-old shot and killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man Tuesday night in the city. According to police, at approximately 6:09 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 block of Silverbell Road for a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body,” the department said in a statement. “Medics transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview where despite doctor’s efforts, he died a short time later.” No arrests have been made. The post 21-year-old shot and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot multiple times shows up at Baltimore hospital
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting after a 35-year-old man showed up with multiple gunshot wounds at an area hospital. According to police, this morning, patrol officers from the Southern District responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. A 35-year-old male was found with apparent gunshot wounds to the leg once officers arrived at the scene. At this time, the location of the shooting is unknown. Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man shot multiple times shows up at Baltimore hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot, killed in Northeast Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the northeast part of the city were sent to the 5500 block of Silverbell Road to investigate a report of a shooting, police said.Once there, they found a 21-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview where he died a short time later, police said.This is the second homicide in the northeast neighborhood of Cedonia within the past five days.The two shooting sites are separated by several blocks.On Friday night, 26-year-old Gerald Reed was shot multiple times in the 5600 block of Albanene Place.Officers responding to the gunfire found him lying in an alleyway next to the Raven Run Apartments.Anyone with information about these shootings should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Man shot near Druid Heights Burger King
BALTIMORE, MD – Police responded to the Druid Heights Burger King Monday night at around 6:13 pm for a report of a shooting. Police arrived at the scene at around 6:13 p.m. to the Burger King located at North Avenue and McCulloh Street, where a shooting victim walked in. “Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male who had been shot in his upper right thigh. The victim’s injury is not life threatening,” the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement. “Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where is being treated.” Detectives believe the victim was shot in the The post Man shot near Druid Heights Burger King appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Shot Multiple Times In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot late Friday night in Southeast D.C. This incident took place on the 2700 Block of Langston Place. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect and his vehicle. Police responded to a report of gunshots shortly before 11 pm. When they arrived, they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect and his vehicle. If you have any The post Man Shot Multiple Times In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the back yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3600 Block of South Hanover Street. Shortly after 12:30 pm, a Baltimore Police Officer was on patrol when he heard the sound of a gunshot. The officer responded to the area and found a male victim running away from a suspect armed with a gun. The victim dropped to the ground as the suspect ran away. He had been shot in the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His identity and condition are unknown at this time. The post Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating shooting in Franklin Square
BALTIMORE, MD – A man was shot multiple times in the area of Lexington Street at Fulton Avenue at around 5:54 pm on Tuesday. Baltimore officers arrived to find an unknown male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds located in a small field in the 300 block of N. Bruce Street. According to police, the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery. His condition is unknown at this time. Prior to going into surgery, the victim told officers that two males dressed in all dark clothing shot him. The post Police investigating shooting in Franklin Square appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in NW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.The ride-share driver picked up a customer around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chrysler Avenue. Police said the woman told officers the customer pulled out a gun and told her to get out of the car.The driver took off toward Liberty Heights.Now, police are searching for a black Acura MDX with Maryland tag 2ES2124.The Lyft driver was not injured.
Baltimore County Police charge 23-year-old man in Cockeysville killing
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police announced Monday the identity of a man charged with the murder of another man in Cockeysville, Maryland, according to authorities.The deadly crime occurred in the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 5 a.m. on Dec. 7, police said.That's when 23-year-old Azayn Antrobus was shot and killed at the Dulaney Springs complex, according to authorities.Investigators arrested 23-year-old Timothy Brice following the shooting, police said.They announced the identity of Brice on Wednesday.Brice faces charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, according to authorities.Neighborhood residents said following...
Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in Northwest Baltimore in latest incident
Another Lyft driver reported being carjacked in Baltimore and the latest incident happened Tuesday afternoon.
Jalil George, young real estate investor, shot and killed in Park Heights
Jalil George was a man on a mission to make Baltimore better and the city is now worse off without him.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Love triangle ends in man's fatal shooting in Cockeysville
TOWSON, Md. — A love triangle ended in the fatal shooting of a man in Baltimore County, according to police charging documents and court testimony. County police said they charged Timothy Brice, 23, of Woodstock, with first-degree murder and a firearm violation in connection with the fatal shooting on Wednesday of a man in Cockeysville.
weaa.org
Baltimore woman charged with intimidating witness in murder case involving squeegee worker
(Baltimore, MD) -- A Baltimore woman is accused of intimidating a witness in the murder case of Timothy Reynolds. 23-year-old Twishae Tyler is charged with two counts of retaliation. Police say the mother of a witness got a call from someone claiming to be from Metro Crime Stoppers, followed by...
Male shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- An unknown male is dead after he was shot multiple times Friday night in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers began receiving reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Albanene Place around 11:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found an unidentified male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the alleyway, according to authorities.Medics pronounced the male dead at the site of the shooting, according to a release, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to contact the at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
Wbaltv.com
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Baltimore shopping center
A man died Sunday evening and another was injured in a double-shooting in the area of a shopping center in Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 6:43 p.m. to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road, where a 22-year-old man was shot in the body and a 56-year-old man was shot in the head.
Family of man who died in police custody seeks $75 million in lawsuit against City of Annapolis
BALTIMORE -- The funeral program for Renardo Green talked about the Annapolis employee's "big heart" and said he will never be forgotten. Now, Green's children and widow are calling for accountability after his death in police protective custody. On Tuesday, they filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Annapolis and several first responders.In the lawsuit, they allege that the first responders negligently restrained Green face down after being called to his home for a disturbance in June 2021. The lawsuit is seeking more than 75 million dollars in compensation and retraining of police and paramedics to stop the practice."Because he was experiencing a...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two people who have been killed in the city. 12/8/2022 – 2200 W. Patapsco Avenue – Corey Parker - 31-years-old 12/11/2022 – 3900 S. Hanover Street – Tremaine Thomas, Jr. - 26-years-old.
56-year-old shot in the head, killed in double shooting in Hillen
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives in Baltimore are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another several blocks away from Morgan State University on Sunday in the vicinity of the Northwoods Commons. Police responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Havenwood Road at approximately 6:43 p.m. on December 11, 2022. When they arrived at the scene of the shooting, officers located a 22-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the body and a 56-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head. Medical personnel transported both victims to local hospitals, where the 56-year-old victim was The post 56-year-old shot in the head, killed in double shooting in Hillen appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman Shot During Armed Carjacking in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was shot during an armed carjacking on Monday afternoon. The carjacking happened on the 1400 Block of Newton Street in Northwest D.C. At around 1 pm, a woman sitting in a 2022 Silver Honda SUV was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a handgun and told the victim to leave the vehicle. The victim was then shot in the leg by the suspect. The suspect fled the scene in her car. The identity of the victim and her condition are unknown at this time. Shortly after the incident, 29-year-old Tavon Owens of D.C. was The post Woman Shot During Armed Carjacking in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Call records show police activity at Baltimore gas station where one man injured, another killed
BALTIMORE -- People who live and work near the Northwood Commons Shopping Center are concerned about a double shooting at a neighborhood gas station. "If this place was a bar, they would have lost their liquor license years ago," a Baltimore resident said of the gas station.Residents were so concerned, they didn't want to be identified."It's terrible," one Baltimore resident said. "There's normally 10-15 guys hanging out there in the gas station in the store, hanging outside."Baltimore police say two men were shot at the gas station around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. A 22-year-old man was injured and a 56-year-old was...
Shore News Network
120K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 3