KVAL
Coos History Museum completes second phase of improvements
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Historical Society put the final touches on the second phase of its plan to spruce up the exterior of the Coos History Museum, but there's still more work to be done. On Monday, completion of phase two of the museum's waterfront property...
KVAL
Charm Trail welcomes all to find hidden treasures
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail awaits those in search of a new downtime addiction. There are hidden charms, limited edition charms, and charms that fit businesses' themes. The Charm Trail was first started by the Coos Art Museum in 2016 as a central spot...
KVAL
Oregon Coast Historical Railway Museum puts on fantastic display of Christmas lights
COOS BAY, Ore. — Check out this incredible light display!. The train cars at the Oregon Coast Historical Railway Museum in Coos Bay are decorated with tens of thousands of lights. Volunteers started decorating in October. The museum's general manager says the tradition started a decade ago with just...
KVAL
Fatal vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a fatal car crash that happened near Bullards Bridge in Coos County Thursday, December 8. OSP says preliminary investigations indicated that a red Dodge Caravan, driven by Michael John Bevington (46), was traveling southbound on Highway 101, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when he crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane.
KVAL
Roseburg Public Schools to provide free meals over winter break
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Schools announced that over winter break they will be distributing free meals to children via the LunchBox Express bus. The school district says meals are available to all children, 18-years-old and younger. Meals will be distributed Monday through Friday, December 19 through the 23, as well as Tuesday through Friday, December 27 through the 30. Roseburg Public Schools says delivery times may vary due to weather conditions.
KVAL
Roseburg man arrested on theft charge found to be suspect in tent fire on courthouse lawn
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 42-year-old Roseburg man was arrested and charged Saturday after police investigated a reported theft at a business on NW Stewart Park. While he was in custody, officers learned he was also a suspect in a reckless burning case. According to a Roseburg Police Department report,...
