NBCMontana
SDSU focuses on shutting down MSU's Mellott ahead of semifinals rematch
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Devastation struck each South Dakota State player in their 17-31 semifinals loss to Montana State in 2021. “Our expectation was to get back to the national championship and win that thing, that was our expectation,” said former SDSU linebacker Logan Backhaus after the Jackrabbits’ loss in 2021. “We fell short, so as for success of the season, if that is your goal, then we fell short, so I wouldn’t call it a success.”
NBCMontana
MSU announces 137th commencement ceremony
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University announced their fall commencement ceremony is this Friday and they're expecting 1,173 candidates to receive degrees. The ceremony is set for 9 a.m. MSU released the following details:. Montana State University will confer degrees on approximately 1,173 students during its 137th commencement ceremony,...
NBCMontana
MSU chemical engineering professor wins 2 national awards
MISSOULA, Mont. — A chemical engineering professor at Montana State University won a pair of national awards for her work in developing approaches for instructing and preparing students for careers. Stephanie Wettstein was honored by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and the Society of Women Engineers. MSU released...
NBCMontana
Win season pass at Bridger Bowl by sharing a ride
Bozeman, Mont — At Bridger Bowl ski resort you can compete for a season pass for the next 2023/2024 ski season. Bridger Bowl calls it the Cold Smoke Commuter challenge. Carpool or ride the bus to Bridger Bowl for a chance to win prizes. The goal is to help...
NBCMontana
Bozeman ice rinks to open sooner than expected
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Treasure State is being hit with colder temperatures than expected across the state. This is good news for Bozeman’s three outdoor ice rinks. The community can expect Bogert, Beall and Southside Park ice rinks to be open early this season. “This is a first...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Health to host workshops on fall prevention
MISSOULA, Mont. — Ground-level falls are the leading cause of injuries for older adults in Gallatin County, according to Bozeman Health. Patient falls often lead to an emergency room visit, admission to the hospital or surgery. In order to prevent falls, Bozeman Health will host fall prevention courses called...
NBCMontana
Road hazards: Chains required on Homestake Pass, severe drifting in Madison Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are several road hazards impacting morning travel in western Montana. Montana Department of Transportation reports that chains are required on I-90 on Homestake Pass. Overnight, the Madison County Sheriff's Office warned of severe drifting and increasingly dangerous driving situations in the Madison Valley. The Ennis...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Film Society to host 'Year of the Dog' screening
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Film Society will kick off its 2023 season with a screening of the award-winning independent film “The Year of the Dog.”. The film was shot in Bozeman, Livingston and Paradise Valley with cast and crew mostly from Bozeman. The screening takes place at...
NBCMontana
New subdivision in Bozeman in the works
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Plans are moving forward for a new subdivision in Bozeman. The South Bozeman Estates Subdivision is located west of South 19th along Bigelow Road. Plans call for five single-family lots on a 10-acre property. County commissioners considered the proposal in a meeting Tuesday. Their main points...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport reports record year
Bozeman, Mont — Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport believes they’re looking at another record year. The airport says by the end of the year they expect to hit over 2 million passengers. Up around 16% compared to their previous record of 1.9 million in 2021. “This will be by...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. assists with early morning structure fire
MISSOULA, MT — Bozeman Fire Department's Engine 2 responded to a mutual aid request for a residential structure fire located south of Bozeman Sunday morning. Officials say the structure fire on the 8000 block of Wagon Boss Drive had smoke showing from it. This article will be updated with...
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. Sheriff Search and Rescue locates injured snowmobile rider
MISSOULA, MT — The Gallatin County Dispatch received a call of an injured snowmobile rider near the Carrot Basin area of Big Sky at 2:23 p.m. Saturday. Another snowmobile rider had placed the call from his satellite phone while on the trail. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue's Big...
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Search and Rescue refresh on helicopter rescue skills
Bozeman, Mont — Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue are always hard at work preparing for snow rescues by helicopter. Refreshing skills of flying with skis and packaging patients in the snow. Teams know the importance of this type of rescue during the winter months. “Our helicopter program...
