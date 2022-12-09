BOZEMAN, Mont. — Devastation struck each South Dakota State player in their 17-31 semifinals loss to Montana State in 2021. “Our expectation was to get back to the national championship and win that thing, that was our expectation,” said former SDSU linebacker Logan Backhaus after the Jackrabbits’ loss in 2021. “We fell short, so as for success of the season, if that is your goal, then we fell short, so I wouldn’t call it a success.”

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 13 HOURS AGO